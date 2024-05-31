sneakybird Verde at Cooley Station
sneakybird
Meals
- Chicken Sandwich Meal
Oven grilled chicken, toasted brioche bun, pickles, lettuce, tomato, sauce and includes our sneaky good tots.$12.95
- (4) Chicken Tender Meal
Choice of homestyle or naked, includes a side of our sneaky good tots.$9.95
- (6) Chicken Tender Meal
Choice of homestyle or naked, includes a side of our sneaky good tots.$11.95
Wings
Chicken Sandwich
Sauce Flight
Flatbread
- Islander
Honey chipotle, sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, red onion, capicola ham, and cilantro.$8.75
- Pepperoni
House tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.$8.75
- Chicken Pesto
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, artichokes, roasted red peppers, red onion, topped with oven grilled chicken.$8.75
- Margherita
Brutus sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.$8.75
Salad
Kids
Sides
Drinks
Sauces
- Sneaky
Warm your taste buds with our signature buffalo sauce.$0.65
- Mo Bourbon
Crafted notes of bourbon, fresh peppers and molasses.$0.65
- SoKo
Bold Asian twist of sweet with heat creating a smooth tangy taste.$0.65
- Fools Gold
Sweet golden mustard and smokey BBQ.$0.65
- Music City Hot
Big Flair, Big Sound, Big Flavor! Not your mama’s Nashville hot.$0.65
- The "Q"
Citrus Chipotle BBQ. A little sweet. A little heat. A little smokey.$0.65
- Brutus
Rich, buttery, garlic, and creamy parmesan.$0.65
- BEE Siracha
Where bees and peppers meet to pollinate.$0.65
- Teriyaki
Sweet from the East. Pineapple, savory soy sauce and toasted sesame.$0.65
- Mango Habanero
Mango and Habanero for a punch of flavor.$0.65
- Southwest Ranch
Ranch with a Southwest flair!$0.65
- Ranch$0.65