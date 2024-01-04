For use of SNHHS Staff & Visitors Only
All proceeds help the patient experience!
SNHHS - Coffee Shop
Drinks- 8 Prospect Street
Coffee
- Brewed Coffee - Hot 12 ounce$3.00
- Brewed Coffee - Hot 20 ounce$4.00
- Brewed Coffee - Iced 12 ounce$3.00
- Brewed Coffee - Iced 20 ounce$4.00
- Espresso -- small$3.00
- Esresso -- large$5.00
- Americano -- small$3.50
- Americano -- large$4.50
- Cappuccino -- small$4.00
- Cappuccino -- large$5.00
- Latte -- small$4.00
- Latte -- large$5.00
- Hot Cocoa -- small$3.00
- Hot Cocoa -- large$4.00
- Hot Tea -- small$2.00
- Hot Tea -- large$2.00
Self-Serve Drinks
Please choose from the cooler when you arrive.
Sandwich Bar -8 Prospect Street
Sandwich Bar
- Turkey Breast Sandwich$7.75
- Turkey Breast Sub/Wrap$8.75
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$7.75
- Tuna Salad Sub/Wrap$8.75
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.75
- Chicken Salad Sub/Wrap$8.75
- Egg Salad Sandwich$7.75
- Egg Salad Sub/Wrap$8.75
- Ham Sandwich$7.75
- Ham Sub/Wrap$8.75
- BLT Sandwich$7.75
Bacon, lettuce and tomato
- BLT Sub/Wrap$8.75
Bacon, lettuce and tomato
- Cold Veggie and Cheese$7.75
- Triple Decker Club Sandwich$10.75
Turkey, BLT, 3 slices bread
- 1/2 Deli Sandwich$4.50
- Scoop only - no bread$5.25
Tuna, Chicken or Egg Salad
- Garlic Bread$4.25
- Garlic Bread Pizza$5.25
Snacks & Frozen- 8 Prospect Street
Snacks - Self-Serve
Fresh-Baked Treats
SNHHS - Coffee Shop Location and Ordering Hours
(603) 577-2952
Closed • Opens Thursday at 7AM