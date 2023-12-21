Snick Dawgs & Catering Mobile Cart
Food
All Beef Hot Dawgs
Combos
- All Beef Hot Dawg Combo$6.00
Served with Fresh Bun, All Beef hot dog and choice of toppings, chips and Choice of drink (All Beef Hot Dawgs are Gluten Free)
- Smoked Sausage Combo$7.00
Served with Fresh Bun,1/4 lb. Smoked Sausage choice of toppings, chips and Choice of Drink (Smoked Sausages are Gluten Free)
- Polish Sausage Combo$7.00
Served with Fresh Bun,1/4 lb. Polish Sausage choice of toppings, chips and Choice of Drink (Polish Sausages are Gluten Free)
- Grilled Cheese Combo$5.00
- Loaded Nachos Combo$6.00
Nachos
Sausages
Specialty Bowls
- Snick Bowl$6.00
Chili, Fritos, cheddar cheese, diced onion, and diced hot dog stuffed in a 16 ounce bowl (All Beef Hot Dawgs are Gluten Free)
- Bailey Bowl$7.00
Chili, Fritos, cheddar cheese, diced onion, and diced smoked sausage stuffed in a 16 ounce bowl (Smoked Sausages are Gluten Free)
- Bootsie Bowl$7.00
Chili, Fritos, cheddar cheese, diced onion, and diced polish sausage stuffed in a 16 ounce bowl (Polish Sausages are Gluten Free)
Specialty Dawgs
- Snick Dawg$5.00
Served with Fresh Bun, All Beef hot dog, yellow mustard, diced jalapenos, onions, chili, cheese sauce and crushed Doritos. (All Beef Hot Dawgs are Gluten Free)
- Bailey Dawg$5.00
Served with Fresh Bun,1/4 lb. All Beef hot dog, chili, slaw, diced onion and yellow mustard (All Beef Hot Dawgs are Gluten Free)
- Coney Dawg$5.00
Served with fresh bun, chili, mustard and diced onions (All Beef Hot Dawgs are Gluten Free)