Online Ordering Unavailable
SOBarbeque 7215 S 6th St T
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Meats
Baby Back Ribs
$30.00+
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$12.00
BBQ Nachos
$10.00+
Brisket Sandwich
$14.00
Brisket By The Pound
$26.00
Pulled Pork By The Pound
$22.00
Sides
Coleslaw
$5.00
Macaroni Salad
$5.00
Pit Beans
$5.00
Cornbread
$5.00
Cookies (4)
$5.00
Drinks
Coke
$2.00
Diet Coke
$2.00
Sprite
$2.00
SOBarbeque 7215 S 6th St T Location and Ordering Hours
(541) 887-0365
7215 S 6th St T, Klamath Falls, OR 97603
Closed
• Opens Monday at 11AM
All hours
