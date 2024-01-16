Skip to Main content
Sobe Hospitality LLC
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Sobe Hospitality LLC 1412 ocean dr
We are not accepting online orders right now.
1412 ocean dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Appetizers
Tostadas
Bowls & Salads
Seafood Apps
Tacos
Mex Specials
From The Border
Drinks
Guacamole
$15.00
Chips & Salsa
$15.00
Esquites
$15.00
Nachos
$17.00
Quesadilla
$17.00
Crispy Shrimp
$18.00
Fresh Seared Tuna Loin
$18.00
Ceviche Tostada
$18.00
Southwest Chopped Salad
$16.00
Mexican Bowl
$18.00
Mexican Ceviche
$17.00
Green Aguachile
$18.00
Shrimp Cocktail Acapulco
$19.00
Al Pastor
$22.00
Carne Asada
$22.00
Taco Birria
$23.00
Pollo Al carbon
$24.00
Cochinita Pibil
$24.00
Grilled Shrimp
$24.00
Baja Fish
$24.00
Taco Gobernador
$24.00
Enchiladas
$26.00
Mole
$27.00
Cochinita Pibil
$28.00
Salmon Al Cilantro
$32.00
Pescado a la Talla
$38.00
Chile Relleno
$38.00
Tampiquena Steak
$39.00
Classic Burger
$21.00
Fajitas
Flautas Doradas de Papa
$16.00
Quesabirria
$22.00
Margaritas
Tulum
$18.00
Skinny
$17.00
Cadillac
$18.00
Spicy
$18.00
Diablo
$18.00
Watermelon
$17.00
Strawberry
$17.00
Passion Fruit
$17.00
Mango
$17.00
Porn Star
$18.00
Cocktail
Mezcal Negroni
$17.00
Paloma
$17.00
Coffee Martini
$18.00
Bloody Mary
$17.00
Micheladas
Chelada
$12.00
Michelada
$14.00
Mango Michelada
$14.00
Sangria
Sangria Roja
$22.00
Sangria Blanca
$22.00
Beer
Corona
$9.00
Corona Light
$9.00
Modelo
$9.00
Modelo Black
$9.00
Amstel Light
$9.00
Michelos Ultra
$9.00
Bud
$9.00
Bud Light
$9.00
Stella
$9.00
Dos Equis
$9.00
Tecate
$9.00
(786) 774-8591
