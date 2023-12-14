Social On Main
Breakfast
Build a Breakfast Sandwich
Omelette
- The Cheese$12.00
The Cheese Omelette comes with Swiss, Cheddar, American & Provolone Cheese.
- The Hammy$13.00
This delicious omelette is loaded with Ham, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese.
- The Loaded Omlet$13.00
- The Social Veggie$13.00
The Social Veggie- tomatoes, peppers, onions, mushrooms, avocado, spinach, bleu cheese.
Breakfast Platters
- The Uncle Billy Barker$11.00
Three eggs cooked to your liking served with bacon and sausage, with your choice of grits or hashbrowns, and biscuit or toast .
- The Charlie Sellers$11.00
Two eggs scrambled with cheese, served with your choice of bacon or sausage, with grits and wheat toast.
- The Butch Triplett$12.00
Two eggs cooked to your liking served with corned beef hash, hashbrowns and wheat toast.
- The Tracy Brown$12.00
Two eggs cooked to your liking served with livermush, grits, and your choice of biscuit or toast.
- The Mark Hickman$11.00
Two eggs Over-Medium and bacon on white toast and smothered with Sausage Gravy.
- The Carl Freeman$12.00
Two eggs cooked to your liking served with your choice of sugar cured or Country Ham, grits or hashbrowns, and biscuit or toast.
- The Jack Hall$13.00
Two homemade Cat Head biscuits topped with scrambled eggs, smothered in sausage gravy, and topped with diced bacon.
- The Harold Triplett$13.00
Country Fried Steak topped with white gravy served with bacon, and your choice of hashbrowns or grits, biscuit or toast.
- Aaron Miller Bowl$13.00
Breakfast Specialties
- Biscuits & Gravy$11.00
Two Homemade Cat Head Biscuits smothered in Housemade Gravy .
- The SunBeLT$12.00
Your choice of white or wheat bread piled high with applewood smoked bacon, fresh cut tomatoes, Duke’s mayonnaise, and leafy green lettuce and a choice of side.
- Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Scrambled eggs, cheddar jack cheese, bacon and hashbrowns all rolled into a flour tortilla and topped with enchilada sauce served with fresh guacamole and sour cream.
- Chicken & Waffles$14.00
Two Housemade Waffles topped with a hand breaded fried chicken breast and drizzled with maple syrup.
- The Boone Benny$13.00
Eggs Benedict with country ham or Canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise on a English muffin with a choice of sides.
- Loaded Hashbrown Bowl$13.00
A heaping bowl of fresh hashbrowns topped with bacon, ham, cheese, onion, tomato, and sliced jalapenos.
- Oatmeal Bowl$6.00
- Greek Yogurt Parfait$6.00
Breakfast Sides
- Hashbrowns$4.00
- Fruit Cup$4.00
- Baked Apples$4.00
- Grits$4.00
- Egg$2.00
- Bacon$4.00
- Pork Sausage$4.00
- Turkey Sausage$5.00
- Veggie Sausage$5.00
- Grilled Tempeh$5.00
- Sugar Cured Ham$4.00
- Country Ham$5.00
- Corned Beef Hash$5.00
- Country Fried Steak$7.00
- Country Fried Chicken$7.00
- Livermush$5.00
- Oatmeal Side$4.00
- Yogurt Side$4.00
- Biscuit$4.00
- Toast (2)$3.00
- Cheese$2.00
- Gravy$4.00