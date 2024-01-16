SoCo Wood Fired Pizza
Food Menu
Appetizers
- 6 Wings
Sauces & seasonings: Jerk rub, Cajun rub, butt rub, molasses BBQ, garlic Parmesan, honey mustard, spice of life, Thai chili lemon pepper, buffalo medium, buffalo hot, sunburn$8.00
- 12 Wings
Sauces & seasonings: Jerk rub, Cajun rub, butt rub, molasses BBQ, garlic Parmesan, honey mustard, spice of life, Thai chili lemon pepper, buffalo medium, buffalo hot, sunburn$15.00
- Mozzarella Sticks
Hand-battered, fried to a golden brown. Served with Mama's marinara$10.00
- Beer Cheese Dip
Served with home-baked El Jay pretzels$10.00
- Garlic Knots
Served with mama's marinara$8.00
- Baked Meatball
Baked jumbo meatball covered in Mama's marinara. Whole milk mozzarella$10.00
Kids
Lunch
- Fettuccine Alfredo Lunch$12.00
- Greg's Homemade Lasagna Lunch$12.00
- SOCO's Meatball Pasta Lunch$10.00
Pastas
- Penne Pasta
Tossed with wood-fired chicken, sun-dried tomato, arugula, spinach, wild mushrooms, and feta in a lemon garlic cream$16.00
- Stuffed Manicotti
With ricotta, fresh spinach, wild mushrooms, and fresh basil, baked with mama's marinara, provolone & mozzarella$18.00
- Fettucine Alfredo
Tossed in a parmesan cream sauce with choice of grilled chicken or fresh local shrimp$21.00
- Soco's Meatball Pasta
Spaghetti with giant meatballs baked in the oven with mozzarella, Parmigiano, and Mama's marinara$16.00
- Greg's Homemade Lasagna
His mama's recipe baked with six cheeses, Italian sausage, and ground chuck$20.00
Pizza
- BYO Pizza
16" one topping$11.00
- BBQ Chicken Pizza
Smoked gouda, red onion cilantro, wood-fired chicken, SoCo's homemade BBQ$12.00
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Soco's fried chicken tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce topped with blue cheese crumbles and mozzarella blend$12.00
- Cheese Pizza
It is what got us here, we don't skimp on the cheese, whole milk mozzarella, and provolone$11.00
- Double Pepperoni
Need we say more, the cheese around, mozzarella blend, and pepperoni$12.00
- Hawaiian Pizza
Baked ham shank, roasted pineapple, cilantro, banana peppers, smoked gouda, mozzarella blend, BBQ infused olive oil$12.00
- Italian Nightmare
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, meatball, salami, prosciutto, sweet banana peppers, mozzarella, and provolone, mamas marinara, come on!!$13.00
- Margherita Pizza
Roma tomato, fresh basil, garlic, herbed olive oil, mozzarella and provolone$12.00
- Pear & Fig Pizza
Caramelized lemons and onions on lemon-infused olive oil topped with ricotta and blended mozzarella$12.00
- White Pizza
With fresh basil, sun-dried tomatoes, white cheese sauce, basil, pesto, whole milk mozzarella$12.00
- Wood Fired Vegetable Pizza
Peppers, squash, Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red onions, arugula, feta, basil pesto sauce$12.00
Salads
- Antipasta Salad
Peppers, pickled veggies, Italian meats, cheeses, and olives. Served on field greens with our house vinaigrette$15.00
- Mediterranean Pasta Salad
Penne tossed with roasted peppers, red onions, kalamata, fresh basil, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and balsamic$13.00
- Wood Fire Chicken Salad
Tossed with baby spinach, wild mushrooms, peppered bacon, artichokes, and goat cheese$13.00
- Side Salad$6.00
Subs
- Grilled Italian
Pepperoni, salami, provolone, ham, red onions, prosciutto, sweet peppers, with arugula on a cassone roll$14.00
- Meatball Sandwich
Served in our house-made soco roll baked with mama' marinara, mozzarella & provolone and mozzarella blend$13.00
- Chicken Parmigiana
Soco's award-winning fried chicken smothered in marinara, provolone, and mozzarella blend$12.00