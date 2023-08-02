Sodas

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Coke Zero

$1.99

Dole Lemonade

$1.99

Dr Pepper

$1.99

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.99

Lipton Sweet Tea

$1.99

Lipton Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Mountain Dew

$1.99

Diet Mountain Dew

$1.99

Mug Root Beer

$1.99

Orange Crush

$1.99

Pepsi

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Pepsi Zero

$1.99

Schweppes Ginger Ale

$1.99

Starry

$1.99

Starry Zero

$1.99

Water

Still Water

Sparkling Water

Free Water-Clear Cup

Energy

Alert

$2.39+

Rockstar

$3.69+

Sugar Free Rockstar

$3.69+

Favorites

Abby Lou

$1.99

Salted caramel and french vanilla syrups

Be Mine

$1.99

Lemonade with huckleberry syrup and vanilla cream

Beach Day

$1.99

Starry with coconut and guava syrups and fresh lime

Berry Bliss

$1.99

Lemonade with blackberry, raspberry and strawberry syrups

Black Forest

$1.99

Cherry and chocolate syrups

Blackout

$1.99

Blackberry and raspberry syrups and vanilla cream

Coco Mango

$1.99

Mountain Dew with pineapple and coconut syrups and mango puree

Dark Night

$1.99

Lemonade with blackberry syrup and peach puree

Dreamsicle

$1.99

Orange Crush with vanilla syrup and vanilla cream

Ginger & Juice

$1.99

Ginger Ale with cranberry syrup and fresh lime

Island Breeze

$1.99

Mountain Dew with guava, passionfruit and pineapple syrups

Peachy Keen

$1.99

Peach syrup and vanilla cream

Poolside

$1.99

Starry with blue curacao and passionfruit syrups

Raspberry Dream

$1.99

Raspberry puree and coconut cream

Scout's Honor

$1.99

Root Beer with toasted marshmallow syrup and vanilla cream

Shortcake

$1.99

Starry with strawberry and cupcake syrups

Summer Swing

$1.99

Mountain Dew with peach, raspberry strawberry syrups

Sunrise

$1.99

Mountain Dew with orange and vanilla syrups

Sweet & Sour

$1.99

Ginger Ale with caramel and green apple syrups

Sweetheart

$1.99

Orange Crush with pineapple syrup and strawberry puree

The OG

$1.99

Coconut syrup and fresh lime

The Shirley

$1.99

Ginger Ale with cherry and grenadine syrups

Wizard's Brew

$1.99

Root Beer with butterscotch and double vanilla syrups

Italian Soda

Italian Soda 16 oz

$1.61

Sparkling water with your choice of syrup and cream.

Italian Soda 24 oz

$2.41

Sparkling water with your choice of syrup and cream

Secret Menu

Almond Joy

$1.99

Root Beer with almond and caramel syrups and coconut cream

Berry Swirl

$1.99

Blackberry and grape syrups and mixed berry puree

Birthday Cake

$1.99

Starry with cupcake syrup and vanilla cream

Blasted Berry

$1.99

Mountain Dew with blue raspberry and cherry syrups

Cake by the Ocean

$1.99

Starry with blue curacao and cupcake syrups

Cherry Limeade

$1.99

Starry with cherry and grenadine syrups and fresh lime

Circus Act

$1.99

Blue raspberry and cherry syrups and vanilla cream

Emerald Ice

$1.99

Mountain Dew with blue curacao, passionfruit and coconut syrup and coconut cream

Galaxy

$1.99

Starry with almond, blue curacao and grape syrups and vanilla cream

Late Night Delight

$1.99

Root Beer with butterscotch, toasted marshmallow and double vanilla syrups

Latte

$1.99

Root Beer with chocolate, coffee and french vanilla syrups

Luau

$1.99

Lemonade with passionfruit, pineapple and mango puree

Malibu

$1.99

Coconut syrup and coconut cream

Mango Tango

$1.99

Starry with guava and peach syrups and mango puree

Mountain Top

$1.99

Mountain Dew with blueberry, green apple and kiwi syrups

Patriot

$1.99

Starry with blue raspberry, cherry and strawberry syrups and fresh lemon

Pink Cottontail

$1.99

Starry with white chocolate syrup, raspberry puree and vanilla cream

Pink Lady

$1.99

Starry with cranberry and raspberry syrups and fresh lemon

Romeo & Juliet

$1.99

Caramel and french vanilla syrups and strawberry puree

Tadpole

$1.99

Starry with green apple and fresh lime

Tiger's Blood

$1.99

Strawberry, coconut and watermelon syrups

Sweets & Snacks

Chocolate Chip

$2.79

Frosted Sugar

$2.79

Monster

$2.79

Rice Crispy

$2.79

Scotcharoo

$2.79

Snickerdoodle

$2.79

Retail

Cream T-Shirt XS-XL

$22.00

Black T-Shirt XS-XL

$22.00

Cream T-Shirt Special Order 2X-4X

$25.00

Black T-Shirt Special Order 2X-4X

$25.00

Cream Tumbler

$34.99

Gray Tumbler

$34.99

8lb Ice

$3.00