SoDak Soda 2305 West Trevi Place
Sodas
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Dole Lemonade
Dr Pepper
Diet Dr Pepper
Lipton Sweet Tea
Lipton Unsweet Tea
Mountain Dew
Diet Mountain Dew
Mug Root Beer
Orange Crush
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Pepsi Zero
Schweppes Ginger Ale
Starry
Starry Zero
Favorites
Abby Lou
Salted caramel and french vanilla syrups
Be Mine
Lemonade with huckleberry syrup and vanilla cream
Beach Day
Starry with coconut and guava syrups and fresh lime
Berry Bliss
Lemonade with blackberry, raspberry and strawberry syrups
Black Forest
Cherry and chocolate syrups
Blackout
Blackberry and raspberry syrups and vanilla cream
Coco Mango
Mountain Dew with pineapple and coconut syrups and mango puree
Dark Night
Lemonade with blackberry syrup and peach puree
Dreamsicle
Orange Crush with vanilla syrup and vanilla cream
Ginger & Juice
Ginger Ale with cranberry syrup and fresh lime
Island Breeze
Mountain Dew with guava, passionfruit and pineapple syrups
Peachy Keen
Peach syrup and vanilla cream
Poolside
Starry with blue curacao and passionfruit syrups
Raspberry Dream
Raspberry puree and coconut cream
Scout's Honor
Root Beer with toasted marshmallow syrup and vanilla cream
Shortcake
Starry with strawberry and cupcake syrups
Summer Swing
Mountain Dew with peach, raspberry strawberry syrups
Sunrise
Mountain Dew with orange and vanilla syrups
Sweet & Sour
Ginger Ale with caramel and green apple syrups
Sweetheart
Orange Crush with pineapple syrup and strawberry puree
The OG
Coconut syrup and fresh lime
The Shirley
Ginger Ale with cherry and grenadine syrups
Wizard's Brew
Root Beer with butterscotch and double vanilla syrups
Italian Soda
Secret Menu
Almond Joy
Root Beer with almond and caramel syrups and coconut cream
Berry Swirl
Blackberry and grape syrups and mixed berry puree
Birthday Cake
Starry with cupcake syrup and vanilla cream
Blasted Berry
Mountain Dew with blue raspberry and cherry syrups
Cake by the Ocean
Starry with blue curacao and cupcake syrups
Cherry Limeade
Starry with cherry and grenadine syrups and fresh lime
Circus Act
Blue raspberry and cherry syrups and vanilla cream
Emerald Ice
Mountain Dew with blue curacao, passionfruit and coconut syrup and coconut cream
Galaxy
Starry with almond, blue curacao and grape syrups and vanilla cream
Late Night Delight
Root Beer with butterscotch, toasted marshmallow and double vanilla syrups
Latte
Root Beer with chocolate, coffee and french vanilla syrups
Luau
Lemonade with passionfruit, pineapple and mango puree
Malibu
Coconut syrup and coconut cream
Mango Tango
Starry with guava and peach syrups and mango puree
Mountain Top
Mountain Dew with blueberry, green apple and kiwi syrups
Patriot
Starry with blue raspberry, cherry and strawberry syrups and fresh lemon
Pink Cottontail
Starry with white chocolate syrup, raspberry puree and vanilla cream
Pink Lady
Starry with cranberry and raspberry syrups and fresh lemon
Romeo & Juliet
Caramel and french vanilla syrups and strawberry puree
Tadpole
Starry with green apple and fresh lime
Tiger's Blood
Strawberry, coconut and watermelon syrups