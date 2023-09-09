Pancakes

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

$11.99

Three Big Buttermilk Pancakes

OREO PANCAKES

$12.69

Three Big Cakes, Oreo Crumbles, Cream Cheese Glaze

BANANA NUTELLA PANCAKES

$12.89

Three Big Cakes Topped with Banana and Nutella

STRAWBERRY CREAM CHEESE PANCAKES

$12.92

Three Big Cakes with Strawberries and Cream Cheese Glaze

CINNAMON SWIRL PANCAKES

$11.99

Three Cinnamon Swirl Cakes and Cream Cheese Glaze

French Toast

CLASSIC FRENCH TOAST

$9.95

Two French Toast

VERY BERRY FRENCH TOAST

$13.95

Two French Toast Topped with Fresh Berries, Mascarpone Cheese, Vanilla Glazed and Berry Glazed

APPLE PECAN FRENCH TOAST

$13.89

Two French Toast with Caramelized Apples, Pecans and Cream Cheese

BANANA NUTELLA FRENCH TOAST

$11.99

Two French Toast Served slices of Banana and toped with Nutella

Crepes

CLASSIC CREPES

$10.99

Three Plain Crepes

BANANA NUTELLA CREPES

$12.49

Crepes with Bananas and Nutella

STRAWBERRY CREAM CHEESE CREPES

$12.99

Three Crepes Topped with Fresh Strawberry and Cream Cheese Glaze

BALKAN CREPES

$13.89

Three Crepes topped with Nutella and Ground Bisquits

Waffles

BELGIAN WAFFLE

$9.99

Texas Shaped Waffle

CHICKEN AND WAFFLES

$13.95

Waffle Topped with Hand Breaded Chicken Breast and Bacon

OREO WAFFLE

$12.99

Waffle with Chocolate Batter, Oreo Crumbles and Cream Cheese Glaze

NUTELLA BERRY WAFFLE

$13.89

Waffle with Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, and Nutella

Texas Classics

TRADITIONAL BREAKFAST

$12.49

Two Eggs Any Style, Two Pieces of Bacon, Two Pieces of Sausage, and a Choice of Waffle, Pancake, French Toast or Toast

BISCUITS AND GRAVY

$10.79

Two Fresh Buttermilk Biscuits, Homemade Sausage Gravy, Two Eggs Any Style and Hash Brown

MIGAS

$13.25

Jalapenos, Onions and Tomatoes, Mixed with Scrambled Eggs, Topped with Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese and Tortilla Strips, Served with Salsa and Hash Brown

CORNED BEEF HASH

$12.59

Served with Hash Brown or Grits, and Your Choice of Toast or Pancake, and Two Eggs Any Style

STEAK AND EGGS

$17.49

8.oz Grilled Ribeye, Two Eggs Any Style Served with Hash Brown or Grits, and a Choice of Biscuit, Pancake or Toast

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$14.49

Hand Breaded in House, Covered in Creamy Gravy, Two Eggs Any Style Served with Hash Browns or Grits, and a Choice of Biscuit, Pancake or Toast

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

$14.49

Hand Breaded in House, Covered in Creamy Gravy, Two Eggs Any Style Served with Hash Brown or Grits, and a Choice of Biscuit, Pancake or Toast

CHICKEN STRIPS

$11.89

Five Hand Breaded Chicken Strips, Served with French Fries, Okra or Onion Rings

COMBO

$9.99

One Egg, One Piece of Bacon, One Piece of Sausage and Your Choice of Pancake, French Toast or Crepe

SOUTHERN COMBO

$10.89

Homemade Sausage Gravy, Loaded Over Biscuit, One Egg Any Style, One Strip of Bacon or Patty

Healthy Choice

OATMEAL

$8.85

Served with Fresh Berries and Honey (Plant Based Milk: $2.25)

PROTEIN SCRAMBLER

$13.69

Three Egg Whites, Rosted Red Peppers, Onions, Spinach and Three Pieces of Turkey Bacon

IRON MAN

$13.89

Three Egg Whites, Smoked Turkey, Tomato, Onions, Spinach, Topped with Feta Cheese Served with English Muffin

HEALTHY WRAP

$12.99

Three Egg Whites, Smoked Turkey, Spinach, Roasted Tomato and Feta Cheese in Spinach Herb Tortilla

AVOCADO TOAST

$13.49

Whole Wheat Toast, Avocado, Onions, Feta Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers and Two Scrambled Eggs

Omelettes

CHEESE OMELETTE

$11.45

Melted Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese

MEAT LOVERS OMELETTE

$13.69

Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese

BACADO OMELETTE

$13.25

Bacon, Spinach, Tomato, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese, Topped with Avocado

OUTWEST OMELETTE

$12.89

Ham, Bell Peppers, Onions, Cheddar Cheese and Monterey Jack Cheese

VEGGIE OMELETTE

$13.49

Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Spinach, Mushroom, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese

ALBANIAN OMELETTE

$14.95

Homemade Albanian Sausage, Topped with Feta Cheese

Egg Benedicts

CANADIAN BACON

$13.89

English Muffin, Canadian Bacon, Two Poached Eggs and Hollandaise Sauce

CALIFORNIA BENNY

$13.95

English Muffin, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato, Two Poached Eggs and Hollandaise Sauce

SMOKED SALMON BENNY

$15.95

English Muffin, Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Two Poached Eggs and Hollandaise Sauce

STEAK BENNY

$16.89

English Muffin, Sliced Beef, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Poached Eggs and Hollandaise Sauce

COUNTRY STYLE BENNY

$14.25

Biscuits, Hand Breaded Chicken and Poached Eggs, Topped with Gravy

FRENCH BENNY

$13.99

Croissant, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Poched Eggs and Hollandaise Sauce

Skillets

ALL MEAT SKILLET

$14.25

Hash Brown, Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese Topped with Two Eggs Any Style

GARDEN SKILLET

$13.99

Hash Brown, Tomato, Onions, Bell Peppers, Spinach, Mushrooms, Cheddar and Monterey JackCheese Topped with Two Eggs Any Style

STEAK SKILLET

$17.49

Hash Brown, 8 oz. Ribeye, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Onions, Feta Cheese and Topped with Two Eggs any Style

MEXICAN SKILLET

$13.99

Hash Brown, Chorizo, Jalepenos, Onions, Tomatoes, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese Topped with Two Eggs Any Style and Avocado

CHICKEN CARNIATAS SKILLET

$13.79

Hash Brown, Chicken Carnitas, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalepenos, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese Topped with Two Eggs Any Style and Avocado

COUNTRY SKILLET

$13.62

Hash Brown, Biscuits, Sausage Gravy, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese Topped with Two Eggs Any Style

HOBO SKILLET

$13.49

Hash Brown, Sausage, Onions, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese Topped with Two Eggs Any Style

DUBLIN HASH SKILLET

$13.69

Hash Brown, Corned Beef Hash, Onions, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese Topped with Two Eggs Any Style

Salads

CEASAR SALAD

$12.99

Romaine Hearts, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Tossed in Ceasar Dressing, Topped with Grilled Chicken Breast

ALBANIAN SALAD

$13.49

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Peppers, Red Onions, Calamta Olives and Feta Cheese

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$13.25

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese and Crispy Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce

COBB SALAD

$12.99

Mixed Greens, Bacon, Tomatoes, Avocado and Feta Cheese, Topped with Grilled Chicken Breast

Burgers

CLASSIC BURGER

$12.69

Lettuce and Tomato (Add Cheese: $1.99)

SWISS AND MUSHROOM

$13.59

Onions, Mushroom and Swiss Cheese

COWBOY BURGER

$13.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Rings, Swiss Cheese

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$14.99

Plant-Based Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions and House-Made Sauce, Served with Your Choice of Fries, Okra or Onion Rings

CALIFORNIA BURGER

$13.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado and American Cheese

Wraps and Sandwhiches

TURKEY AVOCADO WRAP

$13.65

Smoked Turkey Avocado, Tomatoes, Mixed Greens, Red Onions and Ranch Dressing

BUFFALLO CHICKEN WRAP

$13.49

Chicken Breast Tossed in Buffallo Sauce, Mixed Greens, Tomato and Blue Cheese

STEAK WRAP

$14.89

Sliced Beef, Onion, Bell Pepper, Mixed Greens, Mushroom and Swiss Cheese

B.L.T. SANDWICH

$11.99

Bacon, Letuce, Tomato and Mayo on Sourdough Bread (Add Avocado: $3.50)

REUBEN SANDWICH

$13.99

Corned Beef, Souerkraut and Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye Bread withThrousand Island Dressing

TURKEY CLUB SANDWICH

$13.85

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on White Toast

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$14.25

Sliced Beef, Onion, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese

GRILLED CHEESE

$9.99

Grilled Sourdough and American Cheese

Senior Citizens

SENIOR COMBO

$9.99

One Egg, One Piece of Bacon, One Piece of Sausage and Your Choice of Waffle, Pancake, French Toast or Crepe.

SENIOR CHEESE OMELETTE

$8.69

SENIOR SOUTHERN COMBO

$8.99

GRITS & CHEESE

$5.59

Kids Menu

MICKEY MOUSE PANCAKE

$8.49

Served with Two Strips of Bacon, One Sausage Patty and One Egg Any Style

KIDS TENDERS

$8.69

Breaded Chicken Tender Loins Served with Fries or Fresh Fruits

MAC N'CHEESE

$6.89

Cheddar Cheese

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.59

Sourdough and American Cheese, Served with Fries or Fresh Fruits

KIDS CHEESE BURGER

$8.25

Beef Patty and American Cheese, Served with Fries or Fresh Fruits

Sides

SOUP OF THE DAY CUP

$4.25

SOUP OF THE DAY BOWL

$6.00

FRESH BERRIES

$5.15

Strawberries, Raspberries, Blackberries and Blueberries

FRESH FRUITS

$4.99

Cantelope, Pinappple, Grapes and Watermelon

STEAK

$11.00

HOLLANDAISE

$2.00

GRITS

$2.99

CREAM GRAVY

$1.99

SAUSAGE GRAVY

$2.25

BISCUITS

$3.00

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$3.00

TOAST

$3.00

White, Wheat, Rye, Multigrain

GLUTEN FREE TOAST

$5.00

SIDE PANCAKE

$4.00

SIDE FRENCH TOAST

$4.00

HASH BROWN

$4.50

SIDE CREPES

$4.00

AVOCADO

$4.69

FRENCH FRIES

$4.25

OCRA

$4.25

ONION RINGS

$4.25

ONE EGG

$2.49

CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST

$2.00

CROISSANT

$4.00

CORNED BEEF HASH

$4.59

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

GRILLED CHICKEN

$7.00

GRILLED STEAK

$11.00

GRILLED SALMON

$13.00

Albanian Sausage

$6.00

SAUSAGE

$4.50

TURKEY SAUSAGE

$4.50

BACON

$4.50

TURKEY BACON

$4.50

Drinks

SEGAFREDO COFFEE

$3.75

COLD BREW

$4.25

ESPRESSO SHOT

$4.25

MACCHIATO

$5.49

CAPPUCHINO

$5.59

AMERICANO

$4.99

LATTE

$5.59

MATCHA LATTE

$5.79

ICED LATTE

$5.52

CHAI LATTE

$5.79

HOT COCOA

$4.00

HOT TEA

$3.58

FRESH SQUEEZED ORANGE JUICE

$7.89

APPLE JUICE

$4.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00

GREAPFRUIT JUICE

$4.00

GRAPE JUICE

$4.00

TOMATO JUICE

$3.45

MILK

$2.99

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.25

ICED TEA

$3.50

SOFT DRINKS

$3.69