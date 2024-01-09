Sogno Di Vino
Food
Soups and Salads
- Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine, croutons, parmesan, House-made Caesar Dressing
- Mediterranean Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, tomato, olives, red onion, pepperoncini, cucumber, goat cheese, shallot vinaigrette
- Pear and Cranberry Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, candied peacans, goat cheese, raspberry balsamic dressing
- Cup of Soup$5.00
Pancetta, roasted hazelnuts
- Bowl Soup$9.00
Pancetta, roasted hazelnuts
- Salad Special$12.00
Appetizers
- Bruschetta$13.00
Tomato, basil, garlic, olive oil, balsamic glaze, grilled bread
- Imported Olives$6.00
Imported Olives
- Rosemary Roasted Almonds$6.00
Rosemary, almonds, sea salt
- Marsala Mushroom Ragu$16.00
Polenta, seasonal vegetable, parmesan
- Antipasto Plate$21.00
Salami, prosciutto, olives, garlic, mozzarella, roasted peppers, hummus
- Vegetarian Antipasto Plate$18.00
Olives, mozzarella, roasted peppers, garlic, hummus, almonds
- Seasonal Hummus$13.00
House-made focaccia bread
- Prosciutto and Brie$18.00
Pear and cranberry
- Appetizer Special$18.00
Pizza
- Margherita Pizza$17.00
Tomato, basil, mozzarella
- Caleb Pizza$23.00
Prosciutto, mushroom, apple, fig, brie, honey, mozzarella
- Diavola Pizza$22.50
Pepperoni, salami, pepperoncini, bell pepper, mozzarella, goat cheese
- Con Carne Pizza$24.00
Pepperoni, fennel sausage, salami, pancetta, mozzarella, goat cheese
- Salsiccia Pizza$22.00
Fennel sausage, onion, mushroom, mozzarella
- Frank Pizza$23.00
Fennel sausage, pepperoni, tomato, olive, mushroom, spinach, mozzarella
- Cheese Pizza$16.00
mozzarella
- Primavera Pizza$22.00
Artichokes, bell pepper, olives, spinach, onion, mushroom, mozzarella
- Pizza Special$24.00
- Pepperoni Pizza$20.00
Pasta
- Linguini Orto$20.00
Cherry tomato, basil, garlic, olive oil, parmesan
- Penne alla Genovese$24.00
Chicken, artichoke, sundried tomatoes, cream, basil pesto
- Linguini Bolognese$22.00
Tomato ragu with beef, veal, pork and parmesan
- Crab and Scallop Linguini$28.00
Tomato, garlic, leeks, white wine, cream
- Penne con Funghi$26.00
Mushroom medley, Marsala wine, cream, parmesan
- Prawn Ravioli$26.00Out of stock
Prawns, cherry tomatoes, garlic butter, red pepper flakes, parmesan, fresh parsley
- Pasta Special$26.00
- Kid Bolognese$12.00
- Kid Pomodoro$10.00
- Kids Penne Butter/Parm$10.00
Entree
- Chicken Marsala$26.00
Chicken scaloppini, Marsala mushroom sauce, polenta, seasonal vegetable
- Grilled New York Steak$38.00
Balsamic glaze, gorgonzola macarpone, fingerling potatoes, seasonal vegetable
- Fresh Wild Caught Sea Scallops$36.00
Garlic parmesan risotto, sauteed leeks, seasonal vegetable
- Seasonal Risotto$24.00
Seasonal risotto
- Lamb Skewer$32.00
Garlic parmesan risotto, sundried tomato pesto, seasonal vegtable
- New York Steak and Spinach Salad$38.00
Kalamata olives, red onion, tomato, roasted bell pepper, gorgonzola mascarpone, hazelnuts, shallot vinaigrette
- Entree Special$26.00
Dessert
Sides
Liquor
Vodka
- Well Vodka$8.00
- Absolut$9.00
- Absolute Citron$9.00
- Absolute Pear$9.00
- Absolute Mandarin$9.00
- Chopin$10.00
- Grey Goose$10.00
- Ketel One$9.00
- Ghost Pepper$9.00
- Titos$9.00
- DBL Well Vodka$12.00
- DBL Absolut$13.00
- DBL Absolute Citron$13.00
- DBL Absolute Pear$13.00
- DBL Absolute Mandarin$13.00
- DBL Chopin$14.00
- DBL Grey Goose$14.00
- DBL Ketel One$13.00
- DBL Ghost Pepper$13.00
- DBL Titos$13.00
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
- Well Whiskey$8.00
- Buffalo Trace$10.00
- Crown Royal$10.00
- Elijah Craig$12.00
- Jack Daniels$10.00
- Jameson$10.00
- Knob Creek$12.00
- Makers Mark$11.00
- Old Overholt$10.00
- Rittenhouse Rye$10.00
- Sazerac Rye$12.00
- Woodford Reserve$13.00
- DBL Well Whiskey$12.00
- DBL Buffalo Trace$14.00
- DBL Crown Royal$14.00
- DBL Elijah Craig$16.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$14.00
- DBL Jameson$14.00
- DBL Knob Creek$16.00
- DBL Makers Mark$15.00
- DBL Old Overholt$14.00
- DBL Rittenhouse Rye$14.00
- DBL Sazerac Rye$16.00
- DBL Woodford Reserve$17.00
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Christain Brothers$9.00
- Courvoisier VS$12.00
- Apple Brandy$10.00
- Apple Pucker$10.00
- Averna Amaro$10.00
- Bailey's$10.00
- Buttershots$10.00
- Chambord$10.00
- Cointreau$10.00
- Creme Cacao$10.00
- Creme de Violett$10.00
- Disaronno Amaretto$11.00
- Drambuie$12.00
- Frangelico$14.00
- Godiva Chocolate$12.00
- Grand Marnie$12.00
- Kahlua$10.00
- Limoncello$10.00
- Midori$10.00
- Peach Schnapps$10.00
- Sambuca$10.00
- St Germain$10.00
- DBL Christain Brothers$13.00
- DBL Courvoisier VS$16.00
- DBL Apple Brandy$14.00
- DBL Apple Pucker$14.00
- DBL Averna Amaro$14.00
- DBL Bailey's$14.00
- DBL Buttershots$14.00
- DBL Chambord$14.00
- DBL Cointreau$14.00
- DBL Creme Cacao$14.00
- DBL Creme de Violett$14.00
- DBL Disaronno Amaretto$15.00
- DBL Drambuie$16.00
- DBL Frangelico$18.00
- DBL Godiva Chocolate$16.00
- DBL Grand Marnie$16.00
- DBL Kahlua$14.00
- DBL Limoncello$14.00
- DBL Midori$14.00
- DBL Peach Schnapps$14.00
- DBL Sambuca$14.00
- DBL St Germain$14.00
House Drinks
Employee Beverages
Cocktails
- 3 Guarantees$12.00
- Aperol Spritz$12.00
- Appletini$11.00
- Aviation$13.00
- B52$12.00
- Bailey's Coffee$12.00
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Boulvardier$13.00
- Bourbon Renewal$12.00
- Brandy Alexander$14.00
- Buffalo Negra$13.00
- Cadillac Margarita$13.00
- Cape Cod$11.00
- Chocolate Martini$12.00
- Clover Club Revisted$13.00
- Coffee Nudge$12.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Currantly$11.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$12.00
- French 75$13.00
- Fuzzy Navel$10.00
- Ghost Pepper Chocolate Martini$13.00
- Gimlet$10.00
- Greyhound$10.00
- Hemingway Daiquri$13.00
- Hot Buttered Rum$12.00
- Hot Toddy$10.00
- Irish Coffee$12.00
- Kir Royal$13.00
- Lemon Drop$12.00
- Lion's Tail$13.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$13.00
- Madras$10.00
- Magnolia$13.00
- Mai Tai$12.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Margarita$12.00
- Martini Gin$12.00
- Martini Vodka$12.00
- Mimosa$12.00
- Mojito$12.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Negroni$13.00
- New York Sour$12.00
- Old Fashioned$13.00
- Painkiller$13.00
- Paloma$10.00
- Paloma$12.00
- Paris is Burning$12.00
- Rob Roy$10.00
- Rusty Nail$12.00
- Sangria Red$12.00
- Sangria White$12.00
- Sazerac$12.00
- Screwdriver$10.00
- Sea Breeze$10.00
- Sidecar$14.00
- Smith n Kerns$10.00
- Smith n Wesson$10.00
- Tequila Sunrise$10.00
- Tom Collins$10.00
- Vesper$14.00
- Vodka Collins$10.00
- WA Apple$12.00
- Whiskey Sour$10.00
- White Russian$10.00
Beer
Bottled Beer
Wine
Red Wine
- Corkage Fee$25.00
- Colli Sensi Chianti$9.00
- Kind Stranger Cabernet$11.00
- Poggio Montepulciano$11.00
- Aros Red Blend$12.00
- Wine Special Glass$12.00
- Wine Special Bottle$40.00
- Torri Mor Pinot Noir$42.00
- Cristom Pinot Noir$85.00
- L'Cole Syrah$48.00
- Efeste Final Final$60.00
- Savage Grace Cab Franc$58.00
- Delille Cellars D2$70.00
- Eagle Harbor Raptor$60.00
- Kind Stranger Cabernet BTL$38.00
- L'Cole Cabernet$50.00
- Eagle Harbor Cabernet$55.00
- Aros Red Blend BTL$38.00
- Colli Pesaresi Sangiovese$32.00
- Galileo Reserva$45.00
- Sanguinette Chianti$38.00
- Renzo Chianti Reserva$50.00
- Ca'del Baio Barbera d' Alba$35.00
- Briccotondo Fontanafredda Barbera$55.00
- Colosi Nero d' Avola$36.00
- Ca'del Baio Nebbiolo Langhe$38.00
- Poggio Montepulciano BTL$36.00
- Pecchenino Dolcetto d' Alba$33.00
- Verso Salento Rosso$33.00
- Liberta Super Tuscan$45.00
- Zingari Super Tuscan$56.00
- Palazzo della Torre Corvina$42.00
- House Select Barbaresco$82.00
- House Select Amarone$85.00
- Pio Cesare Barolo$140.00
- Serre dei Roveri Barolo Reserva$75.00
- Antonluca Brunello di Montalcino$75.00
- Fossacolle Brunello di Montalcino$125.00
- Palama Primitivo$30.00
- Brunelli Valpolicella Ripasso$50.00
- HighTower Cabernet$65.00
- Castello di Bibbione Chianti Classico$42.00
- Murray High tower Blend$40.00
Rose & Champagne
White Wine
- Corkage Fee$25.00
- Villa Loren Pinot Grigio$9.00
- Latah Creek Riesling$10.00
- Kind Stranger Chardonnay$11.00
- Due Uve Pinot Grigio/Savignon Blanc$14.00
- Prosecco Brut$11.00
- Saracco Moscato$34.00
- Latah Creek Riesling BTL$29.00
- Villa Loren Pinot Grigio BTL$31.00
- Eleven Pinot Grigio$32.00
- Alta Luna Pinot Grigio$34.00
- Bertaini Due Uve BTL$54.00
- Kind Stranger Chardonnay BTL$38.00
- Stoller Chardonnay$39.00
- L'Cole Chardonnay$46.00
- Ramey Chardonnay$72.00
- Colpaola Verdicchio$30.00
- Secco Orvieto$32.00
- Terredora Falanghina$48.00
- L'Ecole Semillon$35.00
- Serre dei Roveri Arneis$42.00
NA Beverage
- Tonic Water$2.00
- Ginger Ale
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Coffee$4.00
- Juice$4.50
- Pepsi$4.00
- Diet Pepsi$4.00
- Dr Pepper$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Ginger Beer$5.00
- HW Rootbeer$5.00
- HW Orange Cream$5.00
- Hot Tea$4.00
- Ice Tea$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- HUCK Lemonade$6.50
- San Pellegrino$5.00
- Soda Water$4.00
- Virgin Margarita$5.50
- Virgin Mojito$6.00
- Virgin Bloody Mary$5.50
- Virgin Bartenders Choice$6.50
- Shirley Temple$4.00