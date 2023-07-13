10% off your entire bill when you purchase a tortilla
10% off your entire bill when you purchase a tortilla
TORTILLA TRIANGLES

Triangle Cheese

$4.20

Mozzarella

Deli Style - Build Your Own

$4.20

Deli in a tortilla, build your own style.

Veggie

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives

French Dip

$8.00

Roast Beef, Au Jus

Caprese

$6.00

Pesto, Mozarella, Tomato, Arugula

The Greek

$6.00

Spinach, Feta, House-made with Creamy Vegan Garlic Sauce.

Pizza Style

$4.20

Cheese, Tomato

Mediterranean

$6.00

Pepper, Hummus, House-made Vegan Garlic Sauce

Pastrami

$8.00

Pastrami & Swiss Cheese

Turkey

$8.00

Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato

Pepperoni

$8.00

Cheese, Tomato, Pepperoni

SODAS & BOTTLED DRINKS

Rocky Mountain Soda

$3.00

Handcrafted Soda with All Natural Ingredients. Made in Colorado.

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.00

Pellegrino Carbonated Sparkling Water. Natural Mineral Water and Flavored options.

VitaCoco Pressed Coconut Water

$3.00

Coconut Water with Coconut Puré. More Potassium Than A Banana. Never From Concentrate. Non GMO Project Verified.

VitaCoco Coconut Water

$3.00

The Original with Electrolytes. More Potassium Than A Banana. Never From Concentrate. Non GMO Project Verified.

Fiji Water

$3.00

Natural Spring Water From Fiji

Path Water

$4.20

Alkaline Water with Electrolytes. PH 9.5+ Refillable Aluminum Bottle

Dole 100% Pineapple Juice

$1.50

Dole 100% Pineapple Juice - 8.4 Fl Oz

V8

$1.50

V8 Regular, 100% Vegetable Juice, 5.5 Oz can

EXTRAS

Chips

$2.00

COFFEE & TEA

Green Matcha Latte

$4.80

Latte with Culinary Grade Organic Green Matcha Powder

Americano

$3.50

Espresso in Hot Water

Latte Mocha

$4.80

Double Espresso, Steamed Milk, and Chocolate Sauce

Latte

$4.40

Double Espresso and Steamed Milk

Cappuccino

$4.20

Double Espresson, Steamed Milk and Milk Foam

Double Espresso

$3.50

Two Shots of Espresso Brewed with OZO Coffee Beans

Hot Chocolate

$4.20
TEA - Organic Rishi Blends

$4.20
Bags of OZO Coffee

$13.75

OZO Coffee Selected Whole Bean

FRUITS & DESSERTS

Mama Ace's Baklava

$4.00

Authentic Greek Baklava Pastry - Filo dough, Honey, Walnuts, Cinnamon