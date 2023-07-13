SoHi Cafe
TORTILLA TRIANGLES
Triangle Cheese
Mozzarella
Deli Style - Build Your Own
Deli in a tortilla, build your own style.
Veggie
Romaine lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives
French Dip
Roast Beef, Au Jus
Caprese
Pesto, Mozarella, Tomato, Arugula
The Greek
Spinach, Feta, House-made with Creamy Vegan Garlic Sauce.
Pizza Style
Cheese, Tomato
Mediterranean
Pepper, Hummus, House-made Vegan Garlic Sauce
Pastrami
Pastrami & Swiss Cheese
Turkey
Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato
Pepperoni
Cheese, Tomato, Pepperoni
SODAS & BOTTLED DRINKS
Rocky Mountain Soda
Handcrafted Soda with All Natural Ingredients. Made in Colorado.
Pellegrino Sparkling Water
Pellegrino Carbonated Sparkling Water. Natural Mineral Water and Flavored options.
VitaCoco Pressed Coconut Water
Coconut Water with Coconut Puré. More Potassium Than A Banana. Never From Concentrate. Non GMO Project Verified.
VitaCoco Coconut Water
The Original with Electrolytes. More Potassium Than A Banana. Never From Concentrate. Non GMO Project Verified.
Fiji Water
Natural Spring Water From Fiji
Path Water
Alkaline Water with Electrolytes. PH 9.5+ Refillable Aluminum Bottle
Dole 100% Pineapple Juice
Dole 100% Pineapple Juice - 8.4 Fl Oz
V8
V8 Regular, 100% Vegetable Juice, 5.5 Oz can
EXTRAS
COFFEE & TEA
Green Matcha Latte
Latte with Culinary Grade Organic Green Matcha Powder
Americano
Espresso in Hot Water
Latte Mocha
Double Espresso, Steamed Milk, and Chocolate Sauce
Latte
Double Espresso and Steamed Milk
Cappuccino
Double Espresson, Steamed Milk and Milk Foam
Double Espresso
Two Shots of Espresso Brewed with OZO Coffee Beans
Hot Chocolate
TEA - Organic Rishi Blends
Bags of OZO Coffee
OZO Coffee Selected Whole Bean