SOJU POCHA
Appetizers
Seoddeok
$8.99
Sausage & rice cake skewers
Fried Beef Dumplings
$7.99
Steamed Beef Dumplings
$7.99
Regular Corn Cheese
$7.99
Large Corn Cheese
$9.99
Steamed Egg
$7.99
Tteokbokki
$12.99
Spicy rice cakes
Royal Tteokbokki
$13.99
Royal rice cakes
Kimchi Pancake
$15.99
Seafood Pancake
$18.99
Tempura Platter
$14.99
Shrimp & veggie (onion, zucchini, pumpkin, sweet potato) tempura
Rice & Noodles
Bibimbap
$13.99
Mixed veggies with rice (cold) with sunny side up egg
Japchae
$16.99
Glass noodles with stir fried veggies
Jjajangmyun
$13.99
Black bean noodles
Jjambbong
$16.99
Spicy seafood noodles
Mul Nengmyun
$16.99Out of stock
Cold noodles
Bibim Nengmyun
$17.99Out of stock
Spicy cold noodles
Fried Rice
$11.99Out of stock
Meat & Seafood
Fried Chicken Wings
$13.99
6 wings
Fried Chicken (1 flavor)
$25.99
Half portion of fried chicken
Fried Chicken (2 flavors)
$25.99
Half portion of fried chicken
Grilled BBQ Chicken
$14.99
Spicy BBQ Chicken
$15.99
Ojingu Bokkeum
$19.99
Spicy squid stir fry with noodles
Kkanpoongi
$18.99
Spicy crunchy chicken
Bulgogi
$21.99
Korean style beef BBQ
Tangsooyook
$18.99
Sweet & sour pork
Golbangi Muchim
$39.99Out of stock
Spicy whelk with noodles
Regular Pork Belly
$17.99
Spicy Pork Belly
$18.99
Spicy Pork Bulgogi
$18.99
Spicy Pork Ribs
$23.99Out of stock
LA Galbi
$24.99
Korean style short ribs
Jokbal
$42.99
Boild Pork feet
Bossam
$44.99
Braised Pork belly wraps
Soups, Stews & Hotpots
Kimchi Jjigae
$13.99
Kimchi stew
Soondubu Jjigae
$15.99
Soft tofu stew
Yookgaejang
$17.99
Spicy beef stew
Odeng Tang
$14.99
Fish cake soup (1 serving)
Honghap Tang
$15.99
Mussels soup (1 serving)
Boodae Jjigae
$16.99
Army soup (1 serving)
Haemul Tang
$18.99
Spicy seafood stew (1 serving)
Galbi Tang
$25.99Out of stock
Short ribs stew
Daegu Maeun Tang
$18.99
Spicy fish stew
SOJU POCHA Location and Ordering Hours
(281) 846-6729
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 5PM