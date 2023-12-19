SoJuice
Tropical Smoothies
- Purple Dragon$8.75
Apple Juice, Dragon Fruit, Blueberries, Pineapple.
- Smooth Mango$8.75
Fresh Squeeze Orange Juice, Mango, Organic Banana.
- Strawberry Smoothie$8.75
Fresh Apple Juice, Organic Banana, Organic Strawberries, Homemade Coconut Milk.
- The Dragon$8.75
Water Melon Juice, Dragon Fruit, Banana, Strawberries.
- Very Berry Acai$8.75
Fresh Apple Juice, Acai, Organic Banana, Organic Blueberries.
- Coco Avocado$8.75
Oatly Milk, Coconut Milk, Avocads & Bananas.
- Coco Mango$8.75
Coconut Milk, Mango, Bananas & Dragon Fruit.
- Coco Purple$8.75
Coconut Milk, Dragon Fruit, Blueberries & Banana's
- Strawberry Coco Colado$8.75
Pineapple, Strawberries, Coconut Milk & Bananas.
- Avocado & Plant Protein$8.75
- Chocolate Protein Punch$8.75
- Sweet Green$8.75
- Watermelon Blast$8.75
Blended Green Smoothies
Straight Up
Nut Based Smoothies
Mixed Up
Two Juicy
Fruit Bowls
Dessert
Iced Drinks / Bubble Tea / Smoothies
- Bubble Tea Milk$5.75
Freshly made batches daily, cannot modify, contains tapioca pearls, milk, caffeinated green tea and sugar.
- Bubble Tea Green Tea$5.75
Freshly made batches daily, cannot modify, contains tapioca pearls, milk, caffeinated green tea and sugar.
- Bubble Tea Mango$5.75
Freshly made batches daily, cannot modify, contains tapioca pearls, milk, caffeinated green tea and sugar.
- Bubble Tea Taro$5.75
Freshly made batches daily, cannot modify, contains tapioca pearls, milk, caffeinated green tea and sugar.
- Bubble Tea Iced Matcha$5.75
Freshly made batches daily, cannot modify, contains tapioca pearls, milk, caffeinated green tea and sugar.
- Bubble Tea Thai Iced Tea$5.75
Freshly made batches daily, cannot modify, contains tapioca pearls, milk, caffeinated green tea and sugar.