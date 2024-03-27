Crowley's Kirtland Crowley's Kirtland
FOOD
Specials
Beginning
- Jumbo Wings$9.00+
no splitting sauces
- Wings$15.00
orders of ten, choice of sauce, choice of bleu cheese or ranch
- Nashville Hot Cheese Curds$10.00Out of stock
ranch
- Irish Potato Kegs$13.00
bacon, cheddar, burger sauce
- Shoestring Fries Basket$7.00
remoulade
- Basket Onion Rings$8.00
remoulade
- Basket Tots$6.00
cleveland ketchup
- Kirtland Tots$9.00
beer cheese, bacon, green onion, burger sauce
- Pretzels$12.00
honey mustard, beer cheese
- Smash Hash$15.00
shoestring fries, burger patty, tomato, raw onion, cheese sauce, pickle, burger sauce
- Just One Salad$6.00+
romaine, cheddar + provolone mix, bacon, tomato, raw onion
Middle
- Smash Burger$12.00+
government cheese, iceberg, sautéed onion, burger sauce, potato roll, served with fries
- BLT$12.00
applewood smoked bacon, bacon aioli, lettuce, tomato, brioche toast
- Fried Bologna$13.00
cheddar, ben’s secret mustard, caramelized onion, brioche toast
- Chicken Parm Sammy$13.00
breaded chicken, wild goose pizza sauce, provolone, potato bun, served with fries
- Gyro$12.00Out of stock
ćevapi, shredded iceberg, tomato, onion, tzatziki-ajvar sauce, pita, served with fries
- Grilled Cheese$11.00
government cheese, provolone, bacon, tomato, toast, served with fries
- Mac N Cheese$17.00
cavatappi noodle, white american, pepperjack, parmesan-goldfish crumble
- Cevapi$18.00Out of stock
raw onion, tomato, pita, ajvar
SAUCES
- Sd Ajvar$1.00
- Sd BBQ$0.75
- Sd Beer Cheese$1.00
- Sd Bleu Cheese$0.75
- Sd Buffalo$0.75
- Sd Burger Sauce$1.00
- Sd Cajun Dry Rub$0.75
- Sd Garlic Parm$0.75
- Sd Goose Sauce$0.75
- Sd Honey Mustard$0.75
- Sd Italian Dressing$0.75
- Sd Lemon Pepper Dry Rub$0.75
- Sd Morehouse BBQ Dry Rub$0.75
- Sd Ranch$0.75
- Sd Remoulade$1.00
- Sd Sour Cream$0.75
- Sd Sweet Chili$0.75
- Sd Mayo$0.75
- Sd Gyro sauce$0.50
- Sd Hot$0.75
- Sd Crowley Boy Sauce$0.75
- Sd Hot Honey$0.75
- Sd Johnny XXX$0.75
- Sd Sheehan Special$0.75