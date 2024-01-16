Sol Agave - American Fork 749 W 100 N Suite CRA8
BOTANAS
BOTANAS
- TAQUITOS AL GUSTO$15.00
Jack cheese rolled in corn tortillas served crispy over shredded greens, pico, topped with sour cream, guacamole & "troka" salsa Pork Chile Verde or Prime Short Rib Taquitos Gusto Protein Choice:Pork Chile Verde Prime Short Rib
- GUACAMOLE SAMPLER$17.00
Lobster, carnitas, classico
- SUGAR CANE FILET$24.00
Center-cut tenderloin medallions marinated with Tamarindo glaze sauce. Served over chile de arbol crema sauce, Veracruz white rice, topped with mango relish
- TAQUIZA$19.00
Four of our famous mini street-style tacos (NY steak, chicken, shrimp, carnitas) served with green & red salsa. Taquiza Protein Choice:NY Steak Chicken Shrimp Carnitas
- TT TAQUIZA$19.00
- PULPO A LAS BRASAS$26.00
Spanish grilled octopus sautèed in guajillo oil sauce, served over baby organic greens, tossed with champagne vinaigrette, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes & aioli.
- CALAMARI FRITO$16.00
Light breaded calamari steak strips. Topped with jalapeño wheels, queso fresco, and chipotle aioli
- SHRIMP TAQUITOS$18.00
Jumbo Mexican prawns stuffed with a creamy crab filling, wrapped on a crispy corn tortilla. Topped with cilantro and chipotle aioli, shredded greens, pico & queso fresco
- PORK BELLY BITES$16.00
Slow-roasted pork belly, honey-serrano, green tomatillo salsa, and mini corn tortillas.
- CAZUELA DE QUESO$15.00
Award-winning cheese fondue with roasted bell peppers & onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, and homemade chorizo. Served with choice of tortillas
- CEVICHE AL GUSTO
Choice of fresh seafood marinated in fresh lime-juice and served with fresh plantain chips and agua chile salsa.
- GUACAMOLE$13.00
- SPICY CRISPY SHRIMP$16.00
Crispy shrimp tossed with chef's spicy butter sauce & cut limes
- ESQUITES$12.00
Tossed with jalapeño butter, lime, sol agave spices, queso & chipotle rub
BOTANAS APP
- TAQUITOS AL GUSTO APP$15.00
- GUACAMOLE SAMPLER APP$17.00
- SUGAR CANE FILET APP$24.00
- TAQUIZA APP$19.00
- TT TAQUIZA APP$19.00
- PULPA A LAS BRASAS APP$26.00
- CALAMARI FRITO APP$16.00
- SHRIMP TAQUITO APP$18.00
- PORK BELLY BITES APP$16.00
- CAZUELA DE QUESO APP$15.00
- CEVICHE AL GUSTO APP
- GUACAMOLE APP$13.00
- SPICY CRISPY SHRIMP APP$16.00
- ESQUITE APP$12.00
- BOTANAS PARA 2$64.00
SIDES
- 2oz Guacamole$4.00
- Side of Sour cream$1.00
- Chiles Toreados$6.00
- Side Habanero sauce$1.50
- Side Troka sauce$1.50
- Side Mole sauce$2.00
- Side Chile verde salsa$3.00
- Chips and Salsa para 2$7.00
- Chips Salsa para 4$14.00
- Avocado fan$3.00
- Chorizo mash potatoes$8.00
- Corn on the cob$6.00
- one egg$4.00
- Side of fruit$6.00
- Frech Fries$6.00
- Plantain chips$4.00
- Extra Shrimp$8.00
- Side of Bacon$5.00
- Side of Sausage$5.00
- Side of Grilled chicken$7.50
- Side of N.Y Steak$13.00
- Side of Salmon$12.00
- Side of jack Cheese$2.00
- Side of black Beans$4.00
- Side of Refried pinto$4.00
- Side of Mex rice$4.00
- Side of white rice$4.00
- Side of Olla beans$4.00
- Side of Flour tortilla$2.00
- Side of Corn tortilla$2.00
- side of Pico$1.50
- Side of sautéed veggies$6.00
- Veggies for Dip$6.00
SOPAS - ENSALADAS
ENSALADAS
- GRILLED ROMAINE
Fresh-grilled romaine heart. Served with cilantro pepita dressing, roasted pepitas, corn, pico, and queso fresco
- GRILLED SALMON SALAD$26.00
Atlantic center-cut wild salmon, organic mixed greens, fresh berries, candied pecans, queso, mango-pico, Tossed in champagne vinaigrette.
- SOL AGAVE BOWL
Organic mixed greens, frijoles de la olla, white rice, chipotle aioli, guacamole, pico, and queso fresco.
- SOL AGAVE SALAD
Organic mixed greens, sautéed peppers, onions, roasted corn, jicama, avocado, pico & queso fresco. Tossed in champagne vinaigrette or cilantro dressing
- SIDE SALAD$8.00
Chef's Special
CHEF SPECIALS
- SOL AGAVE PARA 2$72.00
Wild Mexican prawns in a buttery-garlic sauce, outside skirt steak with portobello mushrooms, chicken fajitas, our "famous" carnitas, sautéed vegetables, cheese fondue, rice, refried beans, and salsa trio. Served with a choice of warm tortillas
- POLLO AL GUSTO$26.00
All-natural chicken breast served with grilled cheese chile relleno, white rice, avocado fan, topped with a with choice of sauce: Serrano, Chipotle, or Mole
- TACOS DE HONGO$29.00
Prime skirt steak, portobello mushrooms, grilled onions, cheese on a hot skillet Served with salsa morita, rice, refried beans, and choice of warm tortillas.
- SALMON A LA PARRILLA$32.00
- CHILE VERDE$23.00
Slow-cooked pork in our chef's special tomatillo sauce. Served with Veracruz white rice, onion-cilantro, and a choice of tortillas
- TAMPIQUENA$36.00
NY steak, grilled onions, served with a red cheese enchilada and a cup of chef's famous jalapeño cream soup
- OUR FAMOUS CARNITAS$24.00
Chef's famous Mexican braised pork, served with rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, salsa cruda and choice of tortilla
- CHILE COLORADO$28.00
Slow-braised prime short ribs in our red roasted chile and beer sauce, onion-cilantro. Served with Veracruz white rice and a choice of tortillas.
MAR Y TIERRA
MAR Y TIERRA
- BBQ BACK RIBS$38.00
fall o the bone" baby back ribs, glazed in our house-made bbq sauce. Served with street-style corn on the cob & fries
- DEL MAR SEA BASS$46.00
Pan-seared caribbean sea bass with chef's chile de arbol crema sauce. Served over Veracruz white rice and sautèed vegetables & baby spinach
- ENCHILADA DE CAMARON$26.00
Wild Mexican prawns, roasted red pepper sauce, pico, queso fresco, avocado, and sour cream. Served with Veracruz white rice
- RACK OF LAMB$42.00
New Zealand rack of lamb, served over chorizo mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables & Mexico City spicy mole sauce.
- MAR Y TIERRA$38.00
Two let mignon enchiladas filled with cheese and onions, topped with a creamy sherry wine sauce and served with grilled Mexican prawns and Veracruz white rice
- TACOS DEL MAR$22.00
Fresh blackened Mahi-Mahi in yellow corn tortillas, chipotle aioli, mango relish, shredded greens & avocado. Served with Veracruz white rice and frijoles de la olla
- CAMARONES AL GUSTO$31.00
umbo Mexican wild prawns, sautèed with your choice of sauce. Served with avocado, charro beans, & Veracruz white rice. (Choice of sauce: Mojo or Diabla)
- FAJITAS DE LA CASA
Sautèed peppers and onions in our roasted red pepper sauce, sour cream, guacamole, rice, refried beans & choice of tortillas
- ENCHILDAS DE LANGOSTA$34.00
Lobster meat, sautèed with roasted onions & peppers, garlic butter sauce. Topped with serrano tomatillo cream sauce, avocado, sc & pico. Served with Veracruz white rice.
CLASICOS DE MEXICO
OFF THE MENU
VEGETARIAN MENU
POSTRES
- BUTTER CAKE$15.00
"Chef" warm butter cake served with Häagen-Daaz vanilla ice cream & chocolate Abuelita mousse
- TRES LECHES CAKE$13.00
Sponge wet cake made with three different types of milk, drenched with Gran Marnier liqueur and roasted marshmallows
- CARAMEL CHURROS$11.00
Cajeta filled churros served with vanilla ice cream
- B-DAY DESSERT
- SCOOP ICE CREAM$5.00
SOFT DRINKS
NON ALCOHOLIC
MOCKTAILS
- AGUAS FRESCAS$9.00
- VIRGIN MARGARITAS$10.00
- VIRGIN BLENDED$10.00
- VIRGIN MOJITOS$10.00
- VIRGIN PINA COLADA$11.00
- BLENDED DRINKS$9.00
- PALM SPRINGS$10.00
TAMARINDO, SPARKLING WATER, FRESH LIME
- LA LIVE$8.00
SPARKING WATER, GUAVA, FRESH LIME
- SAN CLEMENTE$8.00
SPARKLING WATER, MANGO, FRESH LIME
- SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO$8.00
MINT, SODA, SPRITE, LEMON-LIME, AGAVE
- VIRGEN FROZEN COCO$10.00
SIDES
- Side of Sour cream$1.00
- Chiles Toreados$6.00
- Side Habanero sauce$1.50
- Side Troka sauce$1.50
- Side Mole sauce$2.00
- Side Chile verde salsa$3.00
- Chips and Salsa para 2$7.00
- Chips Salsa para 4$14.00
- Avocado fan$3.00
- Chorizo mash potatoes$8.00
- Corn on the cob$6.00
- Side of fruit$6.00
- Frech Fries$6.00
- Plantain chips$4.00
- Extra Shrimp$8.00
- Side of Bacon$5.00
- Side of Sausage$5.00
- Side of Grilled chicken$7.50
- Side of N.Y Steak$13.00
- Side of Salmon$12.00
- Side of jack Cheese$2.00
- Side of black Beans$4.00
- Side of Refried pinto$4.00
- Side of Mex rice$4.00
- Side of white rice$4.00
- Side of Olla beans$4.00
- Side of Flour tortilla$2.00
- Side of Corn tortilla$2.00
- side of Pico$1.50
- Side of sautéed veggies$6.00
- Veggies for Dip$6.00
- Guacamole 2oz$3.50
- Side Bacon$5.00
- Side Fruit$6.00
- Side Hash Browns$6.00
- PINT OF SALSA DE MESA$10.00
- PINT OF REFRIED PINTO$10.00
- Side of Eggs$5.00
- Side of guacamole$4.00
POSTRES
- BUTTER CAKE$15.00
"Chef" warm butter cake served with Häagen-Daaz vanilla ice cream & chocolate Abuelita mousse
- TRES LECHES CAKE$13.00
Sponge wet cake made with three different types of milk, drenched with Gran Marnier liqueur and roasted marshmallows
- CARAMEL CHURROS$11.00
Cajeta filled churros served with vanilla ice cream
- B-DAY DESSERT
- SCOOP ICE CREAM$5.00
- Flan$15.00