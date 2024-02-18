Sol Azteca Mexican Kitchen Mesa
Main Menu
Tacos
- Grande Tacos Plate$10.99
5” warm corn tortilla with, crisp cabbage, pico, chipotle cream sauce, an avocado slice, and your choice of meat. Plate comes with two.
- Grande Tacos a la carte$4.29
5” warm corn tortilla with, crisp cabbage, pico, chipotle cream sauce, an avocado slice, and your choice of meat.
- Street Tacos Plate$10.99
street size tortilla with fresh guacamole, cilantro, onions, and your choice of meat. Plate comes with 3.
- Street tacos a la carte$2.89
street size tortilla with fresh guacamole, cilantro, onions, and your choice of meat.
- Crunchy Tacos Plate$10.99
Your choice of Shredded Beef cooked with onions, and bell peppers, or Shredded Chicken cooked in a chipotle and tomato sauce. Tacos are topped off with crisp lettuce, cheese, and pico de gallo.
- Crunchy Tacos a la carte$4.29
Your choice of Shredded Beef cooked with onions, and bell peppers, or Shredded Chicken cooked in a chipotle and tomato sauce. Tacos are topped off with crisp lettuce, cheese, and pico de gallo.
- Taco D' Papa Plate$10.49
Two crunchy tacos filled with potatoes cooked in a tomato sauce, and caramelized onions, then topped off with mixed cabbage, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and crema. Plate served with two tacos.
- Taco D' Papa a la carte$3.99
Two crunchy tacos filled with potatoes cooked in a tomato sauce, and caramelized onions, then topped off with mixed cabbage, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and crema.
- 4 Rolled Taquitos Plate$10.99
Your choice of shredded Mexican style beef cooked with onions, and bell peppers or grilled chicken taquitos. Topped with fresh guacamole, crisp lettuce, cheese, pico, and Mexican Crema. Served with two sides.
- 4 Rolled Taquitos a la carte$8.29
Your choice of shredded Mexican style beef cooked with onions, and bell peppers or grilled chicken taquitos. Topped with fresh guacamole, crisp lettuce, cheese, pico, and Mexican Crema.
- Seafood Tacos Plate$11.49
Seafood Tacos, Served on a 5" warm corn tortilla, your choice of shrimp or tilapia fish over a bed of crisp cabbage, topped with avocado, pico, and chipotle cream sauce. Plate served with two tacos and two sides.
- Seafood Taco a la carte$4.59
Seafood Tacos, Served on a 5" warm corn tortilla, your choice of shrimp or tilapia fish over a bed of crisp cabbage, topped with avocado, pico, and chipotle cream sauce.
Burritos
- Classico Burrito$9.99
Protein choice, Fresh Guacamole, Pico, and Cheese.
- Azteca Burrito$9.99
Choice of protein, Refried Pinto Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Cheese, Pico, and Chipotle Sauce.
- Fajita Burrito$9.99
Protein choice, Grilled Bell Pepper and Onions, Refried Beans, Rice, Sour Cream and Cheese.
- Arizona Burrito$10.99
Carne asada, seared potatoes, cheese and Pico de gallo.
- Green Chile Pork Burrito$8.99
Braised Pork in a Tomatillo Salsa.
- Bean and Cheese Burrito$6.99
Refried Pinto Beans and Cheese.
- Fish Burrito$10.49
- Shrimp Burrito$11.49
Entrees
- MOLCAJETITO$15.99
Heated cast iron bowl filled with carne asada, chicken, chorizo, and cactus. Topped off with grilled green onions, queso fresco and our Ranchero Salsa. Accompanied with guacamole, pico, sour cream, and tortillas. Served with rice and beans.
- TAMPIQUEÑA$14.99
Grilled Steak accompanied with a red cheese enchilada. Topped with two grilled green onions. Pico, guac and sour cream and tortillas on the side. Served with rice and beans.
- POLLO CON QUESO$14.39
Grilled chicken breast covered with a jalapeno cream cheese sauce, over a bed of Mexican rice, then topped off with grilled corn, pico and a pinch of cilantro. Served with black beans, and tortillas.
- FAJITAS$13.99
Sautéed peppers and onions with your choice of chicken, asada or shrimp. Accompanied with pico, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas. Served with rice and beans.
- TWO ENCHILADAS$11.49
Two corn tortillas stuffed withy our choice of cheese, chicken or beef, topped off with Mexican Crema and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- TRIO ENCHILADAS$13.49
One shredded chicken cream cheese sauce enchilada, one shredded beef green sauce enchilada, and one cheese red sauce enchilada. Served with rice and beans.
- CREAMY MUSHROOM PLATE$14.99
Our grilled Ancho Chile marinated shrimp, and tilapia fish fillet, topped off with our Parmesan, Chipotle, Mushrooms, and Spinach creamy sauce. Served with tortillas, rice and beans.
- CHILES RELLENOS$13.49
Two mozzarella cheese stuffed Poblano Chiles dipped in an egg batter, deep fried, and topped off with a house made ranchero salsa. Served with tortillas, rice and beans.
- POLLO ESPECIAL$13.49
Shredded chicken stuffed chimichanga topped off with a green enchilada salsa and a cream cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- GREEN CHILE PLATE$12.99
Braised pork meat in a mild homemade tomatillo salsa. Served with tortillas, rice and beans.
- TWO TAMALE PLATE$11.99
Corn masa filled with shredded beef. Topped off with red enchilada sauce and cheese.
Masa
- HUARACHE$13.99
10 inch Corn Masa tortilla topped with refried pinto beans, poblano green salsa, lettuce, queso fresco, crema, avocado and a pinch of cilantro.
- MAIZ QUESADILLA$13.99
Corn Masa tortilla filled with cheese, a mix off bell peppers & onions and choice of protein. Served with pico, crema, and fresh guacamole.
- SOPES$11.99
Three 4" crispy fried corn masa tortillas topped with refried pinto beans, protein choice, lettuce, queso fresco, crema, sliced avocado and a pinch of cilantro.
- TAMALE A LA CARTE$4.49
Corn masa filled with shredded beef. Topped off with red enchilada sauce and cheese.
Other Favorites
- Nachos$10.99
Served with re-fried pinto beans, protein choice, melted cheese, crema, pico, and fresh guacamole.
- Quesadilla$9.99
12” Flour tortilla melted cheese and choice of protein. Served with guac, pico, and crema on the side.
- Tostada$6.49
Crispy 6" corn tortilla topped with re-fried pinto beans, protein choice, lettuce, pico, queso fresco, Mexican crema, an avocado slice and a pinch of cilantro.
Salads
- Fiesta Salad$10.99
Romaine lettuce topped off with roasted corn, black beans, choice of protein, pico, grated queso fresco, avocado slices and a pinch of cilantro. Served with Cilantro dressing
- Black Bean Bowl$10.99
Mexican rice, romaine lettuce, protein choice, black beans, roasted corn, pico, sour cream, cheese, avocado slices and a pinch of cilantro.
- Taco Salad$10.99
A tortilla shell filled with rice, refried pinto beans, iceberg lettuce, choice of protein, pico, cheese, fresh made guacamole, and chipotle cream sauce.
Kids Menu
- Kids Soft Chicken Taco$6.99
Flour tortilla, lettuce, grilled chicken and cheese. Includes a small fountain drink.
- Kids Cheese Quesadilla$6.99
Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Includes two sides a small fountain drink.
- Kids Rolled Taquitos$6.99
2 Beef or 2 chicken taquitos topped with cheese. Includes two sides a small fountain drink.
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.99
Refried pinto beans and cheese burrito
- Kids Quesadilla Side$4.99
- Kids Bean & Cheese Side$4.99
- Kids Soft Taco Side$2.99
- Kids Taquitos Side (2)$2.99
Sides Menu
Sides
- Guac & Chips$6.19
4 oz Home made guacamole and large chips.
- Queso & Chips$6.99
8 oz Home made queso sauce and large chips.
- Salsa & Chips$4.39
8 oz Salsa and large chips.
- Chips Only$1.49+
- 8oz Queso Sauce$5.49
- 8oz Home Made Salsa$3.59
- Sour Cream
- Guacamole
- Pico
- 8oz Rice$2.99
- 8oz Refried Beans$2.99
- 8oz Black Beans$2.99
- Tortillas
- Red Enchilada Sauce
- Green Enchilada Sauce
- Jalapeño CRM CHS Sauce
- Cilantro Dressing
- Chipotle Cream Sauce