Solago
Botanas
Queso Flameado
melted queso with house smoked poblanos, and chorizo
Guacamole y Chicharron
house made guacamole finished with crispy pork
Tacos Dorados
Three rolled tacos filled with chicken tinga, deep fried, and finished with cilantro crema
Nachos
tortilla chips topped with your choice of pork, chicken, or beef, baked with chedder-jack cheese, tomato, green onions, and jalapeno served with salsa and sour cream
Ceviche
shrimp, tomato, cucumber, red onion, jalapeno, cilantro, and lime
Mexican Street Corn & Fried Panela
corn mixed with cojita cheese, sour cream, cilantro, and lime, served with fried panela cheese and Solago dipping sauce
Tacos
Mexican Tacos
3 tacos per order. Choose ONE type of tortilla and ONE type of meat. Topped with onion, cilantro, and lime
American Tacos
3 tacos per order. Choose ONE type of tortilla and ONE type of meat. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese
Al Pastor
3 tacos with your choice of corn or flour tortillas, filled with chicken, onion, cilantro, and pineapple
Fried Avocado
3 tacos with your choice of corn or flour tortillas, filled with lightly battered and fried avocado, radish, cilantro, and pico de gallo
Gobernador
3 tacos with your choice of corn or flour tortillas, filled with shrimp cooked in garlic, serrano, tomato, and lime, with Oaxaca cheese
Pato
3 tacos with your choice of corn or flour tortillas, filled with braised duck, guajillo and orange glaze, cilantro, radish, and cotija
No-Taco Salad
Tortas
Torta "La Americana"
Mexican sandwich made of ground beef patty, cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, and cheese
Torta de Puerco
Mexican sandwich made of carnitas, queso blanco, pickled red onion, and crisp lettuce
Torta de Pollo
Mexican sandwich made of chicken breast cooked in tinga sauce, pico de gallo and cilantro lime crema