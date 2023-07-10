Solago


Botanas

Queso Flameado

$8.00

melted queso with house smoked poblanos, and chorizo

Guacamole y Chicharron

$8.00

house made guacamole finished with crispy pork

Tacos Dorados

$10.00

Three rolled tacos filled with chicken tinga, deep fried, and finished with cilantro crema

Nachos

$12.00

tortilla chips topped with your choice of pork, chicken, or beef, baked with chedder-jack cheese, tomato, green onions, and jalapeno served with salsa and sour cream

Ceviche

$13.00

shrimp, tomato, cucumber, red onion, jalapeno, cilantro, and lime

Mexican Street Corn & Fried Panela

$12.00

corn mixed with cojita cheese, sour cream, cilantro, and lime, served with fried panela cheese and Solago dipping sauce

Tacos

Mexican Tacos

$9.00

3 tacos per order. Choose ONE type of tortilla and ONE type of meat. Topped with onion, cilantro, and lime

American Tacos

$9.00

3 tacos per order. Choose ONE type of tortilla and ONE type of meat. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese

Al Pastor

$15.00

3 tacos with your choice of corn or flour tortillas, filled with chicken, onion, cilantro, and pineapple

Fried Avocado

$15.00

3 tacos with your choice of corn or flour tortillas, filled with lightly battered and fried avocado, radish, cilantro, and pico de gallo

Gobernador

$15.00

3 tacos with your choice of corn or flour tortillas, filled with shrimp cooked in garlic, serrano, tomato, and lime, with Oaxaca cheese

Pato

$15.00

3 tacos with your choice of corn or flour tortillas, filled with braised duck, guajillo and orange glaze, cilantro, radish, and cotija

No-Taco Salad

$15.00

Tortas

Torta "La Americana"

$14.00

Mexican sandwich made of ground beef patty, cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, and cheese

Torta de Puerco

$14.00

Mexican sandwich made of carnitas, queso blanco, pickled red onion, and crisp lettuce

Torta de Pollo

$14.00

Mexican sandwich made of chicken breast cooked in tinga sauce, pico de gallo and cilantro lime crema

Postres

Tres Leches

$8.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

Sides

Side Mex Corn

$5.00

Side Rice & Beans

$5.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Refried Beans

$3.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Cilantro Crema

$1.00

Side Flour Tortilla

$3.00

Side Corn Tortilla

$3.00

Side Queso

$4.00

Side Guac

$4.00

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Kids meal

Kid taco

$5.00

Quesadilla

$5.00