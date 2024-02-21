Lisa Marie's Kitchen 6825 Speedway Boulevard
Breakfast
Plates
Omelettes
Fast Track
BURROS
PWFT
- Pancakes$10.50
- Chocolate Chip Pancake$11.00
- Blueberry Pancake$11.00
- Waffle$10.50
- Chocolate Chip Waffle$12.50
- French Toast$10.50
three thick slices with powdered sugar
- French Toast Combo$15.00
two eggs, hash browns, meat
- Pancake Combo$15.00
two eggs, hash browns, meat
- Waffle Combo$15.00
two eggs, hash browns, meat
- Avocado Toast$9.00
avocado, feta, tomatoes
BF Side
BKFST Special
Lunch/Dinner
Starters
Salads & Soups
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Smash Burger$16.75
two 1/4 lb patties, American cheese, LTOP
- Classic Burger$15.00
1/3lb patty, cheddar cheese, LTOP
- Veggie Burger$13.00
American cheese, LTOP
- Salmon Burger$16.00
tartar sauce, LTO
- Chicken Sandwich$13.75
American cheese, LTOP
- American Grilled Cheese$7.50
Texas Slice, American cheese,
- Viva Italia Grilled Cheese$8.00
Texas Slice, mozzarella cheese,, marinara for dipping
- Verde Grilled Cheese$8.00
Texas Slice, pepper jack, jalapenos
- British Toastie$8.00
white cheddar, tomatoes
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
Smoky BBQ sauce & slaw
- Club Sandwich$14.00
turkey, bacon, ham, cheddar, lettuce, tomato
- French Dip$15.75
- Shrimp Po'Boy$14.75
- Thai Chicken Meatball Po'Boy$15.75
- Monte Cristo$15.00
- Bud's P B & J$7.50
Specials
Sides
