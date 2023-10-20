Small Plates

House Fries
$12.00

Seasoned Fries, Lemon, Roasted Garlic, Fried Onion, Horsey Mayo V, GF

Stuffed Jalapenos
$13.00

Spiced Barley, Corn, Tomato, Black Bean, Mojo Verde VG

Gougere Sliders
$15.00Out of stock

Speck, Gruyere, Pickled Spinach, Mustard Seed Compound Butter

Stuffed Mushrooms
$15.00

Crimini Mushrooms Stuffed With Bulgogi Braised Short Rib, Basmati, Apple, Scallion, Sesame GF

Spring Rolls
$13.00

Marinated Shiitake, Leek, Cabbage, Bean Sprout, Carrot, Sweet Soy Dipping Sauce VG

Deviled Eggs
$7.00

Bacon, Blue Cheese, Asparagus GF

Calamari
$14.00

Breaded & Fried, Roasted Tomato, Shiso, Arugula, Lemon Tarragon Mayo GF

Pakora
$12.00

Spinach & Artichoke Chick Pea Fritters, Vegan Elote Sauce VG, GF

Crostini
$12.00

Mango, Tomato, Cucumber, Scallion, Avocado Mousse, Gremolata VG

Freekeh
$11.00

Eggplant, Curry, Shallot, Mint, Olive, Chick Pea, Golden Raisin VG

Roasted Carrots
$15.00

Akvavit Spiced Rainbow Carrots, Belgian Endive, Date, Almond Pesto VG, GF

Moules Frites
$14.00

Steamed Mussels, Seasoned Fries, Charred Lemon, Lardon, White Wine, Horseradish, Pickled Red Onion, Herb Bread Crumbs

Plain Fries
$5.00

Salads

Solstice
$10.00

Mesclun Mixed Greens, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Croutons, Shallot, Bell Pepper, Basil, Caper Vinaigrette VG

Arugula
$12.00

Fennel, Bosc Pear, Pickled Mustard Seed, Parsley, Crispy Speck, Orange Honey Vinaigrette GF

Kale
$11.00

Apple, Candied Walnut, Blue Cheese, Dried Cranberry, Sherry Vinaigrette V, GF

Brussels
$12.00

Red Cabbage, Peanut, Edamame, Scallion, Shaved Carrot, Cilantro, Sweet Chili Vinaigrette VG, GF

Big Plates

Crab Cake
$25.00

Seared Crab Cake, Latka, Maque Choux, Creole Mustard Kewpie, Micro Broccoli Greens, Avocado, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Bacon Tarragon Vinaigrette GF

Salmon
$26.00

Seared Verlasso Salmon, Green Harissa, Broccolini, Carrot, Cucumber, Green Chilies, Basmati, Pineapple Ponzu GF

Burger
$19.00

1/2# TJ's Butcher Blend Burger, Blackbird Focaccia Bun, Gruyere, Bibb, Tomato, Crispy Speck, Roasted Garlic Fries

Pork Chop
$30.00

Apple & Bacon Braised Mustard Greens, Mojack Grits, Bourbon Apple BBQ GF

Black Bean Burger
$18.00

House Black Bean Patty, Blackbird Focaccia Bun, Jalapeno, Roasted Red Pepper, Caramelized Onion, Bibb, Roasted Garlic Fries VG

Trinidad Curry
$22.00

Chick Pea & Potato, Peppers, Onion, Chilies, Tomato, Cilantro, Basmati VG, GF

Cassoulet
$24.00

Braised Chicken, Lardon, Cannelini, Onion, Tomato, Celery, Greens GF

Dessert

Sweet Potato Creme Brulee
$8.00

Salty Pepita Shortbread V

Dark Chocolate Chile Panna Cotta
$9.00

Cinnamon Chantilly, Salted Chocolate Sable

S'more Tart
$9.00

Graham, Malted Milk Chocolate, Salted Dark Chocolate, Bourbon Marshmallow

Crostata
$10.00

Hazelnut Frangipane, Candied Hazelnuts, Vanilla Bean Pears, Brown Sugar Crumb, Browned Butter Ice Cream

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
$6.00

Fudge Sauce GF, V

Passionfruit Sorbet
$5.00
Pumpkin Swirl Ice Cream
$6.00
Apple Pie Ice Cream
$5.00

Side Sauces

Horsey Aioli
$1.00
Lemon Tarragon Aioli
$1.00
Vegan Elote
$1.00
Mojo Verde
$1.00
Sweet Soy
$1.00
Creole Kewpie
$1.00
Ketchup
Mustard
Mayo
Ranch
$1.00
Apple BBQ
$1.00