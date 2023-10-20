Solstice 14810 Detroit Ave
Small Plates
Seasoned Fries, Lemon, Roasted Garlic, Fried Onion, Horsey Mayo V, GF
Spiced Barley, Corn, Tomato, Black Bean, Mojo Verde VG
Speck, Gruyere, Pickled Spinach, Mustard Seed Compound Butter
Crimini Mushrooms Stuffed With Bulgogi Braised Short Rib, Basmati, Apple, Scallion, Sesame GF
Marinated Shiitake, Leek, Cabbage, Bean Sprout, Carrot, Sweet Soy Dipping Sauce VG
Bacon, Blue Cheese, Asparagus GF
Breaded & Fried, Roasted Tomato, Shiso, Arugula, Lemon Tarragon Mayo GF
Spinach & Artichoke Chick Pea Fritters, Vegan Elote Sauce VG, GF
Mango, Tomato, Cucumber, Scallion, Avocado Mousse, Gremolata VG
Eggplant, Curry, Shallot, Mint, Olive, Chick Pea, Golden Raisin VG
Akvavit Spiced Rainbow Carrots, Belgian Endive, Date, Almond Pesto VG, GF
Steamed Mussels, Seasoned Fries, Charred Lemon, Lardon, White Wine, Horseradish, Pickled Red Onion, Herb Bread Crumbs
Salads
Mesclun Mixed Greens, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Croutons, Shallot, Bell Pepper, Basil, Caper Vinaigrette VG
Fennel, Bosc Pear, Pickled Mustard Seed, Parsley, Crispy Speck, Orange Honey Vinaigrette GF
Apple, Candied Walnut, Blue Cheese, Dried Cranberry, Sherry Vinaigrette V, GF
Red Cabbage, Peanut, Edamame, Scallion, Shaved Carrot, Cilantro, Sweet Chili Vinaigrette VG, GF
Big Plates
Seared Crab Cake, Latka, Maque Choux, Creole Mustard Kewpie, Micro Broccoli Greens, Avocado, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Bacon Tarragon Vinaigrette GF
Seared Verlasso Salmon, Green Harissa, Broccolini, Carrot, Cucumber, Green Chilies, Basmati, Pineapple Ponzu GF
1/2# TJ's Butcher Blend Burger, Blackbird Focaccia Bun, Gruyere, Bibb, Tomato, Crispy Speck, Roasted Garlic Fries
Apple & Bacon Braised Mustard Greens, Mojack Grits, Bourbon Apple BBQ GF
House Black Bean Patty, Blackbird Focaccia Bun, Jalapeno, Roasted Red Pepper, Caramelized Onion, Bibb, Roasted Garlic Fries VG
Chick Pea & Potato, Peppers, Onion, Chilies, Tomato, Cilantro, Basmati VG, GF
Braised Chicken, Lardon, Cannelini, Onion, Tomato, Celery, Greens GF
Dessert
Salty Pepita Shortbread V
Cinnamon Chantilly, Salted Chocolate Sable
Graham, Malted Milk Chocolate, Salted Dark Chocolate, Bourbon Marshmallow
Hazelnut Frangipane, Candied Hazelnuts, Vanilla Bean Pears, Brown Sugar Crumb, Browned Butter Ice Cream
Fudge Sauce GF, V