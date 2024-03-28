Don Gomez 4302 University Ave Suite G
Food
Small Bites
Chicken Boxes
Chicken Fiesta Meals
Mucho Mas!
- Rice Bowl$15.00
Your choice of meat, mexican rice, choice of beans, corn, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
- Burrito$15.00
Your choice of meat, mexican rice, your choice od beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo.
- Nachos$15.00
Chips topped with your choice of meat, queso, your choice of beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
- Street Tacos$15.00
3 street tacos with your choice of meat, cilantro, onions, and a slice of lime. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
- Asada Fries$15.00
French fries topped with your choice of meat, queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
- Grilled Salad$15.00
Your choice of meat, lettuce blend, sliced tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, sliced oranges, croutons, and your choice of salad dressing.
- Quesadilla$15.00
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and shredded queso. Served with rice, your choice of beans, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.