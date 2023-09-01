Son & Garden - Menlo Park 1195 Merrill St
BRUNCH
2 EGG ANY STYLE
OMELETS & SCRAMBLES
Son & Garden Omelet
Country Pork Sausage, asparagus, mushroom, spinach, pimento, sundried tomato, Parmesan cheese
Farmhouse Omelet
Egg whites, mushroom, arugula, green olive, pimento, Goat cheese
Frisco Scramble
Chicken Apple Sausage, spinach, avocado, cherry tomatoes, Monterey jack, Salsa
Hawaii’ Scramble
Bay shrimp, celery, spring onion, basil, spinach, capers, cheddar, spicy aioli sauce, pineapple salsa
Crabby Omelet
Dungeness Crab meat, sundried tomatoes, capers, spinach, celery, hollandaise, scallions and Salsa
Tofu Omelet
Organic tofu, asparagus, portobello mushroom, arugula, cauliflower, sundried tomato, quinoa
Sunshine Scramble
Applewood smoked bacon, onion, mushroom, and cheddar
CHEF'S SPECIAL
Bibimbap
Stone Pot Japanese Rice, Fried Chicken, fried egg, Asparagus, bell pepper, spinach, kimchi
Loco Moco
Half a pound grilled Wagyu Beef patty, rice, onion, green onion, mushroom, cherry pepper, white cheddar, fried egg, pineapple salsa, sesame, mushroom gravy
Lobster Benedict ***Limited***
Half live Maine Lobster, shrimp, asparagus, capers and hollandaise served with rainbow potatoes
Belly Ranchero
Slowed cooked pork belly, arugula, corn tortilla, red onion pickle, guacamole, salsa and rainbow potatoes
Morning Beef Stew
Short rib stew, creamy mashed potato, garlic Portobello mushroom, green onion, poached egg
Mama Monte
BENEDICT
Portobello Benedict
Garlic seasoned Portobello mushroom, tofu, cauliflower, sundried tomato, with pineapple salsa
Smoked Salmon Benedict
Alaskan Smoked Salmon, asparagus, dill cream cheese, red onion pickle, capers, house spice, Lemony hollandaise
Country Benedict
House made pork sausage patty, avocado, spinach, bacon bits, hollandaise
Fried Chicken Benedict
Boneless fried chicken, sauteed spinach, chive, shishito pepper, mushroom demi-glace
Korean Benedict
Bone-in short rib, kimchi Fried rice, chive, mushroom, spinach, carrot, bell pepper, house made hollandaise
Open Face Benedict
Half a pound grilled Wagyu Beef patty, onion, mushroom, spinach, poached eggs with demi-glace
Bear Belly Benedict
GRIDDLE
Ricotta Pancakes
Light & fluffy ricotta pancake w /Vanilla pastry cream, house jam and fresh fruit
Deep Fried French Toast
fried french toast stuffed w/creamy mascarpone cheese, vanilla pastry cream and berry compote
French Toast
Brioche, Grand Marnier, Vanilla Pastry cream and fresh fruit
Complete Meal
Choice of two Eggs Choice of Griddle: Ricotta pancake, French toast, deep Fried french toast, Matcha mochi pancake Choice of Meat : Bacon, Chicken sausage, Pork patty, Bear belly bacon
Rainbow French Toast
SANDWICH & PANINI
Farmhouse Melt
Wheat, asparagus, zucchini, bell pepper, mushroom, arugula, garlic quinoa, garlic aioli, Swiss
Grilled Cheese Panini
Cheddar, swiss, jack, caramelized onion, bacon jam and scramble eggs
Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken, basil, tomato, alfalfa, balsamic glazed, mozzarella
Bear Belly Panini
House made Pork Belly, Bacon Jam, arugula, Jack
BURGER
Veggie Burger
Cauliflower, sundried tomato, portabella mushroom, quinoa, baby kale, alfalfa, balsamic glazed, cheddar
My Son! Burger
Grilled Wagyu beef patty, bear belly bacon, caramelized onion bacon jam, aioli, fried egg, arugula, jack
Jr's Burger
Half a pound grilled Wagyu Beef patty, avocado, microgreens, spicy aioli, demi-glace, brioche bun, alfalfa, balsamic glazed, goat cheese
SALAD
SIDE
S/Housemade Pastry
Serve with lavender butter and apricot jam
S/Toast
S/Two eggs
S/Bear belly bacons
S/Chicken sausages
S/Pork sausage patty
S/Bacon
S/Avocado
S/Hollandaise
S/Home fries
S/Steak fries
S/Fruit Cup
Cotton Candy
S/Green Salad
S/Wheat Toast
S/Levain Toast
BEVERAGES
HARNEYS & SON TEAS
Royal English Breakfast
ceylon black tea, smooth full bodied
Earl Grey Paris
black tea, bergamot, lemony flavor
Chai
black tea, floral, vanilla
Formosa Oolong
floral & pretty
Japanese Sencha
fine green tea
Lapsang Souchong
vibrant, crisps, fruity, earthy with touch of sweetness
Chamomile Lavender Non (Caffeine)
rosebuds, chamomile, citrus
Peppermint
aromatic, crisp, help digestion