BRUNCH

2 EGG ANY STYLE

Applewood Smoked Bacon

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$19.00

Served with House made Pastry and Home Fries

Pork Sausage Patty

Pork Sausage Patty

$19.00

Served with House made Pastry and Home Fries

Apple Chicken Sausage

Apple Chicken Sausage

$19.00

Served with House made Pastry and Home Fries

House Made Bear Belly Bacon

House Made Bear Belly Bacon

$22.00

Served with House made Pastry and Home Fries

OMELETS & SCRAMBLES

Son & Garden Omelet

Son & Garden Omelet

$22.00

Country Pork Sausage, asparagus, mushroom, spinach, pimento, sundried tomato, Parmesan cheese

Farmhouse Omelet

Farmhouse Omelet

$22.00

Egg whites, mushroom, arugula, green olive, pimento, Goat cheese

Frisco Scramble

Frisco Scramble

$21.00

Chicken Apple Sausage, spinach, avocado, cherry tomatoes, Monterey jack, Salsa

Hawaii’ Scramble

Hawaii’ Scramble

$24.00

Bay shrimp, celery, spring onion, basil, spinach, capers, cheddar, spicy aioli sauce, pineapple salsa

Crabby Omelet

Crabby Omelet

$32.00

Dungeness Crab meat, sundried tomatoes, capers, spinach, celery, hollandaise, scallions and Salsa

Tofu Omelet

Tofu Omelet

$20.00

Organic tofu, asparagus, portobello mushroom, arugula, cauliflower, sundried tomato, quinoa

Sunshine Scramble

Sunshine Scramble

$21.00

Applewood smoked bacon, onion, mushroom, and cheddar

CHEF'S SPECIAL

Bibimbap

Bibimbap

$28.00

Stone Pot Japanese Rice, Fried Chicken, fried egg, Asparagus, bell pepper, spinach, kimchi

Loco Moco

Loco Moco

$31.00

Half a pound grilled Wagyu Beef patty, rice, onion, green onion, mushroom, cherry pepper, white cheddar, fried egg, pineapple salsa, sesame, mushroom gravy

Lobster Benedict ***Limited***

Lobster Benedict ***Limited***

$35.00

Half live Maine Lobster, shrimp, asparagus, capers and hollandaise served with rainbow potatoes

Belly Ranchero

Belly Ranchero

$25.00

Slowed cooked pork belly, arugula, corn tortilla, red onion pickle, guacamole, salsa and rainbow potatoes

Morning Beef Stew

Morning Beef Stew

$31.00

Short rib stew, creamy mashed potato, garlic Portobello mushroom, green onion, poached egg

Mama Monte

$27.00

BENEDICT

Portobello Benedict

Portobello Benedict

$21.00

Garlic seasoned Portobello mushroom, tofu, cauliflower, sundried tomato, with pineapple salsa

Smoked Salmon Benedict

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$24.00

Alaskan Smoked Salmon, asparagus, dill cream cheese, red onion pickle, capers, house spice, Lemony hollandaise

Country Benedict

Country Benedict

$21.00

House made pork sausage patty, avocado, spinach, bacon bits, hollandaise

Fried Chicken Benedict

Fried Chicken Benedict

$27.00

Boneless fried chicken, sauteed spinach, chive, shishito pepper, mushroom demi-glace

Korean Benedict

Korean Benedict

$37.00

Bone-in short rib, kimchi Fried rice, chive, mushroom, spinach, carrot, bell pepper, house made hollandaise

Open Face Benedict

Open Face Benedict

$30.00

Half a pound grilled Wagyu Beef patty, onion, mushroom, spinach, poached eggs with demi-glace

Bear Belly Benedict

$25.00

GRIDDLE

Ricotta Pancakes

Ricotta Pancakes

$20.00

Light & fluffy ricotta pancake w /Vanilla pastry cream, house jam and fresh fruit

Deep Fried French Toast

Deep Fried French Toast

$21.00

fried french toast stuffed w/creamy mascarpone cheese, vanilla pastry cream and berry compote

French Toast

French Toast

$19.00

Brioche, Grand Marnier, Vanilla Pastry cream and fresh fruit

Complete Meal

Complete Meal

$29.00

Choice of two Eggs Choice of Griddle: Ricotta pancake, French toast, deep Fried french toast, Matcha mochi pancake Choice of Meat : Bacon, Chicken sausage, Pork patty, Bear belly bacon

Rainbow French Toast

$28.00

KID’S MENU

Kid Cheeseburger

Kid Cheeseburger

$14.00

Grilled wagyu beef patty, cheese, and fries

SANDWICH & PANINI

Farmhouse Melt

Farmhouse Melt

$19.00

Wheat, asparagus, zucchini, bell pepper, mushroom, arugula, garlic quinoa, garlic aioli, Swiss

Grilled Cheese Panini

Grilled Cheese Panini

$21.00

Cheddar, swiss, jack, caramelized onion, bacon jam and scramble eggs

Chicken Panini

Chicken Panini

$23.00

Grilled chicken, basil, tomato, alfalfa, balsamic glazed, mozzarella

Bear Belly Panini

Bear Belly Panini

$24.00

House made Pork Belly, Bacon Jam, arugula, Jack

BURGER

Half a pound grilled Wagyu Beef patty, avocado, microgreens, spicy aioli, demi-glace, brioche bun, alfalfa, balsamic glazed, goat cheese
Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$25.00

Cauliflower, sundried tomato, portabella mushroom, quinoa, baby kale, alfalfa, balsamic glazed, cheddar

My Son! Burger

My Son! Burger

$32.00

Grilled Wagyu beef patty, bear belly bacon, caramelized onion bacon jam, aioli, fried egg, arugula, jack

Jr's Burger

Jr's Burger

$27.00

Half a pound grilled Wagyu Beef patty, avocado, microgreens, spicy aioli, demi-glace, brioche bun, alfalfa, balsamic glazed, goat cheese

SALAD

Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$26.00

Grilled shrimp, mixed greens, red wine balsamic, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pineapple salsa, spicy aioli, feta

SIDE

S/Housemade Pastry

S/Housemade Pastry

$8.00

Serve with lavender butter and apricot jam

S/Toast

S/Toast

$5.00
S/Two eggs

S/Two eggs

$9.00
S/Bear belly bacons

S/Bear belly bacons

$12.00
S/Chicken sausages

S/Chicken sausages

$10.00
S/Pork sausage patty

S/Pork sausage patty

$9.00
S/Bacon

S/Bacon

$9.00
S/Avocado

S/Avocado

$4.00
S/Hollandaise

S/Hollandaise

$4.00
S/Home fries

S/Home fries

$9.00

S/Steak fries

$9.00
S/Fruit Cup

S/Fruit Cup

$10.00

Cotton Candy

$6.00

S/Green Salad

$5.00

S/Wheat Toast

$5.00

S/Levain Toast

$5.00

BEVERAGES

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$7.00
Lavender Spritzer

Lavender Spritzer

$10.00
Black Iced Tea

Black Iced Tea

$6.00

Unsweetened seasonal tea

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$6.00
Saratoga Sparkling Water

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$8.00

Saratoga Flat Water

$8.00
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$5.00

HARNEYS & SON TEAS

Royal English Breakfast

Royal English Breakfast

$7.00

ceylon black tea, smooth full bodied

Earl Grey Paris

Earl Grey Paris

$7.00

black tea, bergamot, lemony flavor

Chai

Chai

$7.00

black tea, floral, vanilla

Formosa Oolong

Formosa Oolong

$7.00

floral & pretty

Japanese Sencha

Japanese Sencha

$7.00

fine green tea

Lapsang Souchong

Lapsang Souchong

$7.00

vibrant, crisps, fruity, earthy with touch of sweetness

Chamomile Lavender Non (Caffeine)

Chamomile Lavender Non (Caffeine)

$7.00

rosebuds, chamomile, citrus

Peppermint

Peppermint

$7.00

aromatic, crisp, help digestion

Blooming Flower

$7.00

Hot Drink

Dripped Coffee

Dripped Coffee

$5.00
Espresso

Espresso

$4.50
Americano

Americano

$5.00
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$6.00
Latte

Latte

$6.00
Mocha

Mocha

$7.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Chai Latte

$6.50

1 Shot Espresso

$2.75

Nitro Coffee

$7.00

Affogato

$12.00

Milk

$6.00

Green Tea Latte

$6.50

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.50

S&G GIFT

GIFT

S&G bib

$65.00

S&G Pin

$5.00

S&G Mug

$12.00

Farmigo

$2.00