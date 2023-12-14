Sonny's Kitchen Oregon 101 South Main Street
Full Menu
Breakfast Specials
- Chopped Steak & Eggs$13.49
8 oz chopped steak, two eggs any style, served with hash browns and a choice of toast or pancakes
- Corned Beef Hash & Eggs$11.99
Corned beef hash, two eggs any style, served with hash browns. Choice of toast or pancakes
- Country Fried Chicken & Eggs$13.99
8 oz breaded chicken breast topped with sausage gravy, and served with two eggs any style, hash browns, and your choice of toast or pancakes
- Country Fried Steak & Eggs$14.69
11 oz breaded country fried steak topped with sausage gravy. Served with two eggs any style, hash browns, and your choice of toast or pancakes
- Egg Muffin Sandwich$9.69
A toasted English muffin topped with an over-hard egg, sausage patty and American cheese. Served with hash browns
- Meat & Eggs$11.29
Your choice of ham, bacon or sausage served with two eggs any style, hash browns, and your choice of toast or pancakes
- Meat & Eggs (No Meat)$8.69
Two eggs any style, hash browns, and your choice of toast or pancakes
- Sirloin Steak & Eggs$16.99
8 oz sirloin steak served with two eggs, any style, hash browns. Choice of toast or pancakes
Biscuits & Gravy
Scramblers
Eggs Benedicts
- Avocado Benedict$13.49
Toasted English muffin topped with grilled tomatoes, spinach & avocado, two medium poached eggs, topped with bacon & hollandaise sauce
- Full Classic Eggs Benedict$12.69
Toasted English muffin topped with two slices of Canadian bacon, two medium poached eggs and finished with creamy hollandaise sauce
- Half Classic Classic Eggs Benedict$11.29
Toasted English muffin topped with two slices of Canadian bacon, two medium poached eggs and finished with creamy hollandaise sauce
- Mediterranean Benedict$11.99
Toasted English muffin topped with grilled tomatoes & spinach, two medium poached eggs and topped with diced tomatoes, feta cheese & hollandaise sauce
- Smoked Sausage Benedict$12.79
Toasted English muffin topped with Polish sausage, two medium poached eggs & hollandaise sauce
Omelets
- Bacon, Spinach, Tomato & Avocado Omelet$12.49
Bacon, spinach, tomato and Cheddar cheese
- Gyro Omelet$12.99
Gyro meat, onions, tomatoes and feta cheese
- Ham & Cheese Omelet$11.99
Classic cubed ham and American cheese
- Meat Lover's Omelet$12.99
Ham, bacon, sausage and Cheddar cheese
- Smoked Sausage Omelet$12.99
Polish sausage, onion, green peppers, Cheddar cheese and mushrooms
- Southwest Omelet$12.69
Spicy chorizo sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms and pepper Jack cheese
- Ultimate Omelet$13.89
Ham, bacon, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms and Cheddar cheese
- Vegetarian Omelet$12.29
Onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, spinach and Swiss cheese
- Cheese Omelet$10.99
Skillets
- Bacon & Spinach Skillet$12.69
Bacon, spinach and onions, topped with feta cheese and hollandaise sauce
- California Skillet$13.39
Spinach, bacon, Cheddar cheese, three eggs any style, topped with tomato and avocado
- Chicken Fajita Skillet$12.69
Grilled chicken breast mixed with onions, tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms and fajita seasoning, topped with Cheddar cheese
- Lumberjack Skillet$13.09
Corned beef hash, onions, peppers, mushrooms and Cheddar cheese
- Meat Lover Skillet$12.79
Bacon, ham, sausage and Cheddar cheese with three eggs any style
- Mexican Skillet$12.79
Chorizo, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, Cheddar cheese and three eggs any style
- Smoked Sausage Skillet$12.99
Polish sausage, onion, Cheddar cheese, green peppers & mushrooms
- Southwest Skillet$12.69
Spicy chorizo sausage, onions, peppers and mushrooms, topped with pepper Jack cheese and hollandaise sauce
- Steak Fajita Skillet$13.99
Mixed with onions, tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms and fajita seasoning, topped with Cheddar cheese
Breakfast Sides
- Hash Browns$4.49
- Smoked Ham$5.19
- Bacon Strips$4.99
3 pcs
- Sausage Links$4.99
3 pcs
- Sausage Patty$4.99
2 pcs
- Bowl of Oatmeal$5.79
Until 11am
- Fresh Fruit$3.00
- Subcakes$2.89
- 1 Egg$1.99
- 2 Egg$3.78
- Side Corned Beef Hash$5.79
- 1 Pc. French Toast$5.49
- 1 Crepe$4.29
- Peanut Butter$0.50
- Side Sausage Gravy$1.99
- Side Hollandaise Sauce$1.99
- Side Smoked Sausage$4.99
- Toast$2.89
- Raisin Toast$2.99
- English Muffin$2.99
- Bisguit$2.99
Burgers
- Bacon & Pepper Jack Burger$13.19
Topped with two strips of bacon, pepper Jack cheese and onion straws, served on a brioche bun
- Bacon Avocado Burger$13.49
Topped with two strips of bacon & avocado, served on a brioche bun
- Cheeseburger$12.29
Topped with your choice of Cheddar, pepper Jack, Swiss or American cheese, served on a brioche bun
- Great Basic Hamburger$10.88
A great, basic hamburger grilled fresh and served on a brioche bun
- Jalapeño Bacon Burger$13.09
Topped with jalepeños, two strips of bacon, & pepper Jack cheese, served on a brioche bun
- Mushroom & Swiss Burger$12.79
Served with sautéed mushrooms topped with Swiss cheese, served on a brioche bun
- The Big BBQ Burger$13.89
The same old BBQ burger just got a lot bigger. Topped with our BBQ sauce and American cheese, it is now stacked with two slices of our thick cut fried onion rings, served on a brioche bun
- Wisconsin Cheese Curd Burger$13.79
A Wisconsin favorite, a traditional cheeseburger stacked with our mouth-melting cheese curds served on a brioche bun
Chicken Sandwiches
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.79
Fried crispy chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with Swiss cheese. Served on a brioche bun with seasoned mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
- Grilled Chicken Spinach Melt$12.79
Grilled chicken, spinach, red pepper & pepper Jack cheese served on sourdough
- Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Avocado Sandwich$13.49
Grilled chicken breast topped with two strips of bacon & avocado. Served on a bioche bun
- Hawaiian Chicken Melt$12.79
Mozzarella cheese, pineapple, bacon & grilled chicken on grilled sourdough
Basic Sandwiches
- B.L.T$8.49
Classic combo of bacon, lettuce and sliced tomato on toast
- Chicken Croissant$9.69
Our homemade chicken salad, garnished with lettuce and tomato
- Grilled Cheese$8.39
Slices of American cheese grilled between two slices of white bread
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$9.39
Slices of ham and American cheese grilled between two slices of white bread
- Tuna Croissant$9.69
Our homemade tuna salad, garnished with lettuce and tomato
- Turkey Cranberry Croissant$11.99
Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, pecans, cranberries and mayonnaise
Specialty Sandwiches
- French Dip$12.69
Sliced roast beef and mozzarella cheese on a french roll with a side of au jus
- Gyro$12.69
Slices of gyro meat topped with onions and tomatoes, served in pita bread and accompanied with cucumber sauce on the side
- Patty Melt$12.39
Half pound beef patty topped with American cheese and sautéed onions on grilled marble rye
- Philly Steak$12.99
A french roll stuffed with sliced roast beef, an mixture of sautéed peppers, mushrooms and onions, and mozzerella cheese
- Turkey Club$12.39
Thin slices of turkey breast, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce and seasoned mayo on white toast
Wraps
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.79
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and buffalo sauce
- Chicken Fajita Wrap$12.49
Grilled chicken slices, onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese and fajita seasonings wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Club Wrap$13.29
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, ranch, wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Crispy Chicken Wrap$12.79
Two chicken breaded chicken strips, tomatoes, lettuce, ranch and Cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Gryo Wrap$13.09
Gyro meat, onions, tomatoes, and feta cheese
- Turkey Cranberry Wrap$12.79
Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, pecans, cranberries and mayonnaise
Salads & Soups
- Chicken & Spinach Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken breast served over fresh spinach, topped with hard-boiled egg, fresh mushrooms, bacon and diced tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing
- Crispy Chicken Salad$12.99
Chicken tenders, tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, hard-boiled eggs, onions and shredded Cheddar cheese served over a bed of spring mixed. Served with your choice of dressing
- Homemade Soup of the Day$5.29
Bowl. Ask your server what's cooking today
- Steak & Spinach Salad$15.99
Served over fresh spinach, topped with hard-boiled egg, fresh mushrooms, bacon and diced tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing
- Strawberry Pecan Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Spring mixed, strawberries, pecans, dry cranberries, tomatoes, and feta cheese crumble
- Strawberry Pecan Grilled Steak Salad$16.29
Spring mixed, strawberries, pecans, dry cranberries, tomatoes, and feta cheese crumble
Appetizers
- Cheese Curds$9.59
Wisconsin's specialty
- Chicken Quesadilla$10.09
Chicken, onions, tomatoes and cheese grilled in a tortilla
- Chicken Tenders$9.49
Five lightly breaded chicken tenderloins, fried till golden
- Full Onion Rings$9.89
Sliced onions battered and fried until crunchy
- Half Onion Rings$6.39
Sliced onions battered and fried until crunchy
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
Lunch & Dinner Sides
From the Griddle
Crepes
French Toast
- Texas Style French Toast$9.69
Three thick bread slices soaked in batter and grilled golden brown
- Stuffed French Toast$10.29
Our french toast with a twist. Stuffed with whipped cream cheese and your choice of fresh strawberries, banana or blueberries
- Sonny's Special$11.79
Two slices of Texas french toast, two eggs any style and your choice of bacon or sausage
- Very Berry Homestyle Cinnamon French Toast$12.99
Four slices of our homestyle cinnamon bread, battered & grilled topped with fresh berries
- Homestyle French Toast$11.99
Four slices of our homestyle cinnamon bread, battered and grilled. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of two strips of bacon or two sausage links
Pancakes
- One Pc Buttermilk Pancakes$5.69
Our fluffy buttermilk cakes
- Two Pcs Buttermilk Pancakes$7.99
Our fluffy buttermilk cakes
- Three Pcs Buttermilk Pancakes$9.59
Our fluffy buttermilk cakes
- Dutch Apple Pancakes$10.29
Two buttermilk pancakes topped with cinnamon apples, raisins & pecans, lightly drizzled with caramel sauce, whipped cream and powdered sugar
- OREO Pancakes$9.29
Two pancakes, with OREO cookie crumbles, topped with chocolate syrup
- Early Bird$11.29
Two pancakes, two eggs any style and your choice of bacon or sausage
Waffles
- Belgian Waffle$8.89
Served hot off the griddle
- Waffle Combo$12.99
Large waffle served with two eggs any style and your choice of three strips bacon or three sausage links
- Chicken & Waffles$12.99
Three pieces of chicken strips over our homemade waffle
- Strawberry Pecan Waffle$11.29
Pecans & strawberries drizzled with caramel & chocolate syrup
Seniors
Senior Breakfast
- Senior Two Egg Omelet$9.49
A two egg omelet made with your choice of ham, bacon or sausage, and American cheese. Served with potatoes and toast on the side
- Senior Chopped Steak & Eggs$11.19
Chopped steak served with two eggs any style, potatoes, and your choice of toast or pancakes
- Senior Egg & Pancake$8.59
One egg prepared any style, two pancakes and choice of bacon or sausage
- Senior Texas French Toast$7.49
Two pieces of thick-sliced french toast
- Senior Belgian Waffle$8.09
Until 2pm. Made fresh
Senior Lunch & Dinner
- Senior Butterflied Shrimp$11.49
Six juicy butterflied shrimp
- Senior Chicken Strips$10.49
Three lightly breaded chicken strips
- Senior Chopped Steak$10.89
8 oz steak char-grilled to perfection and topped with grilled onions
- Senior Ham Steak$10.79
Thick slice of juicy ham
- Senior Hot Beef$10.40
Juicy beef served with mashed potatoes, soup or salad
- Senior Hot Turkey$10.40
Juicy turkey served with mashed potatoes, soup or salad