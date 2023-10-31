Sonora Steak 23846 Southeast Kent Kangley Road
Dinner
Appetizers
House-made guacamole with our house-made tostadas
Our fire orasted extra-long bone marrow canoe topped with cotija cheese and served with crostini
Fire roasted jalapenos filled with cream cheese and bacon
Artisan bread cut in half with puerto beans and asadero cheese, finished in our woodfire oven, topped with pico de gallo
Melted asadero cheese, topped with chorizo. Served with tostadas and tortillas.
Side Dishes
Fire roasted poblano peppers with corn and cream sauce.
Baked and seasoned potato with cream cheese, melted asadero cheese and topped with Mexican crema, smoked bacon, green onions & wagyu carne asada
Roaster Cauliflower finished in a Habanero-Tru e cream
Ask your server for our fresh selection of seasonal vegetables roasted in our wood fire oven.
Baked and seasoned potato with cream cheese, melted asadero cheese and topped with smoked bacon, crema and green onion.
Soups & Salads
Whole beans, carne asada, bacon, charred onions, jalapeños, and tomatillo salsa served soup style.
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, shaved red onion, cotija cheese and our house-made cilantro citrus vinaigrette.
Spring mix, wagyu Vacio steak, cotija cheese, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, shaved red onion, almonds, sesame seeds, orange slices and our house-made citrus cilantro vinaigrette
Mains
Tenderloin beef braised with our Chile Colorado sauce. Served with Spanish red rice and refried beans
The wagyu of salmon with striking marbling and bright flesh finishedi n our Josper oven served with fire roasted vegetables and side salad.
Organic chicken breast in our house pineapple marinade with pico de gallo and whole beans
Tacos, Tortas & Burgers
Two full Thin Sliced USDA PRIME RIBEYE steaks in taco format with cheese crust, sliced avocado , cotija cheese , molcajete salsa in handmade tortillas
Argentina inspired torta with Vacio steak, spring mix, and chimichurri on a macrina baguette
8oz wagyu beef patty, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and chipotle aioli on a Challah bun
8oz wagyu beef patty, fire roasted anaheim pepper stuffed with melted asadero cheese.
3 halibut tacos with melted asadero cheese, red cabbage slaw and house-made chipotle crema
3 wagyu Beef stew crispy tacos with cheese comes with consommé
Asados
18oz, Bone-in, incredibly marbled
30oz, incredibly marbled bone-in NY Strip
38oz, Bone-in, incredibly marbled T-bone with an extra large ﬁlet
16oz thin-cut ribeye served carne asada style with nopal (cactus paddle) and chorizo. An original creation of Asadero Steakhouse.
Miyazaki or Kagoshima prefecture - 8oz cut
8oz filet Miyazaki prefecture
16oz Luxury wagyu from the award winning, luxury small farms in Australia & served on a sizzling hot stone.
8oz tenderloin served on a sizzling hot stone.
16oz Exceptionally crafted Luxury Australian wagyu NY Strip served on a sizzling stone.
10oz of intensely marbled American cross Wagyu Beef.
14oz Gold-grade wagyu, thick and incredibly tender. Argentinians introduced this cut to Mexican steakhouses.
10oz wagyu skirt steak , served with hatch Anaheim pepper with chesse
14oz Kalbi cut prime short ribs , served with a hatch Anaheim pepper with cheese