Sorianos Pizzeria 2844 Main Street
Speciality Pizza
- MEDITERRANEAN PIZZA$13.59+
Spinach, broccoli, feta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, greek olives, mixed bell peppers & mozzarella cheese on virgin olive oil
- MARGHERITA PIZZA$13.59+
Fresh sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, and roasted garlic on herb olive oil, topped with fresh basil after baking
- CHIPOTLE BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA$13.59+
Oven roasted chicken, sliced red onions, cilantro, corn, gouda & mozzarella cheese on Chipotle-BBQ sauce
- SUPREME PIZZA$13.59+
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives, onions & mozzarella cheese on tomato sauce
- VEGGIE PIZZA$13.59+
Sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, zucchini, bell peppers, red onions & mozzarella cheese on tomato sauce
- FIVE CHEESE PIZZA$13.59+
Fresh mozzarella, gouda, feta, ricotta, mozzarella, roasted garlic, on olive oil, topped with fresh basil after baking
- TUSCANA PIZZA$13.59+
Bacon, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, sliced tomatoes, mozzarella & goat cheese on butter garlic sauce
- ROSEMARY POTATO CHICKEN PIZZA$13.59+
Oven roasted rosemary potato, grilled chicken, oregano, roasted garlic, scallions & mozzarella cheese on butter-garlic sauce topped with chopped parsley
- MEAT PARADE PIZZA$13.59+
Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, bacon & mozzarella cheese on tomato sauce
- RICOTTA REVERIE PIZZA$13.59+
Spinach, ricotta cheese, grilled eggplant, roasted bell peppers & mozzarella cheese on herb flavored virgin olive oil
- PESTO PARADISE PIZZA$13.59+
Fresh tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, red bell peppers, mozzarella cheese on pesto sauce and fresh marinated arugula after baking.
- GARLIC ROASTED SHRIMP PIZZA$14.59+
Seasoned shrimp, roasted garlic, scallions & mozzarella cheese on butter-garlic sauce. garnished with chopped parsley.
- PESTO SHRIMP PIZZA$14.59+
Seasoned shrimp, fresh tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes & mozzarella cheese on pesto sauce
Create Your Own Pizza
- 10" CHEESE PIZZA$10.59
Build your own pizza 10". Start with basic cheese pizza with tomato sauce, then pick your toppings and modify the sauce or cheese options
- 16" CHEESE PIZZA$19.59
Build your own pizza 16". Start with basic cheese pizza with tomato sauce, then pick your toppings and modify the sauce or cheese options
- 10" Gluten Free Crust Cheese Pizza$13.95
The great flavor of a pizza without the gluten. Build your own pizza 10" pizza. Start with basic cheese pizza with tomato sauce, then pick your toppings and modify the sauce or cheese options
Salads
- COBB SALAD$11.95
Chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, chicken, eggs, diced tomatoes, fresh basil and gorgonzola cheese and one slice of our famous breaded fried avocado served with your dressing choice
- ANTIPASTO SALAD$11.95
Mixed greens, capicola-ham, salami, provolone cheese, sliced tomatoes, olives, pepperoncini, red onions, croutons and parmesan cheese
- MEDITERRANEAN SALAD$10.95
Mixed greens with sweet bell peppers, Greek olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini, and sun-dried tomatoes.
- APPLE & WALNUTS SALAD$10.95
Crisp apples, glazed walnuts, dried cranberries and shaved parmesan cheese on a bed of mixed greens
- GREEN SALAD$3.95+
Spring mix & Romaine lettuce with red onion, tomato, parmesan cheese & croutons. Your dressing choice
- CAESAR SALAD$3.95+
Classic Caesar Salad with romaine lettuce, croutons and parmesan cheese. Tossed in Caesar Dressing (No Anchiovies)
Appetizers
- FRIED MOZZARELLA$10.95
Four slices of fresh mozzarella breaded, fried and served with our pesto aioli and marinara sauce
- CHICKEN WINGS (10 pieces)$12.95
Fried and tossed in one of our sauces: Buffalo, Sweet & Spicy Pineapple Glaze or BBQ Sauce. With your choice of dipping dressing
- BONELESS WINGS (10 pieces)$11.59
Fried and tossed in one of our sauces: Buffalo, Sweet & Spicy Pineapple Glaze or BBQ Sauce. With your choice of dipping dressing
- FRIED CALAMARY$11.95
Breaded, fried and served with lemon wedges, a side of marinara
- CAPRESE SALAD$11.95
A tower of fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced pomodoro tomatoes and fresh basil over a balsamic reduction and olive oil. Served with Garlic Bread.
- GARLIC BREAD$3.99
Our delicious butter garlic bread 2 slices.
- Glazed Brussel Sprouds$9.95
Fried to the perfect and caramelized in sweet & spicy pineapple glaze
- BREADED AVOCADO SLICES$8.95
BREADED AVOCADO SLICES SERVED WITH PESTO AIOLI SAUCE
- FRENCH FRIES$4.99
Golden brown, crispy outside, soft inside. Cooked to the perfect.
Pasta Entree
ENTREES
- SPAGHETTI MARINARA$8.59+
Spaghetti with marinara sauce, garnished with parmesan cheese and parsley.
- FETTUCINNI ALFREDO$9.59+
Fettuccine pasta served with Alfredo sauce. Garnished with parmesan cheese and parsley
- PENNE AL PESTO$9.59+
Artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, greek olives, feta cheese & cilantro. Tossed with Penne pasta in a fresh basil pesto sauce and a touch of cream.
- CHEESE RAVIOLI WITH MARINARA$9.59+
Cheese ravioli with marinara sauce, garnished with parmesan cheese and basil leaves
- CHICKEN PARMESAN$17.59
A lightly breaded chicken breast fried then topped and baked with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with spaghetti and marinara
- EGG PLANT PARMESAN$17.59
Layers of lightly fried eggplant, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce. Served with a spaghetti marinara
Submarines
- MEATBALL SUB$12.59
Meatballs with tomato sauce, topped with provolone cheese then baked to perfection.
- ITALIAN SUB$12.59
Capicola, ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onions. Served with Italian dressing on the side
- PHILLY CHEESE STEAK SUB$12.59
Thinly sliced steak, sautéed with onions, bell peppers and American Cheese
- CHICKEN PESTO SUB$12.59
Sautéed chicken breast, tomatoes, red onions, roasted red peppers, arugula, pesto aioli.
- CHICKEN PARM SUBMARINE$12.59
Breaded chicken fried then baked with marinara sauce and provolone cheese.
- EGG PLANT SUBMARINE$12.59
Breaded eggplant, fried then baked with marinara sauce and provolone cheese.
Desserts
- TIRAMISU$6.59
Smooth layers of Italian mascarpone cheese filling and coffee infused lady fingers, topped with Cocoa.
- CHOCOLATE WHIPPED OUT CAKE$6.59
A rich chocolate cake consisting of three chocolate layers with a rich chocolate mousse filling. Cake is coated in chocolate mousse and rolled in chocolate chips
- CARROT CAKE$6.59
Spicy and moist carrot cake with an extravagant amount of cream cheese frosting. Rolled in diced toasted almonds
- WHITE CHOCOLATE RASPBERRY CHEESCAKE$6.59
Swirled red raspberry and sweet white chocolate cheesecake on a dark cookie crust. Topped with real whipped cream
- CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES (6)$5.59
