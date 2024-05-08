Sorrento Sweets - HYDE PARK NEW
Beverages
- Add A Shot$1.00
- Americano$3.49
- Blueberry Pomegranate$3.99
- Brewed Coffee$2.69
- Caffe Latte$4.29
- Caffe Mocha$5.29
- Cappuccino$4.29
- Caramel Macchiato$5.29
- Chai Tea Latte$4.59
- Chocolate Milk$3.99
- Cold Brew$3.99
- Cortado$3.99
- Earl Grey Lavender$3.99
- Espresso$1.99
- Espresso Macchiato$2.99
- Gelato
- Hot Chocolate$4.29
- Hot Coffee refill$1.00
- Lemonade$3.99
- Lemon Drop Tea$3.99
- Masala Chai$3.99
- Matcha Latte$4.99
- Sorbet
- Sorrentino$5.99
- Tumeric Ginger$3.99
- White Caffe Mocha$5.29
Sandwiches, Salads, Entrees
- Caprese Salad$9.99
- Caprese Sandwich$9.99
Olive oil, basil pesto, balsamic glaze, sliced Roma tomato, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil leaves on a baguette
- Chicken Club$12.29
Bacon, grilled shredded chicken breast, sliced Roma tomato, Gouda cheese, basil pesto on a baguette
- Chicken Parm$12.99
Breaded chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, Italian seasoning, home made sauce on a baguette
- Classic$9.59
Bacon, egg over hard, cheddar cheese on croissant, baguette or bagel
- Gouda Roma$8.99
Sliced Roma tomato, egg over hard, Gouda cheese, on a croissant, baguette or bagel
- Italian$11.99
Salami, capicola, proscuitto, lettuce, tomato, italian spices, EVOO and red wine vinegar on a baguette, served cold.
- Long Island$10.59
Turkey sausage patty, bacon, egg over hard, cheddar cheese on a bagel
- Montauk$11.59
2 Eggs over hard, 2 Turkey sausage patties, Bacon, on a baguette
- Sausage & Cheddar$9.59
Turkey sausage patty, egg over hard, cheddar cheese on croissant, baguette, bagel
- Sorrento Caprese$11.29
Olive oil, basil pesto, balsamic glaze, sliced Roma tomato, mozzarella cheese, prosciutto fresh basil leaves on a baguette
- Turkey Gouda$11.99
Deli turkey slices, Gouda cheese, sundried tomato pesto on a baguette
- Chicken Alla Vodka$13.29
- pesto chicken$12.29
Cookies & Cakes
- Alpine Cheesecake$7.29
- Black & White$4.49
- Brownie$4.49
- Cake Cups$3.29
- Carrot Cake$5.29
- Cassata Cake$5.29
- Chocolate Cake$5.29
- Cookie Tray$18.00
- Custom Cake$30.00
- Flourless chocolate cake$6.99
- Funfetti Cake$5.29
- Guava Cheesecake$5.49
- Italian Cheesecake$5.49
- Large Sprinkle Cookie$3.99
- Limoncello Slice$7.99
- Marble chocolate chip$4.29
- Megan’s Cookie$3.99
- Napoleon$7.99
- NY Cheesecake$4.99
- Pistachio Ricotta Cake$7.99
- Rainbow Cookie Slice$8.29
- Red Velvet Cake$5.29
- Tiramisu$5.49
- Whole Guava Cheesecake$40.00
- Whole Plain Cheesecake$35.00
- Whole Tiramisu$65.00
Pastries & Cannolis
Retail
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Birthday Candles$3.00
- Bottled Water-large$3.50
- Coffee Mugs$5.99
- Daily Roast$14.99
1 lb bag of coffee beans
- Espresso Supremo$14.99
1 lb bag of coffee beans
- Espresso Supremo Decaf$14.99
1 lb bag of coffee beans
- French Roast$14.99
1 lb bag of coffee beans
- Bottle Soda$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- San Pelligrino Bottle$4.50
- San Pelligrino Can$3.00