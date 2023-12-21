Sorrento’s Italian and Pizza
Full Menu
Appetizers
Soups
Sandwiches.
- Small Torpedo$12.95
- Large Torpedo$15.95
- Small Meatball$12.95
- Large Meatball$15.95
- Small Pastrami$14.95
- Large Pastrami$17.95
- Small Sausage$12.95
- Large Sausage$15.95
- Small Cold Beef$12.95
- Large Cold Beef$15.95
- Small Beef Dip$14.95
- Large Beef Dip$17.95
- Small Cheese Torpedo$12.95
- Large Cheese Torpedo$15.95
- Small Turkey$12.95
- Large Turkey$15.95
- Small Tuna$12.95
- Large Tuna$15.95
- Baked Fish$12.95
- Small Ham & Cheese$12.95
- Large Ham & Cheese$15.95
- Small BBQ Beef$13.95
- Large BBQ Beef$16.95
- Small Fried Chicken$13.95
- Large Fried Chicken$16.95
- Small Chicken Parmesan$13.95
- Large Chicken Parmesan$16.95
- Small Eggplant Parmesan$13.95
- Large Eggplant Parmesan$16.95
- Small Dry Salami$14.95
- Large Dry Salami$17.95
- Small Veggie$12.95
- Large Veggie$15.95
- Small Spicy Sausage$14.95
- Large Spicy Sausage$17.95
- Small BBQ Chicken$14.95
- Large BBQ Chicken$17.95
- Small Chicken Philly$14.95
- Large Chicken Philly$17.95
- Small Calamari Steak$14.95
- Large Calamari Steak$17.95
- Small Chicken Florentine$14.95
- Large Chicken Florentine$17.95
- Steak$14.95
- Small Philly Steak$14.95
- Large Philly Steak$17.95
- Super Deluxe$18.95
- Swordfish Sandwich$17.95
Served with chips and salad
Salads
Pastas a la Carte
- a La Carte Spaghetti$14.95
- a la carte Half Spaghetti and Half Ravioli$15.95
- a la carte Fettuccini with Meat Sauce$15.95
- a la carte Rigatoni$14.95
- a la carte Ravioli$16.95
- a la carte Lasagna$16.95
- a la carte Spaghetti with Butter$13.95
- a la carte Fettuccini Alfredo$16.95
- a la carte Cannelloni$16.95
- a la carte Stuffed Shells$16.95
- a la carte Manicotti$16.95
Seafood
- Cioppino$26.95
Served with garlic bread
- Fried Shrimp$26.95
Served with pasta, vegetables, salad, and garlic bread
- Fried Scallops$26.95
Served with pasta, vegetables, salad, and garlic bread
- Shrimp Scampi$26.95
Served over angel hair with salad and garlic bread
- Sea Bass$26.95
Served with salad, vegetables, and garlic bread
- Swordfish$26.95
Served with salad, vegetables, and garlic bread
- Mahi Mahi$26.95
Served with salad, vegetables, and garlic bread
- Salmon$26.95
Served with salad, vegetables, and garlic bread
- Calamari Steak*$26.95
Served with salad, vegetables, and garlic bread
Pasta and Clams
Specialties
- Chicken Alfredo$19.95
- Linguini El Pesto$19.95
- Gnocchi$19.95
- Stuffed Bell Peppers$19.95
- Baked Rigatoni$19.95
- Zucchini Lasagna$19.95
- Angel Hair Marinara$17.95
- Cannelloni Al Panna$19.95
- Tortellini Alfredo$19.95
With ham & mushrooms
- Tortellini Marinara$19.95
- Sausage & Peppers$19.95
- Beef Stroganoff$21.95
- Bowtie Carbonara Pasta$19.95
- Trip to Italy$22.95
Chicken Parmesan, lasagna & fettucini alfredo
- Spicy Linguini Pomodoro$19.95
- Spaghetti with Garlic and Oil$17.95
- Spaghetti with Mushroom Sauce$17.95
Pasta Dinners
Children's Orders
Chicken Specialties
- Chicken Cordon Bleu$25.95
Stuffed with ham and cheese served with vegetables and pasta
- Chicken Cacciatore$25.95
Sauteed with tomato sauce, onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms. Served with pasta
- Chicken Florentine$25.95
Sauteed with white wine, lemon, and butter. Topped with spinach and melted mozzarella. Served with vegetables
- Chicken Romano$25.95
Sauteed with tomato sauce and topped with eggplant & melted mozzarella served with pasta
- Chicken Scalloppini$25.95
Sauteed with white wine, capers, olives & basil. Served with pasta
- Chicken Tetrazzini$25.95
Chicken alfredo pasta with broccoli, mushrooms and melted mozzarella on top
- Chicken Marsala$25.95
Sauteed in Marsala wine and mushrooms served with vegetables
- Chicken Parmigiana$25.95
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with sauce and melted mozzarella served with pasta
- Chicken Monterrey$25.95
Sauteed with white wine and butter. Topped with avocado, tomato & melted mozzarella and served with vegetables
- Chicken Picatta$25.95
Sauteed in a lemon, butter, and white wine sauce with capers served with vegetables
- Chicken Milanese$25.95
Breaded chicken cutlet in a white wine lemon sauce served with angel hair
Pizza Menu
Personal Pizzas
Medium Pizzas
- Medium CHEESE$27.95
- Medium Pepperoncini$29.95
- Medium Onion$29.95
- Medium Bell Pepper$29.95
- Medium Fresh Tomato$29.95
- Medium Pineapple$29.95
- Medium Olive$29.95
- Medium Basil$29.95
- Medium Fresh Garlic$29.95
- Medium Jalapeño$29.95
- Medium Sausage$29.95
- Medium Mushroom$29.95
- Medium Pepperoni$29.95
- Medium Salami$29.95
- Medium Anchovy$29.95
- Medium Canadian Bacon$29.95
- Medium Meatball$29.95
- Medium Margherita Pizza$31.50
- Medium White Pizza$31.50
- Medium Chicken Alfredo Pizza$31.50
- Medium Veggie$33.95
- Medium Sorrento's Special$33.95
- Medium Meatlovers$33.95
Large Pizzas
- Large CHEESE$31.95
- Large Pepperoncini$33.95
- Large Onion$33.95
- Large Bell Pepper$33.95
- Large Fresh Tomato$33.95
- Large Pineapple$33.95
- Large Olive$33.95
- Large Basil$33.95
- Large Fresh Garlic$33.95
- Large Jalapeño$33.95
- Large Sausage*$33.95
- Large Mushroom$33.95
- Large Pepperoni$33.95
- Large Salami$33.95
- Large Anchovy$33.95
- Large Canadian Bacon$33.95
- Large Meatball*$33.95
- Large Margherita Pizza$34.50
- Large White Pizza$35.50
- Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza$35.50
- Large Veggie*$38.50
- Large Sorrento's Special$38.50
- Large Meatlovers$38.50
Beverages/Desserts
Beer
Desserts
Wine
- white zinfandel GLASS$5.50
- white Zinfandel BOTTLE$19.00
- chardonnay GLASS$5.50
- chardonnay BOTTLE$19.00
- Pinot grigio GLASS$7.50
- Pinot Grigio BOTTLE$27.00
- Sauvignon Blanc GLASS$7.50
- Sauvignon Blanc BOTTLE$27.00
- Cabernet GLASS$5.50
- Cabernet BOTTLE$27.00
- Chianti GLASS$7.50
- Chianti BOTTLE$27.00
- Merlot GLASS$5.50
- Merlot BOTTLE$19.00
- Pinot NOIR GLASS$7.50
- Pinot NOIR BOTTLE$27.00
- Chablis GLASS$5.50
- Chablis 1/2 LITER$10.00
- Chablis LITER$17.00
- Blush GLASS$5.50
- Blush 1/2 LITER$10.00
- Blush LITER$17.00
- Burgundy GLASS$5.50
- Burgundy 1/2 LITER$10.00
- Burgundy LITER$17.00