SOS Cotton Candy | Union Grove
Full Menu
Pre-Packaged
Cotton Candy Bombs
- Cotton Candy Sour Bombs$6.00
Balls filled with a sour blend that when eaten fill your mouth with a sour foam
- Cotton Candy Reveal Bombs$4.00
White balls that change to a color once added to a beverage
- Cotton Candy Cereal Bombs$5.00
Balls filled with cereal that when added to milk make a bowl of cereal
- Cotton Candy Hot Chocolate Bombs$5.00
Balls filled with hot chocolate mix that when added to water or milk make hot chocolate
- Cotton Candy Glitter Bombs$4.00
Balls filled with edible Glitter that change drinks appearance
Merch
SOS Cotton Candy Location and Ordering Hours
(330) 785-8845
Closed • Opens Sunday at 11AM