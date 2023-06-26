Sosom Ramen By Mister Bossam


BOSSAM / PORK FEET

ALL STAR BOSSAM

$61.00

Indecisive? Us too! That's why our All Star Bossam is our best seller. Try all three bossam flavors: Original, Garlic, and Green Onion. Perfect for a party of 3!

PREMIUM BOSSAM

$68.00

The Premium Bossam is the culmination of everything that is bossam. It has all three flavors plus jowl. Perfect for a party of 3 so make sure to invite your friends!

ORIGINAL BOSSAM

$43.00

The Original Bossam (pork belly) boiled to perfection! Great option for a party of 2.

GARLIC BOSSAM

$45.00

Our Original Bossam topped with our sweet garlic sauce perfect for those once a week cheat days.

GREEN ONION BOSSAM

$45.00

Our Original Bossam topped with spicy gochujang and diced green onions.

ORIGINAL BOSSAM & GARLIC BOSSAM

$45.00

A half and half combo of our Original Bossam & Garlic Bossam.

ORIGINAL BOSSAM & GREEN ONION BOSSAM

$45.00

A half and half combo of our Original Bossam & Green Onion Bossam.

GREEN ONION BOSSAM & GARLIC BOSSAM

$45.00

You can have the best of both worlds with this half and half combo of our Green Onion & Garlic Bossam.

ORIGINAL PORK FEET

$45.00

The Original Pork Feet is great for those who are looking for a more flavorful and chewy texture.

ORIGINAL PORK FEET & ORIGINAL BOSSAM

$45.00

The perfect combination of bossam and pork feet to excite your taste buds.

ORIGINAL PORK FEET & GARLIC BOSSAM

$45.00

A half and half combo of our Original Pork Feet & Garlic Bossam.

ORIGINAL PORK FEET & GREEN ONION BOSSAM

$45.00

A half and half combo of our Original Pork Feet & Green Onion Bossam.

ORIGINAL PORK FEET & GARLIC PORK FEET

$47.00

ORIGINAL PORK FEET & GREEN ONION PORK FEET

$47.00

GARLIC PORK FEET

$47.00

Our Original Pork Feet topped with our sweet garlic sauce.

GARLIC PORK FEET & ORIGINAL BOSSAM

$47.00

GARLIC PORK FEET & GARLIC BOSSAM

$47.00

A half and half combo of our Garlic Pork Feet & Garlic Bossam.

GARLIC PORK FEET & GREEN ONION BOSSAM

$47.00

A half and half combo of our Garlic Pork Feet & Green Onion Bossam.

GREEN ONION PORK FEET

$47.00

Our Original Pork Feet topped with spicy gochujang and diced green onions.

GREEN ONION PORK FEET & GARLIC PORK FEET

$47.00

A half and half combo of our Green Onion Pork Feet & Garlic Pork Feet.

GREEN ONION PORK FEET & GARLIC BOSSAM

$47.00

A half and half combo of our Green Onion Pork Feet & Garlic Bossam.

GREEN ONION PORK FEET & GREEN ONION BOSSAM

$47.00

A half and half combo of our Green Onion Pork Feet & Green Onion Bossam.

GREEN ONION PORK FEET & ORIGINAL BOSSAM

$47.00

RAMEN

TONKOTSU RAMEN

$16.00

Our in-house savory pork bone broth boiled for 24 hours combined with tangy ramen noodles accompanied by our famous bossam chashu!

TONKOTSU BLACK RAMEN

$16.00

Our popular Tonkotsu Ramen with black garlic sauce! Highly recommended for those who love garlic flavor!

TONKOTSU MISO RAMEN

$16.00

Our popular Tonokotsu Ramen with the additional taste of miso to give our famous broth a more rich flavor.

SPICY MILD RAMEN

$17.00

Looking for a bit of kick? Our Spicy Mild Ramen is perfect for those who want a subtle hint of spiciness to our popular Tonkotsu Ramen.

SPICY LV 1 RAMEN

$17.00

For those that are a bit more adventurous, try our LV 1 Spicy Ramen.

SPICY LV 2 RAMEN

$17.00

Bring on the heat! For those that love spicy, this ramen is for you!

TONKOTSU SPICY BLACK RAMEN

$18.00

A spicy kick to our Tonkotsu Black Ramen where spicy meets garlic!

TONKOTSU SHIO RAMEN

$16.00

If you're looking for a more light-based broth, try our Tonkotsu Shio Ramen.

TONKOTSU SHOYU RAMEN

$16.00

If you're looking for a soy sauce-based broth, try our Tonkotsu Shoyu Ramen.

VEGETABLE SHOYU RAMEN

$16.00

For all our vegetarian lovers out there! Try our Vegetable Ramen in a light soy sauce-based broth.

VEGETABLE TOMATO RAMEN

$16.00

Our Vegetable Ramen with a tomato-based broth.

ST. LOUIS PORK RIB SPICY MISO RAMEN

$20.00
RAPOKKI RAMEN

$17.00

A combination of our house tteokbokki (korean spicy rice cakes) with ramen noodles.

SOSOM COLD RAMEN

$16.00Out of stock

APPETIZER

POTATO SHRIMP

$10.00
EGG ROLL

$8.00

CALAMARI

$10.00
KOROKKE

$8.50

3 potato croquettes with a crispy outside and a soft and steamy center.

DEEP FRIED TOFU

$8.00
CHICKEN GIZZARD

$19.50Out of stock

A fan favorite menu item! Salt and garlic flavor this delicious dish with a nice chewy texture pleasing to the mouth!

ST. LOUIS CHEESE PORK RIB PLATE

$22.00

CRISPY RICE TUNA

$11.00
RIB-EYE BEEF PLATE

$14.50

SPICY PORK PLATE

$13.50

JALAPENO BOMB

$10.00Out of stock

SPAM MUSUBI

$5.50

Delicious spam, placed over a bed of rice, wrapped neatly in a nori blanket drizzled with teriyaki sauce.

CORN CHEESE

$11.00

MOST POPULAR! Perfect as an accompaniment or to eat as is.

TAKOYAKI

$9.50

6 pieces of our delicious takoyaki! Careful or you'll burn your mouth!

GYOZA DEEP FRIED

$8.50

6 gyoza fried to perfection with soy sauce to dip!

GYOZA GRILLED

$8.50
EDAMAME

$6.00

Boiled edamame with a dash of salt.

SPICY EDAMAME

$8.00

Edamame with a bit of spicy flavoring to give it that extra OOMPH!

KARA AGE

$9.00

Chicken pieces fried to the perfect crisp! Add a spritz of lemon and deliciousness awaits!

BABY OCTOPUS KARA AGE

$11.50

Baby octopus deep fried to a nice golden brown. Spritz with some lemon sauce and dip it in our house sweet and sour sauce!

EBI SHRIMP TEMPURA

$10.00
CHEESE EGG SOUP

$14.50

A huge portion of steamed egg topped with a generous amount of mozzarella cheese, sweet corn kernels and a sprinkle of diced carrots and green onions.

POTATO PIZZA

$17.00

Our potato batter is pan friend to a nice crisp and accompanied by vinegar soy sauce to dip.

SEAFOOD PIZZA

$23.00

Our seafood pancake consists of: shrimp, oysters, and clams. It is pan friend to a nice crisp and accompanied by vinegar soy sauce to dip.

SPICY STIR-FRIED SQUID

$27.00

Squid stir-fried over an open fire with our house-made spicy sauce.

BBQ QUESADILLA

$11.50Out of stock

RICE BOWL

BOSSAM BOWL

$13.00

Our famous bossam placed in a bowl of piping hot rice drizzled with teriyaki sauce.

CHASHU BOWL

$13.00Out of stock

Delicious chashu delicately placed in a bowl of piping hot rice drizzled with teriyaki sauce.

SPICY TUNA BOWL

$15.00

Spicy tuna placed over a steaming hot bowl of rice!

UNAGI BOWL

$17.00

Eel placed over a steaming hot bowl of rice drizzled with teriyaki sauce!

SPICY PORK BOWL

$13.00

Spicy pork placed in a bowl of piping hot rice.

SUKIYAKI BEEF BOWL

$14.00

Our sweet and mouth watering sukiyaki beef carefully placed in a bowl of piping hot rice.

TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL

$13.00

Teriyaki chicken placed in a bowl of piping hot rice drizzled with teriyaki sauce.

KARA AGE BOWL

$12.00

Freshly fried kara age placed in a bowl of piping hot rice drizzled with teriyaki sauce.

SPICY TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL

$14.00

RIB-EYE BEEF BOWL

$14.00

Savory and delicious rib-eye beef placed in a bowl of piping hot rice.

SUSHI ROLL

FIRE CRUNCH ROLL

$16.50

A spicier version of our classic Crunch Roll! OUT: crunch flakes, spicy mayo, eel sauce, spicy tuna IN: crab meat, avocado, shrimp

CRUNCH DRAGON ROLL

$17.50

A combination of the Crunch Roll and Dragon Roll all in one! OUT: avocado, eel, eel sauce IN: crab meat, avocado, shrimp

DRAGON ROLL

$16.50

For all the eel lovers, this is for you! OUT: avocado, eel, eel sauce IN: crab meat, avocado

SALMON & SHRIMP SPICY DYNAMITE ROLL

$16.50

The spiciest roll on our menu! OUT: crispy salmon flakes, spicy crab, shrimp, spicy sauce, eel sauce IN: crab meat, avocado, shrimp

BAKED SALMON & SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$16.50

Our Baked Salmon Roll with shrimp tempura! OUT: baked salmon, spicy sauce, eel sauce IN: crab meat, avocado, shrimp

BAKED SALMON ROLL

$15.50

Our go-to California Roll topped with baked salmon! OUT: baked salmon, spicy sauce, eel sauce IN: crab meat, avocado

CRUNCH ROLL

$13.50

Tempura shrimp in roll form? Count me in! OUT: crunch flakes, spicy mayo, eel sauce IN: crab meat, avocado, shrimp

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$11.00

Perfect roll for the spicy tuna lovers! OUT: sesame seeds IN: cucumber, spicy tuna

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$9.50

Our go-to California Roll! OUT: sesame seeds IN: crab meat, avocado

SPICY CALIFORNIA ROLL

$13.50

A spicy twist on our go-to California Roll! OUT: spicy tuna IN: crab meat, avocado

LA GRILLED CHEESE PORK RIBS

LA GRILLED ORIGINAL CHEESE PORK RIBS

$58.00

Our popular cheesy pork ribs comes with sausages, pineapples, steamed eggs, korean spicy rice cakes and fried rice.

LA GRILLED REGULAR CHEESE PORK RIBS

$58.00

Our Regular Cheese Pork Rib is great for those who want to add a little spice to their life.

LA GRILLED SPICY CHEESE PORK RIBS

$58.00

Our Spicy Cheese Pork Rib is great for those who can handle the heat. Think hot cheetos level of spiciness.

LA GRILLED VERY SPICY CHEESE PORK RIBS

$58.00

Our Very Spicy Cheese Pork Rib is for those who aren't afraid to walk the spicy life. SPICY LOVERS UNITE!

BENTO & 1 PORTION

ORIGINAL BOSSAM 1 PORTION

$18.50

A single portion of our original bossam! Comes with a bowl of rice, side dishes, 2 different types of radish and lettuce.

GARLIC BOSSAM 1 PORTION

$19.50

A single portion of our garlic bossam! Comes with a bowl of rice, side dishes, 2 different types of radish and lettuce.

GREEN ONION BOSSAM 1 PORTION

$19.50

A single portion of our green onion bossam! Comes with a bowl of rice, side dishes, 2 different types of radish and lettuce.

GARLIC & GREEN ONION BOSSAM 1 PORTION

$19.50

A single portion of our popular half and half combo! Comes with a bowl of rice, side dishes, 2 different types of radish and lettuce.

ORIGINAL JOKBAL PORK FEET 1 PORTION

$18.50

A single portion of our original pork feet! Comes with a bowl of rice, side dishes, 2 different types of radish and lettuce.

GARLIC JOKBAL PORK FEET 1 PORTION

$19.50

A single portion of our garlic pork feet! Comes with a bowl of rice, side dishes, 2 different types of radish and lettuce.

GREEN ONION JOKBAL PORK FEET 1 PORTION

$19.50

A single portion of our green onion pork feet! Comes with a bowl of rice, side dishes, 2 different types of radish and lettuce.

GARLIC & GREEN ONION JOKBAL PORK FEET 1 PORTION

$19.50

A single portion of our half garlic/ half green onion pork feet! Comes with a bowl of rice, side dishes, 2 different types of radish and lettuce.

SUKIYAKI BEEF BENTO

$21.00

A single portion of our mouth watering sukiyaki beef bento. Comes with a side of rice, salad, 4 pcs california roll, 2pcs fried gyoza, 1pc shrimp tempura and 1pc orange.

SALMON BENTO

$20.00

A single portion of our salmon bento. Comes with a side of rice, salad, 4 pcs california roll, 2pcs fried gyoza, 1pc shrimp tempura and 1pc orange.

TONKATSU BENTO

$20.00

A single portion of our golden and crispy tonkatsu bento. Comes with a side of rice, salad, 4 pcs california roll, 2pcs fried gyoza, 1pc shrimp tempura and 1pc orange.

RIB-EYE BEEF BENTO

$21.00

A single portion of our delicious and savory rib-eye beef bento. Comes with a side of rice, salad, 4 pcs california roll, 2pcs fried gyoza, 1pc shrimp tempura and 1pc orange.

SPICY PORK BENTO

$20.00

A single portion of our spicy pork bento. Comes with a side of rice, salad, 4 pcs california roll, 2pcs fried gyoza, 1pc shrimp tempura and 1pc orange.

TERIYAKI CHICKEN BENTO

$19.00
SPICY TERIYAKI CHICKEN BENTO

$20.00

MR BOSSAM NOODLE

COLD BUCKWHEAT NOODLE WITH BOSSAM

$22.00

Our summer favorite cold noodle with a small portion of bossam on the side.

COLD BUCKWHEAT NOODLE

$16.50

Our summer favorite cold noodle is sweet, tangy and refreshing. Did I mention it's vegetarian?

MUSSEL NOODLE

$19.50

Our mussel noodle is great for a cold day. Definitely shareable! Consists of mussels and oysters. Not spicy at all!

SEAFOOD KIMCH NOODLE

$19.50

Our seafood kimchi noodle is great for those who like a spicy kick! Definitely shareable! Consists of mussels, crab, and kimchi.

ALCOHOL

SOJU

$12.00

RAW RICE WINE

$13.00

KLOUD BEER

$8.50

CASS BEER

$8.50

TERRA BEER

$8.50

SAPPORO BOTTLE BEER

$8.50

RASBERRY WINE

$18.00

BAEK SE JU

$15.00

SAPPORO PINT

$6.00

SAPPORO PITCHER

$18.00

DRINKS

COKE

$3.00
DIET COKE

$3.00
SPRITE

$3.00
UCC GREEN TEA

$4.00
UCC BLEND COFFEE

$4.25
MELON CREAM SODA

$5.00
MANGO CREAM SODA

$5.00

HOT POT SOUP & STEW

ARMY BUDAE KIMCHI HOT POT 2P

$40.00

LARGE SERVING! Otherwise known as korean army stew, this hotpot consists of sausage, kimchi, tofu and ramen noodles. Hearty and super filling!

PORK BELLY KIMCHI HOT POT 2P

$38.00

LARGE SERVING! Our pork belly kimchi hotpot consists of kimchi, tofu, and pork belly slices.

SOYBEAN PASTE STEW W/ BEEF BRISKET 1P

$17.00

Our soybean paste stew contains tofu and beef brisket in a fragrant soybean based broth. Think miso soup but more flavorful!

PORK BELLY KIMCHI STEW 1P

$17.00

A single portion of our pork belly kimchi stew! Consists of kimchi, tofu and pork belly slices.

ARMY BUDAE KIMCHI STEW 1P

$20.00

A single portion of our popular army budae stew! Consists of sausage, kimchi, tofu and ramen noodles.

ADD RAMEN NOODLE

$4.00