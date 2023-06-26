Sosom Ramen By Mister Bossam
BOSSAM / PORK FEET
ALL STAR BOSSAM
Indecisive? Us too! That's why our All Star Bossam is our best seller. Try all three bossam flavors: Original, Garlic, and Green Onion. Perfect for a party of 3!
PREMIUM BOSSAM
The Premium Bossam is the culmination of everything that is bossam. It has all three flavors plus jowl. Perfect for a party of 3 so make sure to invite your friends!
ORIGINAL BOSSAM
The Original Bossam (pork belly) boiled to perfection! Great option for a party of 2.
GARLIC BOSSAM
Our Original Bossam topped with our sweet garlic sauce perfect for those once a week cheat days.
GREEN ONION BOSSAM
Our Original Bossam topped with spicy gochujang and diced green onions.
ORIGINAL BOSSAM & GARLIC BOSSAM
A half and half combo of our Original Bossam & Garlic Bossam.
ORIGINAL BOSSAM & GREEN ONION BOSSAM
A half and half combo of our Original Bossam & Green Onion Bossam.
GREEN ONION BOSSAM & GARLIC BOSSAM
You can have the best of both worlds with this half and half combo of our Green Onion & Garlic Bossam.
ORIGINAL PORK FEET
The Original Pork Feet is great for those who are looking for a more flavorful and chewy texture.
ORIGINAL PORK FEET & ORIGINAL BOSSAM
The perfect combination of bossam and pork feet to excite your taste buds.
ORIGINAL PORK FEET & GARLIC BOSSAM
A half and half combo of our Original Pork Feet & Garlic Bossam.
ORIGINAL PORK FEET & GREEN ONION BOSSAM
A half and half combo of our Original Pork Feet & Green Onion Bossam.
ORIGINAL PORK FEET & GARLIC PORK FEET
ORIGINAL PORK FEET & GREEN ONION PORK FEET
GARLIC PORK FEET
Our Original Pork Feet topped with our sweet garlic sauce.
GARLIC PORK FEET & ORIGINAL BOSSAM
GARLIC PORK FEET & GARLIC BOSSAM
A half and half combo of our Garlic Pork Feet & Garlic Bossam.
GARLIC PORK FEET & GREEN ONION BOSSAM
A half and half combo of our Garlic Pork Feet & Green Onion Bossam.
GREEN ONION PORK FEET
Our Original Pork Feet topped with spicy gochujang and diced green onions.
GREEN ONION PORK FEET & GARLIC PORK FEET
A half and half combo of our Green Onion Pork Feet & Garlic Pork Feet.
GREEN ONION PORK FEET & GARLIC BOSSAM
A half and half combo of our Green Onion Pork Feet & Garlic Bossam.
GREEN ONION PORK FEET & GREEN ONION BOSSAM
A half and half combo of our Green Onion Pork Feet & Green Onion Bossam.
GREEN ONION PORK FEET & ORIGINAL BOSSAM
RAMEN
TONKOTSU RAMEN
Our in-house savory pork bone broth boiled for 24 hours combined with tangy ramen noodles accompanied by our famous bossam chashu!
TONKOTSU BLACK RAMEN
Our popular Tonkotsu Ramen with black garlic sauce! Highly recommended for those who love garlic flavor!
TONKOTSU MISO RAMEN
Our popular Tonokotsu Ramen with the additional taste of miso to give our famous broth a more rich flavor.
SPICY MILD RAMEN
Looking for a bit of kick? Our Spicy Mild Ramen is perfect for those who want a subtle hint of spiciness to our popular Tonkotsu Ramen.
SPICY LV 1 RAMEN
For those that are a bit more adventurous, try our LV 1 Spicy Ramen.
SPICY LV 2 RAMEN
Bring on the heat! For those that love spicy, this ramen is for you!
TONKOTSU SPICY BLACK RAMEN
A spicy kick to our Tonkotsu Black Ramen where spicy meets garlic!
TONKOTSU SHIO RAMEN
If you're looking for a more light-based broth, try our Tonkotsu Shio Ramen.
TONKOTSU SHOYU RAMEN
If you're looking for a soy sauce-based broth, try our Tonkotsu Shoyu Ramen.
VEGETABLE SHOYU RAMEN
For all our vegetarian lovers out there! Try our Vegetable Ramen in a light soy sauce-based broth.
VEGETABLE TOMATO RAMEN
Our Vegetable Ramen with a tomato-based broth.
ST. LOUIS PORK RIB SPICY MISO RAMEN
RAPOKKI RAMEN
A combination of our house tteokbokki (korean spicy rice cakes) with ramen noodles.
SOSOM COLD RAMEN
APPETIZER
POTATO SHRIMP
EGG ROLL
CALAMARI
KOROKKE
3 potato croquettes with a crispy outside and a soft and steamy center.
DEEP FRIED TOFU
CHICKEN GIZZARD
A fan favorite menu item! Salt and garlic flavor this delicious dish with a nice chewy texture pleasing to the mouth!
ST. LOUIS CHEESE PORK RIB PLATE
CRISPY RICE TUNA
RIB-EYE BEEF PLATE
SPICY PORK PLATE
JALAPENO BOMB
SPAM MUSUBI
Delicious spam, placed over a bed of rice, wrapped neatly in a nori blanket drizzled with teriyaki sauce.
CORN CHEESE
MOST POPULAR! Perfect as an accompaniment or to eat as is.
TAKOYAKI
6 pieces of our delicious takoyaki! Careful or you'll burn your mouth!
GYOZA DEEP FRIED
6 gyoza fried to perfection with soy sauce to dip!
GYOZA GRILLED
EDAMAME
Boiled edamame with a dash of salt.
SPICY EDAMAME
Edamame with a bit of spicy flavoring to give it that extra OOMPH!
KARA AGE
Chicken pieces fried to the perfect crisp! Add a spritz of lemon and deliciousness awaits!
BABY OCTOPUS KARA AGE
Baby octopus deep fried to a nice golden brown. Spritz with some lemon sauce and dip it in our house sweet and sour sauce!
EBI SHRIMP TEMPURA
CHEESE EGG SOUP
A huge portion of steamed egg topped with a generous amount of mozzarella cheese, sweet corn kernels and a sprinkle of diced carrots and green onions.
POTATO PIZZA
Our potato batter is pan friend to a nice crisp and accompanied by vinegar soy sauce to dip.
SEAFOOD PIZZA
Our seafood pancake consists of: shrimp, oysters, and clams. It is pan friend to a nice crisp and accompanied by vinegar soy sauce to dip.
SPICY STIR-FRIED SQUID
Squid stir-fried over an open fire with our house-made spicy sauce.
BBQ QUESADILLA
RICE BOWL
BOSSAM BOWL
Our famous bossam placed in a bowl of piping hot rice drizzled with teriyaki sauce.
CHASHU BOWL
Delicious chashu delicately placed in a bowl of piping hot rice drizzled with teriyaki sauce.
SPICY TUNA BOWL
Spicy tuna placed over a steaming hot bowl of rice!
UNAGI BOWL
Eel placed over a steaming hot bowl of rice drizzled with teriyaki sauce!
SPICY PORK BOWL
Spicy pork placed in a bowl of piping hot rice.
SUKIYAKI BEEF BOWL
Our sweet and mouth watering sukiyaki beef carefully placed in a bowl of piping hot rice.
TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL
Teriyaki chicken placed in a bowl of piping hot rice drizzled with teriyaki sauce.
KARA AGE BOWL
Freshly fried kara age placed in a bowl of piping hot rice drizzled with teriyaki sauce.
SPICY TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL
RIB-EYE BEEF BOWL
Savory and delicious rib-eye beef placed in a bowl of piping hot rice.
SUSHI ROLL
FIRE CRUNCH ROLL
A spicier version of our classic Crunch Roll! OUT: crunch flakes, spicy mayo, eel sauce, spicy tuna IN: crab meat, avocado, shrimp
CRUNCH DRAGON ROLL
A combination of the Crunch Roll and Dragon Roll all in one! OUT: avocado, eel, eel sauce IN: crab meat, avocado, shrimp
DRAGON ROLL
For all the eel lovers, this is for you! OUT: avocado, eel, eel sauce IN: crab meat, avocado
SALMON & SHRIMP SPICY DYNAMITE ROLL
The spiciest roll on our menu! OUT: crispy salmon flakes, spicy crab, shrimp, spicy sauce, eel sauce IN: crab meat, avocado, shrimp
BAKED SALMON & SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL
Our Baked Salmon Roll with shrimp tempura! OUT: baked salmon, spicy sauce, eel sauce IN: crab meat, avocado, shrimp
BAKED SALMON ROLL
Our go-to California Roll topped with baked salmon! OUT: baked salmon, spicy sauce, eel sauce IN: crab meat, avocado
CRUNCH ROLL
Tempura shrimp in roll form? Count me in! OUT: crunch flakes, spicy mayo, eel sauce IN: crab meat, avocado, shrimp
SPICY TUNA ROLL
Perfect roll for the spicy tuna lovers! OUT: sesame seeds IN: cucumber, spicy tuna
CALIFORNIA ROLL
Our go-to California Roll! OUT: sesame seeds IN: crab meat, avocado
SPICY CALIFORNIA ROLL
A spicy twist on our go-to California Roll! OUT: spicy tuna IN: crab meat, avocado
LA GRILLED CHEESE PORK RIBS
LA GRILLED ORIGINAL CHEESE PORK RIBS
Our popular cheesy pork ribs comes with sausages, pineapples, steamed eggs, korean spicy rice cakes and fried rice.
LA GRILLED REGULAR CHEESE PORK RIBS
Our Regular Cheese Pork Rib is great for those who want to add a little spice to their life.
LA GRILLED SPICY CHEESE PORK RIBS
Our Spicy Cheese Pork Rib is great for those who can handle the heat. Think hot cheetos level of spiciness.
LA GRILLED VERY SPICY CHEESE PORK RIBS
Our Very Spicy Cheese Pork Rib is for those who aren't afraid to walk the spicy life. SPICY LOVERS UNITE!
BENTO & 1 PORTION
ORIGINAL BOSSAM 1 PORTION
A single portion of our original bossam! Comes with a bowl of rice, side dishes, 2 different types of radish and lettuce.
GARLIC BOSSAM 1 PORTION
A single portion of our garlic bossam! Comes with a bowl of rice, side dishes, 2 different types of radish and lettuce.
GREEN ONION BOSSAM 1 PORTION
A single portion of our green onion bossam! Comes with a bowl of rice, side dishes, 2 different types of radish and lettuce.
GARLIC & GREEN ONION BOSSAM 1 PORTION
A single portion of our popular half and half combo! Comes with a bowl of rice, side dishes, 2 different types of radish and lettuce.
ORIGINAL JOKBAL PORK FEET 1 PORTION
A single portion of our original pork feet! Comes with a bowl of rice, side dishes, 2 different types of radish and lettuce.
GARLIC JOKBAL PORK FEET 1 PORTION
A single portion of our garlic pork feet! Comes with a bowl of rice, side dishes, 2 different types of radish and lettuce.
GREEN ONION JOKBAL PORK FEET 1 PORTION
A single portion of our green onion pork feet! Comes with a bowl of rice, side dishes, 2 different types of radish and lettuce.
GARLIC & GREEN ONION JOKBAL PORK FEET 1 PORTION
A single portion of our half garlic/ half green onion pork feet! Comes with a bowl of rice, side dishes, 2 different types of radish and lettuce.
SUKIYAKI BEEF BENTO
A single portion of our mouth watering sukiyaki beef bento. Comes with a side of rice, salad, 4 pcs california roll, 2pcs fried gyoza, 1pc shrimp tempura and 1pc orange.
SALMON BENTO
A single portion of our salmon bento. Comes with a side of rice, salad, 4 pcs california roll, 2pcs fried gyoza, 1pc shrimp tempura and 1pc orange.
TONKATSU BENTO
A single portion of our golden and crispy tonkatsu bento. Comes with a side of rice, salad, 4 pcs california roll, 2pcs fried gyoza, 1pc shrimp tempura and 1pc orange.
RIB-EYE BEEF BENTO
A single portion of our delicious and savory rib-eye beef bento. Comes with a side of rice, salad, 4 pcs california roll, 2pcs fried gyoza, 1pc shrimp tempura and 1pc orange.
SPICY PORK BENTO
A single portion of our spicy pork bento. Comes with a side of rice, salad, 4 pcs california roll, 2pcs fried gyoza, 1pc shrimp tempura and 1pc orange.
TERIYAKI CHICKEN BENTO
SPICY TERIYAKI CHICKEN BENTO
MR BOSSAM NOODLE
COLD BUCKWHEAT NOODLE WITH BOSSAM
Our summer favorite cold noodle with a small portion of bossam on the side.
COLD BUCKWHEAT NOODLE
Our summer favorite cold noodle is sweet, tangy and refreshing. Did I mention it's vegetarian?
MUSSEL NOODLE
Our mussel noodle is great for a cold day. Definitely shareable! Consists of mussels and oysters. Not spicy at all!
SEAFOOD KIMCH NOODLE
Our seafood kimchi noodle is great for those who like a spicy kick! Definitely shareable! Consists of mussels, crab, and kimchi.
ALCOHOL
DRINKS
HOT POT SOUP & STEW
ARMY BUDAE KIMCHI HOT POT 2P
LARGE SERVING! Otherwise known as korean army stew, this hotpot consists of sausage, kimchi, tofu and ramen noodles. Hearty and super filling!
PORK BELLY KIMCHI HOT POT 2P
LARGE SERVING! Our pork belly kimchi hotpot consists of kimchi, tofu, and pork belly slices.
SOYBEAN PASTE STEW W/ BEEF BRISKET 1P
Our soybean paste stew contains tofu and beef brisket in a fragrant soybean based broth. Think miso soup but more flavorful!
PORK BELLY KIMCHI STEW 1P
A single portion of our pork belly kimchi stew! Consists of kimchi, tofu and pork belly slices.
ARMY BUDAE KIMCHI STEW 1P
A single portion of our popular army budae stew! Consists of sausage, kimchi, tofu and ramen noodles.