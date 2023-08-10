Sosu Noodle Shop 3718 Central Avenue Suite B
Ramen
Ichiraku
$17.00
pork miso broth, rolled chashu, ajitama,fish cake, menma, nori, scallions
Shoyu
$16.00
chicken broth, yuzu chicken, brulee tamago,charred corn, bok choy, scallions, mayu
BBQ
$15.00
pork broth, pulled pork, smoked turkey collards,charred corn, scallions
Spicy Miso
$15.00
chicken broth, wedge chashu, bok choy,bean sprouts, mayu, scallions
Veggie
$14.00
charred vegetable broth, karaage tofu, menma,bok choy, charred corn, mayu, scallion
Alcohol
Asahi
$5.00
JPop White Peach
$5.00
Creme Nigori
$12.00
Strawberry Creme Nigori
$12.00
Matcha Nigori
$12.00
Sake-Rita
$8.00
Snake God
$10.00
house made jamaica sake, lime
Pervy Sage
$10.00
lemongrass coconut sake, muddled blueberries,smoked coconut whipped cream
Bad Gambler
$10.00
matcha and cloud nigori sake, whitechocolate almond milk, black sesame dust
Drinks
Sosu Noodle Shop 3718 Central Avenue Suite B Location and Ordering Hours
(336) 337-7559
Open now • Closes at 3:45AM