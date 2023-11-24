sothai restaurant 2602 Spenard Rd
Desserts
Side of order
Food
Noodles
- Boat noodles (num tok)$18.00
Stewed beef/pork. Slice beef/pork Ball beef/pork Liver only pork Tendon only beef Topped with fried garlic and pepper
- Num dang$18.00
- Num kon$18.00
Thai style creamy tom yum soup with Tomato ,lime leaves,lemongrass,galangal Cilantro,green onion
- Khao soi$19.00
Traditional northern thai noodle dish With coconut milk ,curry paste Egg noodles
- Ma now$18.00
House broth with ground pork ,fish ball Sliced pork with crushed peanuts Dried shrimp ,green onion ,cilantro
- Tiew gai (chicken noodle soup)$18.00
Special house broth with chicken topped with cilantro, green onion and fried garlic. (chicken only)
- Bah mee moo dang$18.00
Egg noodle and with barbecued pork ,bok choy vegetables topped with cilantro, green onion and fried garlic. (soup or dry)
- Pok pok$18.00
Thai style noodle with barbecued pork, fish ball and sliced pork, chili powder, sugar, crushed peanut on the side topped with cilantro, green onion and fried garlic. only dry. No soup
- Suki nam$20.00
Glass noodles soup. Come with Thai style sukiyaki sauce (with sesame), choice of meat, egg and vegetables
Curry
Tam sang(cook to order)
- Pad kra pow$18.00
Thai Basil. Stir fry meat with holy basil served with side of rice.
- Pad kee mao$18.00
Drunken noodle. Stir fried flat noodle with onion, basil, chilies pepper and choice of meat.
- Pad thai$18.00
Stir fried pad Thai noodle with meat, egg, dried shrimp, shallots, sweet radish, pressed tofu, bean sprouts, green onion, chilli powder, crushed peanut in special tamarind sauce.
- Pad ziew$18.00
Stir fried flat noodle with chinese broccoli, egg and choice of meat.
- Khao mun gai$18.00
Boiled chicken put on top of rice served with a (ginger, garlic and chili khao mun gai bean sauce.)
- Khao moo dang$18.00
Rice topped with BBQ pork and topped in a thick brown sauce.
- Fried rice$18.00
Stir fry rice with garlic, onion, tomato, egg garnish with green onion and cilantro.
- Kana moo krob$20.00
Stir fried Chinese broccoli with crispy pork belly.
- Khao kai jeaw (thai omelet)$16.00
Flavorful egg cooked with seasoning sauce served on top of rice.
- Lad nar$18.00
Stir fried flat noodle with meat and Chinese broccoli in special gravy sauce
- Kuay tiew gai chick chick$18.00
Shredded chicken dry noodle bowl. Garnish with fried garlic, cilantro, green onion, chili oil, fish sauce ,ground peanut, and lime on the side. (Dry Only)
- Pad nor mai$18.00
Stir fried bamboo shoots, basil leaves, garlic, chili and choice of meat.
- Larb$17.00
Issaan (northeast) style meat salad.
- Som tum thai$17.00
Green papaya salad with dried shrimps, sugar, chili, lime juice, and peanuts
- Sua rong hai (crying tiger)$23.00
Grilled rib eye steak served with “jaew" thai northeastern sauce.
- Pad Pak (stir Fry Veggies)$18.00
Sauteed cabbage ,carrot ,broccoli cauliflower with meat served with rice
- So thai spaghetti$19.00
. Stirfry spaghetti with "Bacon", garlic, onion, basil and dry chili
- Tom kha$18.00
Tom khaThai soup with coconut milk Main ingredients: Coconut milk, galangal, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms Red onion,tomatoes, with meat Served with rice
- Tom yum$18.00
Tom yum is sour hot soup with galangal, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms ,red onion,tomatoes Served with rice
Appetizers
- Fresh roll$15.00
Rice papper rolled with fresh veggies, shrimp, chicken and home made so Thai sauce dip.
- Fried wonton$15.00
Fried wonton. Deep fried seasoned ground pork in wonton wrap served with sweet and sour sauce
- Tao hu tod (fried tofu)$13.00
- Satay (chicken)$16.00
style chicken skewers marinated in milk, curry and grilled served with peanut sauce.
- Look chin tod ( fried meatball)$15.00
Fried meatballs served with sweet and sour sauce.
- Chai yo wing(deep fried chicken wing)$15.00
Chai yo wing. Deep fried chicken wing tossed in "Jaew" Thai Northeastern sauce.
- Moo dad daew (pork jerry)$16.00
Pork jerky. Thai style pork jerky served with "Jaew" sauce.