Sotol Mexican Cuisine
Menu
Appetizers
Papas con Carne Seca
Homemade potato chips with Chihuahua, Mex. style beef jerky & homemade hot or mild sauce
Frijoles Charros
Pinto beans, bacon, ham, onions, cilantro, and pork rinds
Chorizo Fundido
Homemade sausage with melted cheese
Nachos Supreme
Beef, chicken, beans, and cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
Grilled Chicken & Cheese Nachos
Steak & Cheese Nachos
Ground Beef & Cheese Nachos
Chicken & Cheese Nachos
Bean & Cheese Nachos
Cheese Nachos
Bean Dip
Chile Con Queso
Guacamole
Cheese Dip
Soups
Salad
Vegetarian
Vegetarian Fajitas
Seasoned fresh vegetables: bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, zucchini, squash. Served with rice or refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and tortillas
Vegetarian Chimichanga
Flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned vegetables: bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, zucchini, & squash, then deep-fried and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice or refried beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
A La Carte
Enchilada
Topped with special red sauce and melted cheese
Bean Burrito
Topped with special red sauce and melted cheese
Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken Burrito
Topped with special red sauce and melted cheese
Deshebrada or Asado Burrito
Deshebrada (shredded beef) or Asado (pork pieces with special hot or mild red sauce). No toppings.
Grilled Steak or Grilled Chicken Burrito
Topped with a special red sauce and melted cheese.
Hard Shell Taco
Soft Shell Taco
Quesadilla
Tamale
Filled with pork and topped with red sauce and cheese.
Chile Relleno
Ground Beef or Chicken Chimichanga
Topped with cheese dip.
Steak or Grilled Chicken Chimichanga
Flautas
Your choice of meat wrapped around a corn tortilla and then deep-fried.
Sides
Street Tacos
Seafood
Fish Tacos
Fillets of grilled or battered & fried tilapia, topped with cabbage and red onions marinated in lime juice. Served with special sauce
Shrimp Tacos
Fresh grilled or battered & fried shrimp, topped with cabbage and red onions marinated in lime juice. Served with special sauce
Coctel de Cameron
Mexican-style cold shrimp in a homemade cocktail sauce with pico de gallo and avocado. Served with saltine crackers.
Sotol Special Cocktail
Our specialty house cocktail! Cold shrimp & Octopus in homemade cocktail sauce with pico de gallo and avocado. Served with saltine crackers
Camarones Fuego
Fresh Grilled Shrimp in our very spicy homemade sauce. Served with rice, crema salad, and tostadas
Arroz Con Camaron
Fresh grilled shrimp cooked with brocoli, mushrooms, zucchini, and squash served on a bed of rice
Desserts
Lunch Menu
Lunch
Lunch Fajitas
Your choice of chicken or steak grilled with onions, bell pepper, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, cream salad, and 3 warm tortillas
Huevos Rancheros
Over easy eggs with ranchero salsa on top. Served with rice, refried beans and 3 tortillas.
Huevos con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs with homemade chorizo (pork sausage) served with rice, black or refried beans, & 3 tortillas
Chimichanga
A flour tortilla stuffed with chicken or ground beef, then deep-fried and topped with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, sour cream, rice and beans
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast in a sandwich with lettuce, tomato, and grilled red onion. Served with fries.
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla in a bowl filled with beans and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and shredded cheese
Grande Burro
Extra large burrito toasted and filled with chicken or steak, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream inside. Served with a crema salad or french fries.
Machaca con Huevo
Scrambled eggs with beef jerky, onions, tomatoes, and fresh jalapenos, served with rice and black or refried beans and 3 tortillas.
El Molcajete
A hot stone bowl filled with steak, chicken, shrimp, and poblano peppers in our special red sauce, topped with shredded cheese and avocado. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and tortillas
Dinner Menu
Dinners
Pollo a la Crema
Tender grilled chicken cooked in an authentic Mexican creamy mushroom sauce, onions, and mushrooms. Served with rice, cream salad and warm tortillas
Grande Burro
Extra large burrito toasted and filled with grilled chicken or steak, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream inside. Served with a crema salad and french fries
Flautas
Four corn tortillas filled with shredded beef or chicken wrapped and deep-fried.Topped with lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco. Served with rice.
Pollo Asado
Marinated chicken breast grilled with onions and mushrooms, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tortillas
Fajita Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla in a bowl with and your choice of steak or grilled chicken, grilled with sauteed bell peppers,onions, and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole and shredded cheese.
Fajitas Mar y Tierra
Your choice of chicken or steak with shrimp and fish fillet, cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served sizzling with rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas.
El Molcajete
A hot stone bowl filled with steak, chicken, shrimp, poblano peppers, and our special red sauce, topped with shredded cheese and avocado. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and tortillas.
Carne Asada
Tender 10 oz. ribeye served with seasoned & cubed baked potatoes, guacamole salad, and tortillas.
Carnitas
Tender roasted pork, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, crema salad, and tortillas
Nachos Surtidos
Crisp tortilla chips loaded with grilled chicken, steak and cheese dip. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes.
La Gran Hamburguesa
6 oz. burger with lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, and bacon. Served with fries.
Asado
Pork pieces with our special red sauces (hot or mild). Served with rice, refried or black beans, and tortillas
Chimichangas
Two flour tortillas stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken, then deep-fried and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.
Enchiladas Verdes
Three chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce and shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and rice
Arroz con Pollo
Grilled chicken cooked with broccoli, mushrooms, zucchini, and squash served on a bed of rice.