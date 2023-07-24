Drinks Menu

Drinks

Water

Soft Drinks

$2.99

One free refill

Jarritos

$3.49

Manzanita

$3.49

Milk

$2.49

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Orange juice

$2.49

Apple Juice

$2.49

Menu

Appetizers

Papas con Carne Seca

$9.49

Homemade potato chips with Chihuahua, Mex. style beef jerky & homemade hot or mild sauce

Frijoles Charros

$8.99

Pinto beans, bacon, ham, onions, cilantro, and pork rinds

Chorizo Fundido

$9.49

Homemade sausage with melted cheese

Nachos Supreme

$12.99

Beef, chicken, beans, and cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream

Grilled Chicken & Cheese Nachos

$11.99

Steak & Cheese Nachos

$11.99

Ground Beef & Cheese Nachos

$9.49

Chicken & Cheese Nachos

$9.49

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$7.49

Cheese Nachos

$6.99

Bean Dip

$5.99

Chile Con Queso

$6.49

Guacamole

$4.49+

Cheese Dip

$4.49+

Soups

Chicken Rice Soup

$6.99

Shredded chicken with broth, rice, avocado, and cilantro

Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.99

Salad

Salad Bowl

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, quinoa, tomatoes, avocado, & red onions

Chipotle Chicken Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, corn, & black beans with our homemade dressing

Vegetarian

Vegetarian Fajitas

$13.99

Seasoned fresh vegetables: bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, zucchini, squash. Served with rice or refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and tortillas

Vegetarian Chimichanga

$13.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned vegetables: bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, zucchini, & squash, then deep-fried and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice or refried beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream

A La Carte

Enchilada

$2.99

Topped with special red sauce and melted cheese

Bean Burrito

$3.49

Topped with special red sauce and melted cheese

Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken Burrito

$4.49

Topped with special red sauce and melted cheese

Deshebrada or Asado Burrito

$5.49

Deshebrada (shredded beef) or Asado (pork pieces with special hot or mild red sauce). No toppings.

Grilled Steak or Grilled Chicken Burrito

$5.49

Topped with a special red sauce and melted cheese.

Hard Shell Taco

$3.29

Soft Shell Taco

$3.29

Quesadilla

$2.99

Tamale

$3.49

Filled with pork and topped with red sauce and cheese.

Chile Relleno

$3.49

Ground Beef or Chicken Chimichanga

$5.49

Topped with cheese dip.

Steak or Grilled Chicken Chimichanga

$6.49

Flautas

$3.25

Your choice of meat wrapped around a corn tortilla and then deep-fried.

Sides

Rice

$3.29

Beans

$3.29

Topped with shredded cheese

Shredded Cheese

$2.29

Black Beans

$3.29

Topped with shredded cheese.

Jalapeños

$1.99

Sour Cream

$1.29

Tortillas

$1.99

Comes with 4.

French Fries

$2.49

Hot Sauce

$0.99

Mild Sauce

$0.99

Avocado

$1.99

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$3.49

Corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat. Topped with onions and cilantro and served with hot or mild sauce and limes

Seafood

Fish Tacos

$3.99

Fillets of grilled or battered & fried tilapia, topped with cabbage and red onions marinated in lime juice. Served with special sauce

Shrimp Tacos

$4.49

Fresh grilled or battered & fried shrimp, topped with cabbage and red onions marinated in lime juice. Served with special sauce

Coctel de Cameron

$16.99

Mexican-style cold shrimp in a homemade cocktail sauce with pico de gallo and avocado. Served with saltine crackers.

Sotol Special Cocktail

$19.99

Our specialty house cocktail! Cold shrimp & Octopus in homemade cocktail sauce with pico de gallo and avocado. Served with saltine crackers

Camarones Fuego

$16.99

Fresh Grilled Shrimp in our very spicy homemade sauce. Served with rice, crema salad, and tostadas

Arroz Con Camaron

$14.99

Fresh grilled shrimp cooked with brocoli, mushrooms, zucchini, and squash served on a bed of rice

Kid's Menu

Cheeseburger and French Fries

$6.49

Mac & Cheese

$6.49

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$6.49

Desserts

Sopapillas

$3.99

Fried flour tortilla with honey, cinnamon, chocolate syrup, and whipped cream.

Flan

$5.49

Mexican custard

Lunch Menu

Lunch

$1.50 upcharge after 2 pm every day.

Lunch Fajitas

$10.49

Your choice of chicken or steak grilled with onions, bell pepper, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, cream salad, and 3 warm tortillas

Huevos Rancheros

$9.49

Over easy eggs with ranchero salsa on top. Served with rice, refried beans and 3 tortillas.

Huevos con Chorizo

$10.49

Scrambled eggs with homemade chorizo (pork sausage) served with rice, black or refried beans, & 3 tortillas

Chimichanga

$9.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with chicken or ground beef, then deep-fried and topped with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, sour cream, rice and beans

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast in a sandwich with lettuce, tomato, and grilled red onion. Served with fries.

Taco Salad

$10.99

Crispy flour tortilla in a bowl filled with beans and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and shredded cheese

Grande Burro

$10.49

Extra large burrito toasted and filled with chicken or steak, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream inside. Served with a crema salad or french fries.

Machaca con Huevo

$11.49

Scrambled eggs with beef jerky, onions, tomatoes, and fresh jalapenos, served with rice and black or refried beans and 3 tortillas.

El Molcajete

$13.99

A hot stone bowl filled with steak, chicken, shrimp, and poblano peppers in our special red sauce, topped with shredded cheese and avocado. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and tortillas

Dinner Menu

Dinners

Pollo a la Crema

$13.99

Tender grilled chicken cooked in an authentic Mexican creamy mushroom sauce, onions, and mushrooms. Served with rice, cream salad and warm tortillas

Grande Burro

$13.99

Extra large burrito toasted and filled with grilled chicken or steak, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream inside. Served with a crema salad and french fries

Flautas

$11.99

Four corn tortillas filled with shredded beef or chicken wrapped and deep-fried.Topped with lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco. Served with rice.

Pollo Asado

$13.99

Marinated chicken breast grilled with onions and mushrooms, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tortillas

Fajita Taco Salad

$13.99

Crispy flour tortilla in a bowl with and your choice of steak or grilled chicken, grilled with sauteed bell peppers,onions, and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole and shredded cheese.

Fajitas Mar y Tierra

$21.99

Your choice of chicken or steak with shrimp and fish fillet, cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served sizzling with rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas.

El Molcajete

$19.99

A hot stone bowl filled with steak, chicken, shrimp, poblano peppers, and our special red sauce, topped with shredded cheese and avocado. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and tortillas.

Carne Asada

$18.99

Tender 10 oz. ribeye served with seasoned & cubed baked potatoes, guacamole salad, and tortillas.

Carnitas

$14.99

Tender roasted pork, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, crema salad, and tortillas

Nachos Surtidos

$15.99

Crisp tortilla chips loaded with grilled chicken, steak and cheese dip. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes.

La Gran Hamburguesa

$10.99

6 oz. burger with lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, and bacon. Served with fries.

Asado

$14.49

Pork pieces with our special red sauces (hot or mild). Served with rice, refried or black beans, and tortillas

Chimichangas

$14.49

Two flour tortillas stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken, then deep-fried and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.

Enchiladas Verdes

$12.49

Three chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce and shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and rice

Arroz con Pollo

$13.99

Grilled chicken cooked with broccoli, mushrooms, zucchini, and squash served on a bed of rice.

To-Go

Salsa

Small Salsa

$2.99

Medium Salsa

$5.99

Guacamole

Small Guacamole

$4.49

Medium Guacamole

$7.49

Pico de Gallo

Small Pico De Gallo

$3.99

Medium Pico De Gallo

$6.99

Bean Dip

Medium Bean Dip

$5.99

Chile con Queso

Medium Chile con Queso

$8.99

Hot Sauce

Small Hot Sauce

$3.99

Medium Hot Sauce

$6.99

Cheese Dip

Small Cheese Dip

$4.99

Medium Cheese Dip

$7.49

Chips

Small Chips

$2.99

Large Chips

$4.99