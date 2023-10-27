Soul Goode Restaurant 12568 Broadway St Suite 190
Food
Appetizers
Alligator Bites
$16.50Out of stock
Fried Green Tomatoes
$8.50Out of stock
Fried Green Tomatoes - 8 Green Tomatoes hand battered and deep fried to golden perfection.
Onion Rings
$4.75
Salmon Bites
$20.00
8-10 pieces depending on size. Cubed and fried to golden perfection.
Sweet Potato Fries
$4.75
Tater Tots
$4.75Out of stock
Baskets
Kids Chicken Tenders / Fries
$10.75
3-4 breaded Chicken Tenders / Fries
Perch Basket / Fries
$12.75
6-8 pieces of perch / Fries
Pizza Puff / Fries
$8.50
Meat, Cheese & Sauce inside a pastry shell / fries
Pork Chop Sandwich / Fries
$10.75
Fried Pork Chop on a bun / Fries
Shrimp Basket / Fries
$14.25
8 fried large shrimp / fries
Whiting Basket / Fries
$14.75
2 Fried Fillets / Fries
Wing Basket / Fries
$14.50
4 Fried Chicken Wings / Fries
Dinners
Baked Chicken
$18.00Out of stock
Baked Chicken Wings
$18.00Out of stock
Baked Pork Chops
$19.00Out of stock
Catfish
$22.00
Two Fried American Catfish fillets
Fried Chicken Wings
$19.00
Fried Perch Dinner
$19.00
Wild Caught White Fish from the North Pacific, Hand Battered and deep fried to golden perfection.
Fried Pork Chops
$19.00
Jerk Chicken
$21.00Out of stock
Lobster / Catfish
$31.00Out of stock
Lobster / Shrimp
$30.50Out of stock
Lobster / Wings
$30.00Out of stock
Oxtails with Rice
$30.00Out of stock
Oxtails Without Rice
$30.00Out of stock
Pot Roast
$22.00Out of stock
Rib Tips
$21.00Out of stock
Salmon Bites
$30.00
Shrimp
$19.00
Smothered Pork Chops
$19.75Out of stock
Smothered Turkey Necks
$19.00Out of stock
Smothered Turkey Wings
$21.00Out of stock
Spaghetti Dinner
$17.50
Spaghetti Plate
$15.00
Turkey Necks
$17.00Out of stock
Veggie Plate
$12.00Out of stock
Whiting Dinner
$19.00
Desserts
Banana Pudding
$6.00Out of stock
Carrot Cake
$8.00Out of stock
Chocolate Cake
$8.00
Coconut Cake
$8.00
German Chocolate
$8.00
Lemon Cake
$8.00Out of stock
Peach Cobbler
$6.00Out of stock
Pound Cake
$8.00Out of stock
Pralines
$6.00Out of stock
Strawberry Chrunch Grapes
$10.00Out of stock
Taffy Grapes
$10.00Out of stock
Tea Cakes
$6.00
Trail Mix
$8.00Out of stock
Drinks
Sauces
Extra Meat
Extra Sides
Baked Beans
$4.75Out of stock
Black Eyed Peas
$4.75Out of stock
Cabbage
$4.75
Coleslaw
$4.75
Collard Greens
$4.75Out of stock
Corn Bread
$2.50
Corn On The Cob
$4.75Out of stock
Cornbread Dressing
$4.75Out of stock
Dirty Rice
$4.75Out of stock
Double Fries
$4.75Out of stock
Double Mac And Cheese
$4.75Out of stock
Double Okra
$4.75Out of stock
Double Spaghetti
$4.75Out of stock
Fries
$4.75
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
$4.75Out of stock
Green Beans
$4.75
Lima Beans
$4.75Out of stock
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
$4.75
Mac & Cheese
$4.75
Mashed Potatoes
$4.75
Mashed Potatoes and Gravy
$4.75
Mustard & Turnip Greens
$4.75Out of stock
Okra
$4.75
Potato Salad
$4.75
Red Beans & Rice
$4.75
Rice & Gravy
$4.75
Skillet Corn
$4.75
Small Garden Salad
$4.75
Spaghetti
$4.75
Tater Tots
$4.75Out of stock
White Rice
$4.75
Yams
$4.75
Tia's Special
Daily Specials
Daily Special Smothered Turkey Necks
$10.00
Daily Specials 1 Fried Catfish Filet
$10.00
Daily Specials Angus Hamburger & Fries
$10.00
Daily Specials Chicken Sandwich
$10.00
Daily Specials Fried Chicken Wings
$10.00
Daily Specials Fried Pork Chop
$10.00
Daily Specials Fried Whiting
$10.00
Daily Specials Jerk Chicken
$10.00
Daily Specials Rib Tips
$10.00
Daily Specials Shrimp
$10.00
