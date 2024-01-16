2x points now for loyalty members
Soul'N'Rico
DRINKS
JUICE
SODA
FOOD
DINNERS
- PERNIL
slow roasted marinated pork shoulder with a crisp skin.$20.50
- BBQ RIBS
pork ribs braised with beef stock seasoning and BBQ sauce until tender$23.50
- SPICY BBQ CHICK'N
the chef’s choice, sweet, salty, spicy, flavorful pan braised chicken loaded with carrots thyme and flavor flavor flavor$21.99
- SWEET'N'SOUR CORNED BEEF
corned beef brisket cured in a salt brine cooked in vinegar brown sugar and spices. This dish will make your tastebuds say hello.$23.19
- FRIED CHICKEN
marinated in buttermilk, sazon, sofrito red hot and banana peppers and dredged in seasoned flour.$20.50
- STEAK'N'PEPPERS
zesty Italian marinated chuck steak with peppers and onions braised in beef stock with Spanish seasoning until tender$19.75
- FRIED PORK CHOPS
extra crispy perfectly seasoned and fried to perfection.$19.50
- SOUR ONION CHICKEN
this chicken is roasted until tender, then braised in a sour onion house velouté$21.50
SIDES
- COLLARD GREENS
greens braised in chicken stock and smoked turkey legs with banana peppers and mirepoix.$6.25
- BAKED MAC'N'CHEESE
baked four cheese cheesy heaven sharp robust cheddar and parmesan flavor$8.50
- BAKED BEANS
chef choice, packed with beef kielbasa, hamburger and onion this tangy sweet side dish is one of my favorites.$7.25
- CANDIED YAMS
baked then tossed with butter maple syrup brown sugar salt and pepper then topped with mini marshmallows and pecans.$7.75
- MASHED POTATOES
red potatoes, boils in chicken bouillon finish in butter, ranch and heavy cream$7.25
- CLASSIC RICE AND BEANS
pigeon peas, sofrito and Spanish seasoning$6.99
- CLASSIC RICE AND CHICKEN SAUSAGE
chicken sausage, sofrito, sazon a right red flavorful rice and my personal favorite rice choice$8.50
- WHITE RICE
slightly seasoned with adobo and chicken bouillon.$5.50
- CORNBREAD
Sweet honey butter brown sugar glazed cornbread$6.75
- BISCUITS & WHITE GRAVY
milk gravy with sausage onions and peppers over 2 breakfast biscuits$15.00
- SWEET SPICY BBQ CARROTS
these carrots were cooked with the spicy BBQ chicken$6.50
- CORNBREAD STUFFING
crumbled cornbread baked in chicken stock, mirepoix, herbs, and roasted turkey.$7.75
- Tostones$7.99
- Sweet plantains$8.99
KIDS MEALS
- KIDS CHICK'N'WINGS
JUICY BUTTERMILK MARINATED CHICKEN WING, SEASONED AND FRIED FOR A CRUNCHY FLAVORFUL EXTERIOR$10.99
- KIDS MAC'N'CHEESE BITES
CHEESY HOMEMADE MAC'N'CHEESE BITES$10.99
- KIDS EMPANADAS
DEEP FRIED EMPANADA DOUGH WITH 3 GREAT CHOICES FOR FILLINGS- PIZZA, BEEF'N'CHEESE, BUFFALO CHICK'N$10.99
- KIDS FRIED CHICKEN$10.99
- KIDS PORK CHOPS$10.99
DESSERT
- HOT CAKE
chocolate chip cookie skillet topped with vanilla ice cream.$9.99
- FRIED OREOS
dipped in pancake batter fried and topped with powdered sugar$9.99
- KEY LIME PIE
sweet graham cracker crust filled with creamy tart key lime filling topped with whipped cream.$9.99
- BROWNIE SUNDAE
fudge brownie topped with caramel, chocolate sauce whipped cream and icecream.$9.99
APPETIZERS
- POTATO BALLS
Garlic mash potato puree, stuffed with ground beef, onion, roasted red bell pepper and olives rolled in egg wash-seasoned flour dipped in egg wash then rolled in breadcrumbs.$15.75
- MAC'N'CHEESE BITES
House baked mac and cheese rolled in a house cheese sauce seasoned flour dipped into and egg wash and rolled with breadcrumbs.$12.95
- CHICK'N'WINGS
marinated in buttermilk then dredged in flour and seasoning.$13.99
- CAJUN SHRIMP
marinated in fresh squeezed lemon juice Cajun seasoning herbs and spices then seasoned flour egg wash and panko.$14.59
- TOSTONES
Crisp flattened golden green plantains served with a garlic sauce.$7.99
- SHRIMP BACALAITOS
flour based batter loaded with shrimp, cilantro, oregano garlic onion, minced green onion, sofrito and sazon and pan fried.$14.99
- SWEET PLANTAINS
Ripe green plantains tossed in powdered sugar then fried.$8.99
- SPICY BBQ CHICKEN NACHOS
topped with queso, BBQ sauce, banana peppers, corn, black beans and ranch.$14.50
- LOADED STEAK AND CHEESE NACHOS
topped with caramelized onions and peppers, jalapenos, queso, bacon lettuce tomato and sour cream.$14.99
- PULLED BBQ PROK SLIDER
sweet n spicy pickles, coleslaw pulled pork and BBQ sauce on a toasted Hawaiian roll.$13.99
- BEEF EMPANADA$7.39
- CHICKEN EMPANADA$7.85
- PIZZA EMPANADA$6.75
- LOBSTER MAC'N'CHEESE EMPANADA$9.25
Grab n go
- Short rib Lasagna$21.99
- Buff Mac n cheese$21.99
- Mac n cheese$17.99
- Candied yams$18.99
- Baked beans$7.25
- Greens$6.25
- Cornbread stuffing$17.99
- Ribs$22.50
- Ribs n mash$18.50
- Stew$21.99
- Stew n mash$18.50
- Stew potatoes and onion$18.50
- Sweet n sour corned beef$25.99
- Corned beef and hash$18.99
- Cajun chicken alfredo$20.95
- Cajun shrimp alfredo$21.99
- Mash potatoes$17.50
- Chicken n sausage rice$17.99
- Rice n beans$15.25
- Stuffing$17.00
BREAKFAST
Breakfast Food
- Banana Oatmeal$12.00
- Sweet and Sour Corned Beef
with homfries white rice and cheesy pepper eggs$14.25
- Biscuits with White Sausage Gravy
homfires choice of eggs bacon sausage$12.99
- Pernil with gravy on a baguette with eggs over easy$12.00
- Slow Baked Tender Reibeye
with bacon mushroom sauce hashbrowns and eggs
- Shrimp & Grits$15.50
- Pancake Stack
stack-cupcake, strawberry, chocolate chip, bananas foster with choice of eggs choice of bacon or sausage.$12.99
- Fried Chicken and Waffles$12.00