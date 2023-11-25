Soul of Detroit Entertainment 14600 Lakeside Circle Space 2110
FOOD
Appetizers
- Catfish Soul Nuggets$12.00
- Collard Greens Dip$14.00
Tender collard green marbled in a three-cheese sauce, topped with apple-wood bacon and tomato, served with warm pita diamonds
- Deviled Eggs$10.00
Six delicious deviled eggs topped with apple-wood bacon and green onions
- SOD Steak Bites$22.00
Tender, juicy Sirloin Tip steak bites (Medium Well) served smothered in onions and mushrooms in a garlic butter and sherry sauce
- Southern Shrimp Cocktail$22.00
Jumbo shrimp battered and fried to perfection served with SOD Cocktail sauce and citrus wedge.
- Wooks Wings$12.00
Wing sections served dipped in BBQ, Sweet and Sour, Buffalo Sauce or dusted with Detroit Lemon Pepper
- Wing Basket$10.00
- Crab Cakes$22.00
Salads
Entree
- 3side Plate$12.00
- Baked Chicken$18.00
Chicken slow roasted in onions and sweet peppers. Or try our authentic Jerk chicken, grilled daily
- Catfish$24.00
Southern fried to perfection.
- Catfish Nuggets$18.00
A generous portion of deep-fried Catfish nuggets
- Fried Pork Chop Dinner$18.00
Seasoned and Deep Fried center cut chops. Served smothered in onion gravy, grilled, or southern fried.
- Fried Turkey Chops Dinner$22.00
Seasoned and Deep Fried center cut chops. Served smothered in onion gravy, grilled, or southern fried.
- Grilled Pork Chops$18.00
- Grilled Turkey Chops$22.00
- Salmon Croquette Dinner$24.00
Two Salmon Croquette Patties served over rice with SOD Sauce.
- Smothered Pork Chops$18.00
- Smothered Turkey Chops$22.00
- Whole Wings$18.00
Five of our deep fried wings seasoned SOD style
- Catfish Sand$12.00
- Jerk Ckicken$19.00
- Pickerel (Walleye)$32.00
- Meatloaf$20.00
- Perch$22.00
Sides
- Baked Beans$5.00
- Black Eyed Peas$5.00
- Candied Yams$5.00
- Collard Greens$5.00
- French Fries$4.00
- Fried Okra$5.00
- Garlic Mashed Potato$5.00
- Potato Salad$5.00
- Rice & Gravy$5.00
- Steamed Cabbage$5.00
- Supreme's Mac & Cheese$5.00
- Sweet Corn$5.00
- String Beans W/potato$5.00
- Side Gravy$1.00
- Loaded Mash$6.00
- Cornbread$1.25
- Side Salad$5.00
Extras
DRINKS
NA Beverages
- Pepsi Cola$4.00
- Diet Pepsi$4.00
- Cherry Pepsi$4.00
- Mountain Dew$4.00
- Sierra Mist$4.00
- Orange Crush$4.00
- Ginger Ale$4.00
- Raspberry Iced Tea$4.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Apple Juice$5.00
- Grape Juice$5.00
- Orange Juice$5.00
- Cranberry Juice$4.50
- Regular Coffee$3.00
- Senior Coffee$1.00
- Tea$3.00
- House Strawberry Lemonade$4.00
- Smoo's Faygo Floats$6.00
- SOD KOOLAID$5.00
- Water$5.00
- Fago Pop$4.00
- Ref Bull$4.00