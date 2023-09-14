SOUL PASTA 4903 Baum Boulevard
Food
Fresh Pasta & Homestyle Sause
Marinara
Savor the nostalgia of Italian simplicity with Marinara sauce. Made from sun-ripened tomatoes and a medley of fragrant herbs, this sauce is a testament to the beauty of uncomplicated flavors. Close your eyes and imagine a cozy trattoria by the sea, where the sun kisses the horizon and each spoonful brings forth the timeless essence of Italy's culinary heritage.
Pesto
Embark on a journey to Liguria with the fragrant allure of Pesto sauce. A harmonious blend of fresh basil, pine nuts, Parmesan, and olive oil, this sauce transports you to sun-soaked gardens overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. With every taste, you can almost feel the gentle sea breeze and hear the distant waves, as if you've been invited to a secret garden party of flavors.
Ragu alla Bolognese
Immerse yourself in the heartwarming embrace of Ragu alla Bolognese. This sauce is a masterpiece of slow-cooked meat, simmered with aromatic vegetables and velvety tomatoes. Each spoonful unveils a symphony of flavors that evoke the comfort of a cherished family recipe. Close your eyes and imagine a rustic Italian kitchen, where the fragrant aroma of simmering sauce fills the air, promising a satisfying and soulful dining experience.
Boscaiola
Delight in the enchanting melody of Boscaiola sauce, where the earthy chorus of mushrooms and onions harmonizes with the creamy notes of cheese and cream. As you take a bite, you'll be transported to a woodland haven, surrounded by towering trees and the gentle rustling of leaves. This sauce is a tribute to nature's bounty, a celebration of the rustic flavors found in the heart of the forest.
Arrabiata
Prepare your taste buds for a fiery tango with Arrabbiata sauce. This vibrant concoction of tomatoes, red pepper flakes, and garlic is a celebration of spice that awakens the senses with each bite. As you enjoy the playful heat, envision a lively Italian market square, where street performers captivate the crowd with their passionate performances, mirroring the bold flavors of this sauce.
Baked Goods
Sandwiches
Salmon Sandwich
An exquisite salmon sandwich is a manifestation of luxury in every bite. A slice of freshly baked bread, generously spread with creamy cheese, serves as the foundation. On it, delicate arugula and thin slices of Norwegian salmon are neatly arranged, adding piquancy and the freshness of the sea. Sliced avocado and crispy cucumber pieces provide texture and vibrancy to the sandwich. Beneath the second slice of freshly baked bread, the entire bouquet of flavors comes together, creating a delight for your senses.
Roast Beef Sandwich
Our roast beef sandwiches are a true celebration of taste. A tender slice of freshly baked bread, coated with special spicy mayonnaise, creates a harmonious combination. Fresh mixed salad add lightness, while thin slices of roast beef fill the sandwich with rich meaty aroma. Salty pickles, red onion, and juicy tomato contribute brightness and juiciness. All of this is united in an enchanting bouquet of flavors, hidden between two slices of freshly baked bread.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Our grilled chicken sandwiches strike the perfect balance between taste and nourishment. A slice of bread, smeared with special mayonnaise infused with spices, enriches the aroma and adds a touch of piquancy. Fresh mixed salad introduce a crisp texture, and grilled chicken breast lends the sandwich the richness of meaty flavor. Strips of aromatic turkey bacon and thinly sliced tomato impart both savoriness and freshness to the dish. The top layer of cheddar cheese accentuates the perfect fusion in this culinary masterpiece.
Caprese Sandwich
The Caprese sandwich is a journey into the enchanting world of Italian cuisine. A tender slice of bread, coated with pesto sauce, imparts aroma and depth to the sandwich. Fresh mixed salad create a crunchy layer, upon which sliced tomatoes and mozzarella cheese are invitingly arranged. A drizzle of balsamic vinegar adds a subtle accent, while the upper slice of bread completes this unique taste experience with its medley of flavors and textures.