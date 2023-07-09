Soul Soup Bistro & Bakery 302 Main Street
Soups
Sandwich
Meals
Ballpark Foods
Side Dishes
Bakery
Roll -1
$2.00
Cinnamon Roll - 1
$3.00
Corn Muffin -1
$2.00
Brownie - Plain -1
$2.00
Brownie - S'mores -1
$3.00
Cinnamon Roll -12
$25.00
Roll - 12
$15.00
Brownie Plain - 12
$15.00
Rice Krispie Treat - 1
$3.00
Rice Krispie Treat - 12
$25.00
Vanilla Cupcake - 1
$2.00
Vanilla Cupcake - 12
$20.00
Chocolate Cupcake - 1
$2.00
Chocolate Cupcake - 12
$20.00
Apple Cinnamon Muffin - 1
$3.00
Apple Cinnamon Muffin - 12
$25.00
Banana Muffin - 1
$3.00
Banana Muffin - 12
$25.00
Coffee Cake Slice - 1
$2.00
Pumpkin Bar - 1
$2.00
Cookie - 1
$1.00
Cookie - 12
$12.00
Sugar Cookie - Plain - 1
$1.00
Sugar Cookie - Specialty - 1
$2.00
Sugar Cookie - Plain - 12
$12.00
Sugar Cookie - Specialty - 12
$24.00
Cookie - S'mores - 1
$2.00
Cookie - S'mores - 12
$24.00
Pop Tart - 1
$2.00
Pop Tart - 12
$2.00
Cupcake - Specialty - 1
$3.00
Cupcake Specialty - 12
$36.00
Cinnamon Roll - Specialty - 1
$3.00
Cinnamon Roll - Specialty - 12
$35.00
Breakfast
Biscuit & Gravy - 1
$5.00
Biscuit & Gravy - 2
$10.00
Biscuit - 1
$2.00
Biscuit - 12
$24.00
Sausage Strata
$5.00
Pancake - 1
$2.00
Pancake Stack - 3
$5.00
Yogurt Parfait
$3.00
Scrambled Eggs
$5.00
Hash Browns
$2.00
Toast - 2 Slices
$1.00
Biscuit, Egg & Ham Sandwich
$5.00
Wrap - Egg, Ham, Cheese
$5.00
Quiche - Egg, Ham, Cheese
$5.00
Quiche - Egg, Sausage, Cheese
$5.00
Beverages
Soul Soup Bistro & Bakery 302 Main Street Location and Ordering Hours
(816) 236-4959
302 Main Street, Stewartsville, MO 64490
Closed • Opens Monday at 7:30AM