South Bay - Fairfield
Food
Small Plates
- Bone Broth$7.00
Roasted chicken broth, bone marrow, ginger, turmeric
- Lobster Bisque$12.00
Tomato, onion, celery, carrots, touch of cream
- Burrata$15.00
Heirloom tomatoes, balsamic reduction, fresh basil
- Steamed Mussels$14.00
White wine, herbs, pomodoro sauce, lemon, crostini
- Tuna Tartare$17.00
House chips, guacamole, chipotle dressing
- Steak Tartare$13.00
Black truffle, parsley, Parmesan cheese, truffle oil, quail egg, crostini
- Crispy Calamari$14.00
Lemon aioli, marinara
- Grilled Calamari$15.00
Cannellini beans, cherry tomatoes, rosemary, garlic
- Grilled Octopus$21.00
Hummus, pepper, heirloom tomato, olives, mixed greens
- Crispy Artichoke$14.00
Jalapeños, cilantro, ricotta salata, red onion, aioli
- Angus Beef Sliders$15.00
Tomato aioli, pickles, onions, house chips
- Eggplant Parmesan$13.00
Tomato ragu, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto
- Arancinis$13.00
Wild mushrooms, spinach, fontina cheese, truffle sauce
- Beef Meatballs$15.00
Spicy tomato sauce, garlic, basil, tomato crostini
- 2 Steam Bao Buns$14.00
Choice of short rib or pork soy glazed, pickled marinated veggies, sriracha aioli
- 2 Maryland Lump Crab Cakes$21.00
Celery, onion, breadcrumbs, mixed greens, chipotle aioli, pepper vinaigrette
- Shrimp & Grits$16.00
Grilled shrimp, soft polenta, basil oil, Parmesan
- Short Rib Mac and Cheese$15.00
Handpicked short rib, cavatelli pasta, cheddar, breadcrumbs
- 2 Halibut Fish Tacos$16.00
Cajun halibut, guacamole, pickled red onion, chipotle aioli
- 2 Salmon Fish Tacos$13.00
Miso glazed salmon, pickle vegetables, avocado, sesame
- Skirt Steak Tacos$15.00
Tequila & lime marinated prime skirt steak, guacamole, pickle onions, and cotija cheese
Sharables
Salads
- Caesar Salad$11.00
Garlic breadcrumbs, heirloom tomatoes, Parmesan
- Pear and Arugula Salad$11.00
Pears, walnuts, champagne vinaigrette, shaved manchego
- Mediterranean Salad$13.00
Radish, olives, tomato, cucumber, onion, feta, apple vinegar
- Brussels Sprouts Salad$14.00
Parmesan risotto cake, truffle pesto, lemon olive oil
Pastas
- Tagliatelle Vongole$24.00
Little neck clams, garlic, parsley, tomato sauce, chili flakes
- Mushroom & Truffle Fettuccine$26.00
Parmigiana reggiano, shaved black truffle
- Rigatoni with Blackened Chicken$22.00
Roasted garlic, tomatoes, shiitake mushrooms, asparagus, pesto cream sauce
- Sausage Orecchiette$22.00
Broccolini, garlic, evoo, chili flakes, pesto, Parmesan
- Ricotta Gnocchi$23.00
Classic bolognese, aged Parmesan
Pizza
- Prosciutto & Arugula$19.00
Fontina, fresh mozzarella, sliced prosciutto, arugula, shaved Parmesan
- Margherita$16.00
Light pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, basil
- Broccoli Rabe & Sausage$21.00
Homemade sausage, garlic, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, broccoli rabe
- Roasted Vegetables$19.00
Fresh mozzarella, pecorino, shaved brussels sprouts, wild mushrooms, spinach
Seafood
- Half Order Maine Lobster Risotto$22.00
Arborio rice, porcini mushrooms, brussel sprouts
- Full Order Maine Lobster Risotto$34.00
Arborio rice, porcini mushrooms, brussel sprouts
- Half Order Shrimp & Crab Gumbo$23.00
Andouille sausage, okra, rice, peppers
- Full Order Shrimp & Crab Gumbo$36.00
Andouille sausage, okra, rice, peppers
- Seafood Ramen Bowl$30.00
Shrimp, crab meat, calamari, egg
- Cioppino$32.00
Shrimp, mussels, clams, halibut, calamari, tomato, wine
- Seared Scallops$35.00
Wild mushrooms, risotto, spinach
- Sesame Crusted Tuna$33.00
Wasabi mashed potato, sesame seeds, asparagus, balsamic glaze
- Seared Salmon$28.00
Quinoa, roasted tomato, eggplant, broccolini
- Mediterranean Branzino$31.00
Mashed potato, haricot-verts, little neck clams, lemon caper sauce
Chicken & Pork
- Roasted Chicken Scarpariello$26.00
Mashed potato, sauteed spinach, garlic, fennel sausage, cherry tomato
- Chicken Piccata$23.00
Mashed potatoes, haricot-verts, lemon-caper sauce
- Pork Ramen Bowl$23.00
Wild mushrooms, egg, scallions, kimchi
- Grass-Fed Beef Burger$22.00
Bacon-onion marmalade, Grafton Cheddar, roasted tomato, frizzled onions, arugula, black pepper aioli, house fries
- Chicken Parmesan$23.00
Spaghetti, pomodoro mozzarella
Wood Fire Steaks & Pork Chops
- 12 Oz Prime New York Strip$35.00
Paired with truffle parmesan fries and broccoli rabe with a veal reduction
- 10 Oz Prime Hanger Steak$28.00
Roasted fingerling potatoes, sauteed spinach, & chimichurri sauce
- 10 Oz Prime Skirt Steak$32.00
Scallion mashed potato, asparagus, green peppercorn sauce
- 14 Oz Wood Fire Pork Chop$28.00
Mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, scarpariello sauce
Sides
Desserts
- Chocolate Lava Cake$10.00
Raspberry sauce, vanilla gelato
- NY Cheesecake$9.00
Raspberry sauce
- Warm Apple Clobber$10.00
Apple reduction, vanilla gelato
- Tiramisu$8.00
Coffee reduction
- Nutella Crepes$8.00
House-made crepes, vanilla ice cream
- Crème Brrulle$8.00
Vanilla bean
- Biscotti$9.00
Home-made biscotti, made with pistachio, walnuts, chocolate, dried cranberry, and chocolate sauce
- Tartuffo$8.00
Chocolate-vanilla gelato, cherry almond center
- Gelato$8.00
- Sorbet$8.00
Specials
Wines by the Bottle
Champagne/Sparkling Wines
- #100 Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin "La Grande Dame" 2006$300.00
On the palate, there is a lovely balance between the strength of Pinot Noir and the elegance of chardonnay. The wine is dry yet rich, medium-bodied, with a lovely refreshing acidity
- #102 Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin "Rose "Brut$150.00
The nose is generous and elegant, with initial aromas of fresh red fruit, leading to biscuit notes of dried fruits
- #104 Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin "Vintage Reserve"$175.00
Notes of fresh-cut strawberries, tangerine, and apple. Medium to full-bodied. Rich finish
- #108 Louis Roederer Brut Premier$95.00
Elegant and lively with a unique exuberancy. The structured texture, richness, and length are distinctly winey. Full and complex as well as rich and powerful
- #114 Dom Perignon Vintage Brut 2009$450.00
Exotic, with ripe candied fruit character (black currant and citrus) and biscuit notes that unfold on an open yet firm structure. Lingers softly on the finish
- #116 Ruinart Champagne Rose$145.00
Marked with subtle and fresh aromas of cherries and crunchy red fruits along with finer fragrances of rose and pomegranate. Balanced, fruity, and deliciously fresh with great suppleness on the palate
Rosé Wines
- #130 Whispering Angel, Provence, 2020$60.00
The aromas are fresh and fruity. On the palate, it is bone dry through the finish. The name really suits the delicate nature of this wine
- #136 Bandol Les Luquettes, 2018$65.00
Hand-harvested and vinified with very minimal intervention. The domaine is part of the association of independent winegrowers which follow an artisanal approach to farming and winemaking. This is simply a beautiful rosé and an awesome value for handcrafted
- #138 Commanderie De La Bargemone Coteaux D'aix en Provence Rose$42.00
Offers classic aromas of wild strawberries and red currants with a light floral character and a crisp bone-dry palate
Italian Whites
- #154 Antinori Vermentino Bolgheri 2018$52.00
A very nice light white wine. Good apple/pear flavors and light body easy drinking. Can be done with or without food
- #156 Pinot Grigio "Villa Pozzi" 2020$38.00
Aromas of lemon, white peach, and pear. It's clean and well-balanced with bright acidity, and the finish lingers with notes of stone fruit and flowers
- #158 Pinot Grigio "Santa Margherita" 2020$52.00
Sophisticated aromas of currants, berries, and light toasted oak. Medium body, with fine tannins and a caressing, fresh aftertaste
- #160 Pinot Grigio "Bortoluzzi" 2019$55.00
A serious white with floral, apple, and minerals aromas and flavor. Full bodied, with layers of fruit and a long finish
- #162 Kettmeir, Muller Thurgau Alto Adige 2016$54.00
Fruity white peach and pineapple aromas follow through to the fresh palate, with orange zest and a hint of grapefruit
California Whites
- #176 the Prisoner Chardonay Cameros 2021$65.00
The Prisoner wine company was born differently and designed to disrupt the prisoner chardonnay is rich and full-bodied with aromas of vanilla baked apple and flavors of pineapple toasted oak
- #188 Jordan "Russian River" 2019$82.00
Crisp, great style with aromas of honey, peaches, green apple, and butterscotch. Palate is refreshing and lean with great balance and acidity
Sauvignon Blanc / Blends
- #200 Hanna, "Russian River" 2018$65.00
Very vibrant yet ripe, with green fig, grass, and tangy quince flavors framed by a beam of tart grapefruit acidity that pierces the finish
- #202 Emmolo, "Napa Valley" 2020$55.00
A light straw color that features scents of melon and lavender layered with soft notes of wet stone. Entry on the palate is light and then builds with flavors that are just on the edge of ripeness, from peaches to bright citrus
- #206 Frog's Leap Sauvignon Blanc$55.00
Zesty flavors and aromas of orange blossom, grapefruit, and lemon mingle with a subtle mineral note that is complemented by a lingering finish
- #208 Chimney Rock "Napa Valley" 2014$62.00
The pear and citrus notes offer firmness and a spicy edge. Full-bodied with bright acidity, very well balanced with an elegant finish
Italian Reds
- #230 Nebbiolo, Renato Ratti Ochetti, Langhe 2019$52.00
A slightly faded ruby red. Fine, delicate, and persistent bouquet with characteristic trace scents of strawberry and raspberry. Pleasantly bitterish, velvety, and at once, elegant and full
- #232 Barolo "Pio Cesare" Docg 2014-2016$150.00
Shows loads of fresh tobacco on the nose, with strawberry jam. Full-bodied, with chewy tannins and a long, fruit finish. Stylish, traditional winemaking
- #234 Barolo "Pecchenino” 2017$135.00
Deep in color with aromas of roses, spice, and blackberry and raspberry fruit. Well-balanced, rich, full-bodied and ripe. Firm tannins and the fruit lingers on the finish
- #236 Chianti Classico Riserva "Badia a Coltibuono" 2015$65.00
Intense ruby red color but as it matures it gradually develops brick hues. It has a well-balanced acidity with a fruity and persistent aftertaste
- #238 Chianti Classico Riserva "Villa Antinori" 2018$60.00
Beautifully balanced, with dense raspberry, blackberry, and spicy chocolate notes. Medium to full-bodied with fine well-integrated tannins and a long finish
- #240 Chianti Ruffino Riserva Ducale 2017$65.00
The bouquet is fruity and inviting, with notes of plums, cherries black berries
- #242 Chianti Classico Riserva "Tenuta Di Nozzole" 2017$55.00
Medium-body, with a pleasant fruity aroma reminiscent of blackberries and prolonged full taste with a lasting finish
- #244 Rosso Di Montalcino "Il Poggione" 2018$60.00
Sweet and expansive on the palate offering compelling notes of smoke and dark cherries. A wine of outstanding depth and balance
- #246 Super Tuscan "Crognolo" Tenuta Sette Ponti 2019$79.00
Beautiful aromas of dried cherry, plum, and blackberry, with hints of dark chocolate. Full-bodied, with soft, silky tannins and a fruity finish
- #248 Super Tuscan "Crete Toscana"terre Di Mezzo 2021$60.00
Aromas of red fruit and licorine, and rich flavors with a velvet
- #250 Super Tuscan "Tignanello" Antinori 2015$280.00
Shows aromas of chocolate, currant, and blackberry, with a hint of Spanish cedar. Full-bodied, with firm, velvety tannins and a long finish
- #252 Super Tuscan "Le Volte" Tenuta Dell' Ornellaia 2019$65.00
Aromas are backed by a hint of tobacco and coffee. On the palate, the flavors are powerful with firm tannins and balanced fruit that linger through the finish
- #254 Super Tuscan "Ornellaia" Tenuta Dell Ornellaia 2008$480.00
Dark ruby-purple in color, with complex aromas of dark chocolate, vanilla, cider, and currant. Full-bodied yet ultra-refined, with dense, seamless, caressing tannins
- #256 Super Tuscan Guada Al Tasso "Antinori" 2018$270.00
Ruby in color, this red boasts a medium nose exuding woody spicy, fruity, and vegetal aromas
- #258 Super Tuscan "Bibblona" Tenuta De Biserno 2010$270.00
What a solid fruit on the front, raspberries and red fruits, aromas so focused and précised. Excellent freshness and firm but intriguing tannins. Long and dry finish
- #260 Brunello Di Montalcino "Col D'orcia" 2016$95.00
Macerated cherry and plum flavors mingle with iron, meat, eucalyptus, and tobacco flavors in this dense, beefy red. Compact, leaving a bitter almond note on the finish
- #262 Brunello Di Montalcino "Coldisole" 2016$65.00
Lovely density and weight on the palate in a fat, rich expression of ripe dark fruit, chocolate, scorched earth, and toasted oak
- #264 Brunello Di Montalcino "Fossacolle"2016$100.00
Medium-to-full-bodies get very rich, with lots of sandalwood, lavender, fresh blackberries, and crushed cloves, more citrus peel on the palate
- #266 Brunello Di Montalcino "Lorini" 2015$175.00
Decadent and rich, with aromas of truffle, porcini, and ripe fruit. Full-bodied, with velvety tannins, with loads of everything from fruit to coffee
- #268 Brunello Di Montalcino "Corte Dei Venti" 2017$130.00
This ruby red wine boasts garnet reflections and a nose of ripe red fruit, sweet spices & hints of tobacco, vanilla, and balsamic
- #270 Brunello Di Montalcino "Fattoria Dei Barbi" 2016$140.00
Beautiful aromas of very ripe fruit, with fresh cut flowers and cherry. Full-bodied and very silky, with plenty of fruit and a caressing finish
Veneto / Other Regions
- #290 Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore "Bussola" 2016$55.00
Aromas of raisin and black cherry, with hints of almond and oak, follow through to a medium-full-bodied palate, with fine, velvety tannins
- #292 Valpolicella Superiore "Dal Forno Romano” 2009$195.00
A big, burly red, with lots of charred oak and smoky bacon character coloring the rich, ripe crushed berry fruit
- #294 Amarone Della Valpolicella "Valpantena" Bertani 2016$110.00
Exuberant fruity notes, blackberry flavor, hints of mint, sweet cherry, and spicy notes
- #296 Rosso Verona "Campofiorin" Masi 2014$90.00
Deep ruby red in color, it has a wide and embracing bouquet with scents of forest fruit, juniper, tobacco, and coffee
- #298 Montepulciano "Malandrino"Cataldi Madonna 2018$55.00
Deep purple-ruby. Fresh and flinty, with enticing, zingy blue and red fruit aromas and flavors. Bright, juicy, and easygoing on the long finish, but this wine's charm resides in its fun, vibrant personality and seamless delivery of pure unadulterated Monte
California Reds
- #300 Cabernet Sauvignon, Antica "Napa Valley" 2018$110.00
Fantastic aromas of blackberry, black cherry, currant and violets, mineral, and light toasty oak, coat the palate with a rich, dense, multifaceted array of flavors
- #302 Cabernet Sauvignon, Cakebread Napa Valley 2017/18$155.00
Aromas of dill, macaroon, and coconut fold in nicely with a rich band of currant, plum, and black cherry fruit. Excellent structure, depth, and concentration
- 304 Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley, Sonoma 2018$75.00
The nose shows green pepper, some subtle earth, oak, dark fruits graphite, and some oak. The palate is more medium plus bodied, with nice texture, and black currants
- #308 Cabernet Sauvignon, Silver Oak "Alexander Valley" 2016$165.00
Dark ruby color with a purple edge and displays aromas of black plum, soy sauce, chocolate, rose petals, cedar, and black olive
- #310 Cabernet Sauvignon, Sequoia Grove, Napa 2018$110.00
Inky red in color with an immediate hit of juicy, red cherries and fresh raspberries with background notes of red plum
- #312 Cabernet Sauvignon, Franciscan, Napa 2019$55.00
A full-bodied, dry, powerful, and intense cabernet sauvignon with blackberry, cassis, and dark cherry combined with mocha and sweet hints of toasty vanilla
Merlot
- #350 Markham, “Napa Valley" 2018$52.00
Cola, vanilla and cherry jam aromas are most prominent, but layers of toffee toast and raspberry fruit really create excitement. Notes
- #354 Frog's Leap, "Napa Valley" 2019$75.00
Mouth-filling flavors of cherry and currants are laced with hints of cigar box and dried herbs. Medium-bodied and smooth in texture, the succulent fruit
- #356 Cakebread, "Napa Valley" 2016$130.00
Concentrated on the palate, it is perfectly balanced by bright acidity and supple. Fine tannins, culminating in a long, spicy, cherry-laced finish
- #358 Ferrari-Carano "Sonoma" 2018$46.00
A multidimensional, velvety wine with a dark ruby color and complex nose of fresh black cherries, blackberry, roasted coffee bean, and chocolate
Pinot Noir
- #370 Angeline Russian River County, 2019$48.00
This dense, sophisticated pinot noir boastfully over-delivers aromas of black cherry, Marionberry, and spicy cola., with subtle notes of nutmeg and cedarwood. The bold, yet resolved palate has a clean well-balanced acidity that ties up neatly with a comple
- #372 the Four Graces "Willamette Valley" 2019$60.00
Each swirl releases a new flavor: vanilla and baking spice are accented by sweet red cherries and plum preserves. The palate hosts savory flavor qualities that include hints of rhubarb
- #374 Brewer - Clifton, Sta. Rita Hills 2019$68.00
Aromas of pomegranate, white tea and raspberry, dried fig, white truffle, and ripe cherry on the palate. The palate is savory and smooth
- #378 Emeritus "Russian River" 2016$85.00
Spice, floral, and wild berry aromas fold over to the palate, where they're intense, focused, and delicate. Finishes with a burst of wild berry flavors
- #1380 Chalk Hill "Russian River" 2018$105.00
Aromas of raspberry, and cherry cola, the wine showcases similar red fruit flavors of raspberry and maraschino cherry
- #382 Trinchero Family Estates, "Complicated", Sonoma Coast 2016$52.00
Soft, ruby color that presents beautiful aromas of crushed violets and cherry blossoms. Complimented by oak notes of sweet vanilla, cedar, and spice. Smooth, full mouthfeel supports the flavors of strawberry jam
Malbec
- #420 Malbec, Luca, Mendoza 2014/17$65.00
Loads of spice and black cherry cola aromas with notes of cocoa
- #422 Malbec, Biutiful, Mendoza 2018$45.00
Deep, dark red appearance. Intense aromas of spice, ripe forest fruit, and cassis on the nose. Concentrated fresh dark fruits and incredibly smooth, well-integrated tannins on the palate
- #424 Malbec, Mendel, Mendoza Estate 2018$65.00
The aromas of sweet French oak and espresso get more complex with every swirl of the glass, unveiling black plum, ripe raspberry, and violet aromas
- #426 Amancaya, Cabernet/Malbec, Mendoza 2017$52.00
On the palate, tannic texture is pleasant & well balanced. The tannins are refined and gentle. A pleasant sensation of softness in the mouth
- #428 Malbec, Bramare, Vina Cobos Marchesi, Lujan De Cuyo 2013$150.00
Deep red color. Intense aromas of red fruits, plum, cherry, and cassis. Delicate floral hints of violet are complemented by spices like tobacco and cinnamon. Firm, sweet tannins. A silky and elegant wine
- #430 Malbec, Susana Balbo, Valle Du Uco Mendoza 2017$55.00
The wonderful aromas are mirrored on the palate, and they are joined by ripe plum fruit a hint of toasty vanilla, and a hint of mint on the finish
- #432 Malbec Reserve, Trivento, Lujan De Cuyo 2017$40.00
Ripe blackberry and toasty oak aromas are clean but not complex. Pointy, choppy tannins make for a rougher-than-expected palate, while this wine tastes of oaky black plum and blackberry
- #434 Meritage, Benmarco, Expresivo, Valle De Uco 2016$70.00
Dark and rich, with lots of black tea, sweet incense, and plum notes running along the very toasty palate. Thickly layered on the finish, with the toasty edge taking over
- #436 Meritage, Chalk Hill Estate Red "Sonoma County" 2015$165.00
Ripe and fleshy with appealing plum and berry jam flavors that are intense and complex, ending on a simpler note
- #438 Red Blend, "Gravity" Mount Peak Winery, Napa 2015$90.00
Intense fruit characteristics range from boysenberry and blueberry jam to blackberry and fig, woven through with lovely accents of black truffle and dusty cocoa that create a full-bodied, luscious mouthfeel
- #440 Petite Syrah, "Girard" Napa Valley 2017$75.00
The palate shows black currant jam, cassis, chocolate-covered espresso beans, and nutmeg. Bright acidity wraps around the fruit evoking a character of balance and structure