South Freeport Village Market


Breakfast

Egg and Cheese

$5.00

egg and cheese, available on an english muffin, bagel, shallot bun, or croissant

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

$7.00

bacon, egg, and cheese, available on an english muffin, bagel, shallot bun, or croissant

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

$7.00

sausage, egg, and cheese, available on an english muffin, bagel, shallot bun, or croissant

Avocado, Egg, and Cheese

$7.00

avocado, egg, and cheese, available on an english muffin, bagel, shallot bun, or croissant

Granola and Yogurt

$5.00

with seasonal fruit compote, plain yogurt, and house granola with raisins

Griddled Blueberry Muffin

$6.00

our famous blueberry muffin, cut in half and griddled on the flat top with butter

Wood Fired Bagels

Bagel with Plain Cream Cheese

$4.00

wood fired bagel from Rover Bagel with plain cream cheese, everything or plain

Bagel with Calabrian Chili Cream Cheese

$4.00

wood fired bagel from Rover Bagel with Calabrian chili cream cheese, everything or plain

Bagel with Charred Onion Cream Cheese

$4.00

wood fired bagel from Rover Bagel with onion cream cheese, everything or plain

Bagel with Herb Cream Cheese

$4.00

wood fired bagel from Rover Bagel with herb cream cheese, everything or plain

Bagel with Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese

$5.00

wood fired bagel from Rover Bagel with smoked salmon cream cheese, everything or plain

Bagel with Butter

$4.00

wood fired bagel from Rover Bagel with butter, everything or plain

Salads

Caesar Salad

$13.00

romaine and baby kale, parmesan, croutons, smoked mackerel dressing on the side

Greek Salad

$14.00

romaine and baby kale, feta, olives, cucumber, pickled peppers, roasted red peppers, red onion, red wine vinaigrette on the side

Cobb Salad

$15.00

bibb lettuce, cherry tomatoes, bacon, egg, chicken, blue cheese, green goddess on the side

Deli-Style Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

$13.00

traditional chicken salad with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles on choice of white, wheat, marble rye, or white, wheat, or gluten free wrap

Calabrian Chili Chicken Salad

$13.00

calabrian chili chicken salad with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles on choice of white, wheat, marble rye, or white, wheat, or gluten free wrap

Tuna Salad

$13.00

tuna salad with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles on choice of white, wheat, marble rye, or white, wheat, or gluten free wrap

Turkey

$14.00

sliced turkey with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles on choice of white, wheat, marble rye, or white, wheat, or gluten free wrap

Ham

$14.00

sliced ham with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles on choice of white, wheat, marble rye, or white, wheat, or gluten free wrap

Roast Beef

$14.00

sliced roast beef with with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles on choice of white, wheat, marble rye, or white, wheat, or gluten free wrap

Club

$15.00

sliced turkey and bacon with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles on choice of white, wheat, marble rye, or white, wheat, or gluten free wrap

Specialty Sandwiches

BLT

$14.00

white sourdough, bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo

Reuben

$15.00

marble rye, pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss, 1000 island dressing

Rachel

$15.00

marble rye, turkey, Swiss, coleslaw, 1000 island dressing

Shore Roast Beef

$15.00

shallot bun, roast beef, cheddar cheese, mayo

Beach Lunch

$13.00

white sourdough, mortadella, American cheese, pickles, mayo, mustard, potato chips

Falafel Wrap

$14.00

white or wheat wrap, Big Tree house falafel, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, carrot, tzatziki

Crab Roll

$24.00

hot dog bun, crab, mayo

Lobster Roll

$24.00

hot dog bun, lobster, mayo

Fish Sandwich

$15.00

shallot bun, fried pollock, lettuce, tomato, pickles, paprika tartar

Hot Tuna

$13.00

open-faced sandwich on toasted white pullman, tuna salad, and melted American cheese on top

Chicken Cutlet

$15.00

shallot bun, cole slaw, pickled onion, tomato, mayo

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

choice of white or wheat with American cheese

Grilled PB + J

$7.00

choice of white or wheat

Hot Dog

$7.00

griddled split-top bun, all beef hot dog with choice of toppings

Chicken Bites

$8.00

friend chicken bites with choice of dipping sauce

Sides

House Cole Slaw

$5.00

House Potato Salad

$5.00

Hash Brown

$2.00