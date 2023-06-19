South Freeport Village Market
Breakfast
Egg and Cheese
egg and cheese, available on an english muffin, bagel, shallot bun, or croissant
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese
bacon, egg, and cheese, available on an english muffin, bagel, shallot bun, or croissant
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese
sausage, egg, and cheese, available on an english muffin, bagel, shallot bun, or croissant
Avocado, Egg, and Cheese
avocado, egg, and cheese, available on an english muffin, bagel, shallot bun, or croissant
Granola and Yogurt
with seasonal fruit compote, plain yogurt, and house granola with raisins
Griddled Blueberry Muffin
our famous blueberry muffin, cut in half and griddled on the flat top with butter
Wood Fired Bagels
Bagel with Plain Cream Cheese
wood fired bagel from Rover Bagel with plain cream cheese, everything or plain
Bagel with Calabrian Chili Cream Cheese
wood fired bagel from Rover Bagel with Calabrian chili cream cheese, everything or plain
Bagel with Charred Onion Cream Cheese
wood fired bagel from Rover Bagel with onion cream cheese, everything or plain
Bagel with Herb Cream Cheese
wood fired bagel from Rover Bagel with herb cream cheese, everything or plain
Bagel with Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese
wood fired bagel from Rover Bagel with smoked salmon cream cheese, everything or plain
Bagel with Butter
wood fired bagel from Rover Bagel with butter, everything or plain
Salads
Caesar Salad
romaine and baby kale, parmesan, croutons, smoked mackerel dressing on the side
Greek Salad
romaine and baby kale, feta, olives, cucumber, pickled peppers, roasted red peppers, red onion, red wine vinaigrette on the side
Cobb Salad
bibb lettuce, cherry tomatoes, bacon, egg, chicken, blue cheese, green goddess on the side
Deli-Style Sandwiches
Chicken Salad
traditional chicken salad with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles on choice of white, wheat, marble rye, or white, wheat, or gluten free wrap
Calabrian Chili Chicken Salad
calabrian chili chicken salad with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles on choice of white, wheat, marble rye, or white, wheat, or gluten free wrap
Tuna Salad
tuna salad with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles on choice of white, wheat, marble rye, or white, wheat, or gluten free wrap
Turkey
sliced turkey with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles on choice of white, wheat, marble rye, or white, wheat, or gluten free wrap
Ham
sliced ham with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles on choice of white, wheat, marble rye, or white, wheat, or gluten free wrap
Roast Beef
sliced roast beef with with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles on choice of white, wheat, marble rye, or white, wheat, or gluten free wrap
Club
sliced turkey and bacon with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles on choice of white, wheat, marble rye, or white, wheat, or gluten free wrap
Specialty Sandwiches
BLT
white sourdough, bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo
Reuben
marble rye, pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss, 1000 island dressing
Rachel
marble rye, turkey, Swiss, coleslaw, 1000 island dressing
Shore Roast Beef
shallot bun, roast beef, cheddar cheese, mayo
Beach Lunch
white sourdough, mortadella, American cheese, pickles, mayo, mustard, potato chips
Falafel Wrap
white or wheat wrap, Big Tree house falafel, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, carrot, tzatziki
Crab Roll
hot dog bun, crab, mayo
Lobster Roll
hot dog bun, lobster, mayo
Fish Sandwich
shallot bun, fried pollock, lettuce, tomato, pickles, paprika tartar
Hot Tuna
open-faced sandwich on toasted white pullman, tuna salad, and melted American cheese on top
Chicken Cutlet
shallot bun, cole slaw, pickled onion, tomato, mayo