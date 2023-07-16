South Lamar Phil's
Food
BURGERS
Allandale
Classic cheeseburger topped w/ cheddar cheese, sliced onions, sliced tomato, lettuce, pickles, mayo, and mustard on a toasted sourdough bun.
Brentwood
A bacon cheeseburger topped w/ lettuce, tomato, sliced onions, pickles, mayo, mustard, two slices of bacon, and cheddar cheese on a toasted sourdough bun.
The 78704
The south of the river burger is topped w/ Pepper Jack cheese, jalapeños, grilled onions, sliced avocado, and chipotle mayo on a toasted jalapeño cheese bun.
Crestview
A chili cheeseburger topped w/ chili, cheddar cheese, sliced onions, and mustard on a toasted jalapeño cheese bun.
Rosedale
A BBQ cheddar burger topped w/ sliced onions, pickles, cheddar cheese, and sweet mesquite BBQ sauce on a toasted sourdough bun.
Phil-a-buster
A double meat, double cheese burger w/ sliced onions, sliced tomato, lettuce, pickles, mayo, and mustard on a toasted sourdough bun.
Travis Heights
Swiss cheese, grilled onion, and grilled mushrooms on a toasted sourdough bun.
Violet Crown
A bleu cheeseburger topped w/ bleu cheese and grilled onions on a toasted jalapeño cheese bun. Add Frank's Hot Sauce: $.50
The 78750
Swiss cheese, fried onion rings and bacon on top of a burger with mayo, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted sourdough bun.
The 78756
Sweet green chili compote, Pepper Jack cheese on a burger w/ mayo, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted jalapeño cheese bun.
Jollyville
Bacon, egg, cheddar cheese, and a burger served between two slices of Texas toast.
Build Your Own
SLIDERS
Mini Build Your Own
Single Mini Basket
Choose any burger- Allandale, Brentwood, Rosedale, Violet Crown, Crestview, 78704, or build your own.
Double Mini Basket
Choose 2 mini burgers - Allandale, Brentwood, Rosedale, Violet Crown, Crestview, "78704", "78750", "78756," or Travis Heights.
Triple Mini Basket
Choose 3 mini burgers - Allandale, Brentwood, Rosedale, Violet Crown, Crestview, "78704", "78750", "78756," or Travis Heights
OTHER FAVORITES
Balcones Chicken Jack
A grilled 6 oz. chicken breast topped w/ Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sliced onions, pickles, mayo, mustard, sautéed mushrooms, or bacon.
Highland Hills Chicken
Fried chicken breast tossed in Frank's Hot Sauce, then topped w/ bleu cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted sourdough bun.
Tender Basket
BLT
Bacon heaped on Texas Toast w/tomatoes, lettuce, and chipotle mayo.
Grilled Cheese
Pepper Jack, yellow cheddar, and Swiss melted between two pieces of thick Texas toast.
Hot and Crunchy Fish Sandwich
A crunchy fish sandwich topped w/ chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, and Pepper Jack cheese served on a toasted sourdough bun.
Grilled 12" Hot Dog
Topped with diced tomatoes, sliced onions, and shredded cheddar cheese.
Corn Dog
A foot-long corn dog.
BASKETS
Basket Fries
Hand Cut Fries
Basket Sweet Potato Fries
Basket Mixed Fries
Basket Fried Green Beans
Indulge in the crispy allure, Green beans fried to perfection. A tantalizing treat for the senses, Savor each bite, and crave another selection.
Basket Onion Rings
Golden rings of onion delight, Crunchy exterior, tender inside. A harmonious blend of savory and sweet, Savor each bite, a true culinary treat.
Frito Pie
Frito-Pie, comfort on a plate, Crunchy chips, seasoned ground beef Melted cheese, a savory blend, Nostalgic delight, it will transcend.
KIDS
Kids Burger
One mini hamburger or cheeseburger (served plain and dry), fries and a drink. $5.99
Kids 2 Mini Burgers
Two mini-burgers or cheeseburgers, fries, and a drink. Veggie Patty: $1.00. $8.59
Kids Corn Dog
Corn dog, fries, and a drink.$5.99
Kids Veggie
Kid sized veggie burger, fries and a drink. $5.99
Kids 2 Veggies
Two Kid-sized veggie burgers, fries, and a drink. $5.99
Kids Hot Dog
Hot Dog, fries, and a drink. $5.99
Kids Tenders
Chicken Tenders, fries and a drink. $5.99