South of Mill.
Breakfast
Sandwiches
Classic breakfast sandwich
$12.00
Bacon, egg and cheese on Macrina Bakery potato roll
Meatless breakfast sandwich
$12.00
Eggless Egg, Beyond meat patty and vegan cheese a Macrina potato roll
Caramelized onion and mushroom breakfast sandwich
$12.00
Egg, cheese, caramelized onion and mushroom on a Macrina potato roll
Pastries
Kitchen
Starters
Salads
Sandwiches
BLT
$17.00
the classic: crispy bacon, tomato and torn romaine on sourdough bread with mayo and dijon
Chicken Salad Sanwich
$17.00
Diced chicken mixed with apple, mayo, dill, and dijon with toasted pecans and romaine on sourdough bread
Tuna Salad Sandwich
$16.00
Albacore tuna with capers, red onion mayo and mustard served with romaine on sourdough bread
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$21.00
Crispy chicken thigh topped with dill pickles, romaine and Mama Lil's hot mayo on a toasted bun
Grilled Cheese
$16.00
mix of brie and white american cheese on thick cut sourdough (vegetarian)
Smashed Herby Chickpea Sandwich
$16.00
House mix of chickpeas and herbs, cucumber, radish and arugula served on a toasted bun.
South of Mill Location and Ordering Hours
(206) 602-6442
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11AM