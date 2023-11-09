Southbound Smokehouse - Aiken 222 The Alley Southwest
Food
Munchies
- Chip Refill$1.50
- Uncle John's Chicken Salad$9.50
Traditional Pimento Cheese with Jalapeños for an Extra Kick. Served with Pita Chips
- Smokehouse Pimento Cheese$9.50
- Pork Rinds$6.50
Dusted with House Seasonings. Served with Mango Habanero Dipping Sauce
- Nachos$13.50
Tortilla Chips Topped with Roasted Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Pico de Gallo, Jalapeños, Cheddar Jack Cheese, and Queso. Served with Salsa. Your Choice of Pulled Pork or Smoked Chicken
- Dilly Dilly$9.50
Kosher Dill Pickle Fries Served with House Made Southwest Ranch
- Soul Rolls$9.95
Smoked Chicken, cheese Roasted Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Rolled into a Crispy Spring Roll Shell and Fried. Served with Southwest Ranch.
- Chips and Salsa$5.50
White corn tortilla chips with fresh house made salsa
Wings
- Almost Famous Wings$13.95
10 Slow Smoked Wings with Our Signature House Rub then Flashed Fried. Served with Alabama White Sauce.
- Famous Wings$13.95
10 Slow Smoked Wings Tossed in our Famous Southbound Sauce to create the Ultimate Wing. Served with House Made Ranch
- Devil Wings$13.95
10 Slow Smoked Wings Tossed in our Friend of the Devil BBQ Sauce for Wicked Heat. Garnished with Fresh Jalapeño. Served with House Made Ranch.
- Mango Habanero$13.95
Trays
- Pulled Pork Tray$12.50
Seasoned with our Signature House Rub, and Slow Smoked Pork. Served with Choice of Side.
- Smoked Chicken Tray$12.50
Seasoned with our Signature House Rub and Slow Smoked Chicken. Served with Choice of Side
- Love Me Tenders$12.50
Southern Fried Chicken Tenders Served with a Side of Honey Mustard and Choice of Side
- Brisket Tray$14.50
Sandwiches
- Big Boss Man$12.50
Pulled Pork with Cajun Slaw served on a Toasted Brioche Bun
- The Garcia$12.50
Smoked Chicken topped with Roasted Black Bean and Corn Salsa, and Queso, on a Toasted Brioche Bun
- The Pimento Cheese Incident$12.50
Our Smokehouse Pimento Cheese Topped with Bacon on Toasted Jalapeño Cornbread
- The Firebird$12.50
Southern Style Fried Tenders tossed in Our Famous Sauce, Drizzled with our House Made Ranch on a Toasted Brioche Bun
- The Smokehouse Burger$13.50
A perfectly Cooked Burger Topped with Housemade Pimento Cheese, Bacon and Our Sweet Jane BBQ Sauce on a Toasted Brioche Bun
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.50
Tacos
Quesadillas
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.50
Served with House Made Salsa
- Veggie Quesadilla$11.50
Cheese Quesadilla with Roasted Black Bean and Corn Salsa. Served with House Made Salsa
- Pulled Pork Quesadilla$11.50
Quesadilla with Pulled Pork, Cheese, and Roasted Black Bean and Corn Salsa. Served with House Made Salsa
- Smoked Chicken Quesadilla$11.50
Quesadilla with Smoked Chicken, Cheese, and Roasted Black Bean and Corn Salsa. Served with House Made Salsa
- Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla$12.50
Quesadilla with Grilled Shrimp, Cheese, and Roasted Black Bean and Corn Salsa. Served with House Made Salsa.
Salads
Bowls
- The Crummy Bowl$11.50
Pulled Pork and Hash served on White Rice
- Bubba Gump Bowl$12.50
Stoned Grits Topped with Sautéed Shrimp, Onions and Red & Green Peppers
- Burrito Bowl$11.50
Your Choice of Protein on a bed of White Rice, Topped with Roasted Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Cajun Slaw, Pico de Gallo and Queso
- Stoned Grit$10.50
Ribs
Kids
Sides
- Fleetwood Mac And Cheese$3.95
- Cajun Slaw$3.95
- Fries$3.95
- Grits$3.95
- Collard Greens$3.95
- Green Beans$3.95
- Side Salad$3.95
- Hash and Rice$5.95
- Side of Pork$6.00
- Side of Chicken$6.00
- Side of Shrimp (6pcs)$6.00
- Potato Salad$3.95
- Toast Bun$1.00
- Toast Hollah Bread$1.00
- Big Tortilla Shell$1.00
- 2 Small Tortilla Shells$1.00
- Side Of Onion Rings$3.95
- Side Of Tots$3.75
- Side Of Brisket$6.00
- 4 Tenders$6.00