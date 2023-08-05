Shades Lounge @ Southbridge Hotel
Shades Food
Beginnings
10 wings
Crisp fried wings tossed in your choice of sauce. with celery & bleu cheese.
5 wings
Crisp fried wings tossed in your choice of sauce. with celery & bleu cheese.
Baked Brie
lingonberry jam, baguettes,crackers,almond,,arugula
Caprese Flatbread
fresh mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, basil
Chicken Quesadilla
Jalapeno cheddar tortilla stuffed with chicken, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.
Fig & Bacon Flatbread
fig spread,bleu cheese crumbles bacon & green onion
Mediterranean plate
falafel,hummus,olives,pita
New England Clam Chowder
New England classic loaded with clams & potatoes
Sea Salt Pretzel
Freshly baked jumbo pretzel with honey butter, beer cheese, and whole grain mustard.
Spinach Salad
spinach strawberries,feta, bacon,walnuts
Cheese Quesadilla
App Special
Greens
Spring Salad
Mixed field greens, raspberries, candied walnuts, citrus poppyseed dressing, and chevre cheese croutons.
Caesar Salad
Fresh chopped romaine tossed with shaved parmesan, garlic croutons, and creamy caesar.
Citrus Fennel Salad
Mixed field greens, naval, mandarin oranges, shaved fennel, avocado, and champgne vinaigrette.
Avocado BLT
avocado blt salad over mixed greens , apple cider vinaigrette
Handhelds
Shades Burger
8oz. choice ground beef on a grilled brioche bun and choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion, and housemade potato chips.
Spectrum Burger
8oz. choice ground beef on a grilled brioche bun bleu cheese spread with lettuce, fried egg, bacon, avocado, and housemade potato chips.
Hot and Spicy Burger
8oz. choice ground beef stuffed with jalapen & cream cheese on a grilled brioche bun and choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato,ghost pepper sauce, and housemade potato chips.
Shroom Burger
Balsamic marinated portabella mushroom, red pepper pesto,tomato, lettuce, and caramelized onions on a grilled brioche roll with housemade potato chips
Ao Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with arugula, brie cheese spread, and apricot- cranberry chutney on a grilled brioche roll with housemade potato chips
Pulled Pork Reuben
Lightly sauced pulled pork on grilled texas sourdough with cole slaw,cheddar cheese, and housemade potato chips
California Chicken
grilled chicken,avocado,lettuce,tomato,cucumber ranch
Bryans Burger
shaved ribeye, beef patty, cheese sauce
Burger Special
Main
Fish & Chips
Lightly battered haddock filet served with cole slaw and fries.
Rib Eye Steak
Espresso rubbed 12 0z ribeye with cheddar mash and chefs' vegetables.
Spicy Apricot Chicken
Grilled chicken with an apricot glaze with cajun mash and chefs' vegertable
Blackened Salmon
Blackened salmon filet on a bed of roasted red pepper couscous topped with avocado salsa.
Baked Lobster Mac & Cheese
Creamy mac & cheese, lobster meat, topped with panlo bread crumbs.
Mac & Cheese
Hot Honey Lemon Glazed Salmon
grilled salmon glazed with hot honey and lemon over Rice and vegetables
Bourbon Steak Tips
grilled steak tips with bourbon sauce with potato or rice and vegetables
Braised Short Rib Risotto
braised short rib with wild mushroom risotto
Roasted Vegetable Vegan Ravioli
vegan ravioli w sun-dried tomato pesto
Sides
Sweet Endings
Vegan Ice Cream Nachos
vegan ice cream over fried pita chips whipped cream, chocolate sauce and a cherry
Waffle Sundae
sugared waffle vanilla ice cream, hot fudge and a cherry
Mixed Berry Tart
warm berry tart with lemon curd drizzle
snickers pie
custard filled chocolate cookie crust topped with snickers and white & dark chocolate.
Seasonal Cheesecake
chefs selection