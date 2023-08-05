Shades Food

Beginnings

10 wings

$12.00

Crisp fried wings tossed in your choice of sauce. with celery & bleu cheese.

5 wings

$8.00

Crisp fried wings tossed in your choice of sauce. with celery & bleu cheese.

Baked Brie

$15.00Out of stock

lingonberry jam, baguettes,crackers,almond,,arugula

Caprese Flatbread

$12.00Out of stock

fresh mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, basil

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Jalapeno cheddar tortilla stuffed with chicken, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.

Fig & Bacon Flatbread

$12.00Out of stock

fig spread,bleu cheese crumbles bacon & green onion

Mediterranean plate

$15.00Out of stock

falafel,hummus,olives,pita

New England Clam Chowder

$7.00

New England classic loaded with clams & potatoes

Sea Salt Pretzel

$8.00

Freshly baked jumbo pretzel with honey butter, beer cheese, and whole grain mustard.

Spinach Salad

$12.00Out of stock

spinach strawberries,feta, bacon,walnuts

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

App Special

$10.00

Beginings

French Onion soup

$7.00Out of stock

caramelized onions, rich beef broth,

mozzarella sticks

$12.00Out of stock

Potato Chips

$5.00Out of stock

basket of chips with ranch dip

Pork Belly & Brussels Sprouts

$12.00Out of stock

cider braised pork belly with brussels sprouts and onion jam

Greens

Spring Salad

$12.00

Mixed field greens, raspberries, candied walnuts, citrus poppyseed dressing, and chevre cheese croutons.

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Fresh chopped romaine tossed with shaved parmesan, garlic croutons, and creamy caesar.

Citrus Fennel Salad

$12.00

Mixed field greens, naval, mandarin oranges, shaved fennel, avocado, and champgne vinaigrette.

Avocado BLT

$12.00Out of stock

avocado blt salad over mixed greens , apple cider vinaigrette

Handhelds

Shades Burger

$12.00

8oz. choice ground beef on a grilled brioche bun and choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion, and housemade potato chips.

Spectrum Burger

$14.00

8oz. choice ground beef on a grilled brioche bun bleu cheese spread with lettuce, fried egg, bacon, avocado, and housemade potato chips.

Hot and Spicy Burger

$16.00

8oz. choice ground beef stuffed with jalapen & cream cheese on a grilled brioche bun and choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato,ghost pepper sauce, and housemade potato chips.

Shroom Burger

$12.00

Balsamic marinated portabella mushroom, red pepper pesto,tomato, lettuce, and caramelized onions on a grilled brioche roll with housemade potato chips

Ao Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast with arugula, brie cheese spread, and apricot- cranberry chutney on a grilled brioche roll with housemade potato chips

Pulled Pork Reuben

$14.00

Lightly sauced pulled pork on grilled texas sourdough with cole slaw,cheddar cheese, and housemade potato chips

California Chicken

$14.00Out of stock

grilled chicken,avocado,lettuce,tomato,cucumber ranch

Bryans Burger

$16.00Out of stock

shaved ribeye, beef patty, cheese sauce

Burger Special

$13.00

Main

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Lightly battered haddock filet served with cole slaw and fries.

Rib Eye Steak

$30.00

Espresso rubbed 12 0z ribeye with cheddar mash and chefs' vegetables.

Spicy Apricot Chicken

$16.00

Grilled chicken with an apricot glaze with cajun mash and chefs' vegertable

Blackened Salmon

$20.00

Blackened salmon filet on a bed of roasted red pepper couscous topped with avocado salsa.

Baked Lobster Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Creamy mac & cheese, lobster meat, topped with panlo bread crumbs.

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Hot Honey Lemon Glazed Salmon

$20.00Out of stock

grilled salmon glazed with hot honey and lemon over Rice and vegetables

Bourbon Steak Tips

$20.00Out of stock

grilled steak tips with bourbon sauce with potato or rice and vegetables

Braised Short Rib Risotto

$25.00Out of stock

braised short rib with wild mushroom risotto

Roasted Vegetable Vegan Ravioli

$20.00Out of stock

vegan ravioli w sun-dried tomato pesto

Sides

Tempura Battered Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

lightly battered and served with a curry aioli

House Fries

$5.00

Shore style fries seasoned with salt & pepper

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Tossed with honey butter and candied walnuts

Side Mash

$5.00

Mixed Vegetable

$5.00

Add-ons

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$6.00

Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Sweet Endings

Vegan Ice Cream Nachos

$8.00Out of stock

vegan ice cream over fried pita chips whipped cream, chocolate sauce and a cherry

Waffle Sundae

$8.00Out of stock

sugared waffle vanilla ice cream, hot fudge and a cherry

Mixed Berry Tart

$8.00

warm berry tart with lemon curd drizzle

snickers pie

$8.00

custard filled chocolate cookie crust topped with snickers and white & dark chocolate.

Seasonal Cheesecake

$8.00

chefs selection

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Hot Fudge Blondie Sundae

$8.00

1 Scoop Of Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Hamburger

$9.00

Kids cheeseburger

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Chicken finger

$8.00

Cheese pizza

$7.00

Pepperoni pizza

$7.00

Shades Drinks

NA Beverages

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Starry

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Liquor

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Grey Goose Flavors

$10.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Three Olives Espresso

$8.00

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli Strawberry

$8.00

Stoli Razz

$8.00

Stoli Vanilla

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Nue

$8.00

Hanson Meyer Lemon

$10.00

Three Olives Vanilla

$8.00

Svedka

$10.00

Wheatly

$7.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Nolets

$10.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Roku

$10.00

The Botanist

$10.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi Limon

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Flor De Cana Grand Reserve

$8.00

Parrot Bay

$8.00

Myers

$8.00

Rumchata

$8.00

Sailor Jerry

$9.00

1800 Resposado

$9.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

El Jimador

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Patron silver

$11.00

Patron Resposado

$11.00

Sauza Silver

$8.00

Espolon Blanco

$9.00

Astral Blanco

$9.00

Casamigos Anejo

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Resposado

$12.00

Sombre Mezcal

$10.00

Hornitos

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Buchanans deluxe

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$9.00

Jim Beam Vanilla

$7.00

Fireball

$8.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Jameson

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Screwball Peanut Butter

$9.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

Eary Times American Whiskey

$7.00

Seagrams Vo

$8.00

Grants 8 Year OLd

$7.00

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Dewars

$8.00

Glenfiddich 12

$15.00

Glenfiddich 14

$15.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

J & B

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

MaCallan

$12.00

Glenmorangie

$15.00

Balvenie 12yr Double Wood

$15.00

Monkey Shoulder

$8.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

Ancho Reyes

$8.00

Anisette

$8.00

Aperol

Apple Pucker

$8.00

Apricot Brandy

$8.00

Baileys

$9.00

Blue Curcao

$8.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$9.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Courvoiser VS

$10.00

Creme De Cassis

$8.00

Creme De minthe Green

$8.00

Creme De Minthe White

$8.00

Domain De Canton

$8.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Franjelico

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Harveys Bristol Cream

$8.00

Hennessey VS

$10.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Limoncello

$8.00

Midori

$8.00

Mozart Chocolate

$9.00

mozart White Chocolate

$9.00

Peachtree

$8.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$8.00

Remy Martin

$10.00

Sambuca Black

$9.00

Sambuca Romana

$8.00

Sloe Gin

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

St. Germain

$8.00

Stock Dry Vermouth

$8.00

Stock Sweet vermouth

$8.00

Triple Sec

$8.00

Cocktails

Appletini

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blueberry Lemonade

Champagne Cocktail

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daiquiri

Dark 'N Stormy

Gimlet

Greyhound

Hot Toddy

Hurricane

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Madras

$8.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Rob Roy

Sazerac

$10.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sidecar

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

Whiskey Smash

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$8.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

White Sangria

$10.00

Draft Beer

DRT Dont Worry

$7.00

DRT Be Hoppy

$7.00

DRT Rapscalion Honey

$7.00

DRT Blue Moon

$7.00

DRT Bud Light

$6.00

DRT Berkshire Seasonal

$7.00

DRT Berkshire Seasonal

$7.00

DRT Inhopnito

$7.00

DRT Down East Cider

$6.00

DRT Wachusett Blueberry/ seasonal

$7.00

DRT Coffeehouse Porter

$7.00

Bottled Beer

BTL Amstel Light

$7.00

BTL Angry Orchard

$7.00

BTL Blue Moon

$7.00

BTL Bud Light

$6.00

BTL Budweiser

$6.00

BTL Corona

$7.00

BTL Goose Island

$7.00

BTL Heineken

$6.00

BTL Heineken 00

$6.00

BTL High Noon

$8.00

BTL Miller Lite

$6.00

BTL Sam Adams

$7.00

BTL Stella Artios

$7.00

BTL White Claw

$7.00

Wine

GLS Canyon Rd. Cabernet

$8.00

GLS Canyon Rd. Merlot

$8.00

GLS Canyon Rd. Pinot Noir

$8.00

GLS Crios Malbec

$8.00

GLS Davinci Chianti

$8.00

GLS Hangtime Pinot Noir

$10.00

GLS Mirassou Pinot Noir

$8.00

GLS A to Z Pinot Noir

$11.00

GLS Avalon Cabernet

$9.50

GLS Rosemont Shiraz

$10.00

GLS Murphy Goode Red Blend

$10.00

GLS KJ Cabernet

$13.00

GLS Line 39 Pinot Noir

$8.00

BTL Canyon Rd. Cabernet

$32.00

BTL Crios Malbec

$32.00

BTL Davinci Chianti

$32.00

BTL Hangtime Pinot Noir

$35.00

BTL Mirassou Pinot Noir

$32.00

BTL A to Z Pinot Noir

$36.00

BTL Avalon Cabernet

$34.00

BTL Rosemont Shiraz

$42.00

BTL Murphy Goode Red Blend

$40.00

BTL KJ Cabernet

$52.00

BTL Line 39 Pinot Noir

$32.00

GLS Cakebread Chardonnay

$13.00

GLS Canyon Rd. Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Canyon Rd. Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GLS Canyon Rd. Whit Zinfandel

$8.00

GLS Coppa Moncalvina Moscato

$8.00

GLS Pacific Rim Reisling

$8.00

GLS The Seeker Pinot Grigio

$11.00

GLS KJ Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

GLS KJ Chardonnay

$13.00

GLS Kono

$8.00

GLS Jam Jar

$8.00

GLS Avalon Chardonnay

$9.50

GLS Louis Jadot

$13.00

BTL Cakebread Chardonnay

$52.00

BTL Coppa Moncalvina Moscato

$32.00

BTL Pacific Rim Reisling

$32.00

BTL The Seeker Pinot Grigio

$39.00

BTL KJ Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

BTL KJ Chardonnay

$52.00

BTL Kono

$32.00

BTL Jam Jar

$32.00

BTL Avalon Chardonnay

$34.00

BTL Louis Jadot

$52.00

GLS Great Western

$7.00

GLS Martini & Rossi prosecco

$12.00

GLS Poema Brut

$10.00

BTL Great Western

$32.00

BTL Martini & Rossi prosecco

$48.00

BTL Poema Brut

$40.00

GLS Fre

$8.00

BTL Fre

$32.00

Specialty Cocktails

Mint Julep

$12.00

Bees Knees

$12.00

Key Lime Twist

$11.00

Cherry Blossom Sazerac

$13.00

Cucumer Martini

$14.00

Tropical Breeze

$12.00

Banquet bar

Banquet

Well

$7.50

Call

$8.75

Premium

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Domestic

$6.00

Imported/Craft

$7.00

Soda

$2.50

House Wine

$7.00

2nd Tier

$10.00

3rd Tier

$13.00