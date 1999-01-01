SouthEats Asian Cuisine 2086 11th Ave E
STARTERS
- Fresh spring rolls (2)$6.75
Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, cucumber, cilantro, carrots, mint, pork loaf, shrimp served with sauce
- Seaweed Salad$4.50
Seaweed, cucumber, lemon
- Egg Rolls (2)$5.50
Pork, noodles, carrots, cabbage, onions served with sweet & sour sauce
- Cream Cheese Wontons (6)$7.00
Cream cheese, green onions served with sweet & sour sauce
- Crab Wontons (6)$8.00
Imitation crab, cream cheese, green onions served with sweet & sour sauce
- Chicken Satay (5)$10.00
Chicken tenders marinated in mild curry spices w/coconut milk on a bamboo skewer served with peanut sauce
- Lettuce Wrap (Nam Khaow)$12.50
Crispy rice, cilantro, green onion, peanuts, coconut flakes served on lettuce Choose protein - shredded chicken satay OR nam sausage (fermented pork sausage)
- Tofu Bites (10)$8.50
Battered tofu, deep friend served with peanut sauce
- Dumpling (Pot Stickers) (5)$8.50
Pork, chicken, ginger, green onions panfried served with ponzu sauce
- Edamame$5.00
Steamed soy beans
- Assorted Tempura$9.00
Assorted veggies, 2 pieces shrimp tempura serve w/ponzu sauce
- Baked Mussels (4)$11.50
Half shell mussels baked, massage, chives w/spicy sauce
- Takoyaki (4)$10.50
Octopus battered deep fried, green onions, kewpie mayo, bento flakes & teriyaki sauce
- Sushi Nachos$14.50
Fresh tortilla chips, spicy tuna, spicy salmon, imitation crab, seaweed salad, scallions, masago & house sauces
- Fried Chicken Wings (6)$11.00
Deep fried chicken wings tossed w/seasonings or Tossed with herb seasonings
- Fried Chicken Feet (9)$11.00
Deep fried chicken feet tossed w/seasonings or Tossed with herb seasonings
- Salt and Pepper Squid$18.50
Deep fried squid tossed with salt and pepper served with spicy sauce
- Shrimp Tempura (1)$2.00
SOUP NOODLE DISH
- Khao Poon$12.99
Laotian red coconut milk curry served with vermicelli noodles, bamboo shoots, herbs and spices, fresh vegetables
- Pho Combination$12.99
Vietnamese rice noodle served with sliced beef steak, brisket, tendon, tripe, beef meatballs, cilantro, green onions
- Pho Tai Bo Vien$11.99
Vietnamese rice noodle served with sliced beef, beef meatballs cilantro, green onions
SALAD
- Papaya Salad$11.00
Lao or Thai style Shredded green papaya, tomatoes, long beans, peanuts tossed with sauce
- Vermicelli Salad$10.99
Mixture of vermicelli noodle, assorted vegetables, served with sweet sour sauce
- Thai Chicken Salad$12.50
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, pineapple, chicken, cilantro served with Thai dressing
ENTREES
HOUSE SPECIALTY
- Sesame Chicken$13.99
Freshly breaded chicken breast with sweet and savory sauce, broccoli Served with a side of white rice
- Spicy General Chicken$13.99
Freshly breaded chicken breast with spicy house sauce, garlic, ginger, broccoli, and pepper flakes Served with a side of white rice
- Hmong Sausage$10.00
Ground pork sausage with Hmong pepper sauce Served with a side of sticky rice
- Pork Belly$16.00
Deep fried pork belly with Hmong pepper sauce Served with a side of sticky rice
- Beef Laab$12.99
Beef, green onions, mint, cilantro, cilantro, beef tripe, onion Served with a side of white rice
- Beef Nam Tok Laab$14.99
Beef, green onions, mint, cilantro, culantro, onion
- Mok Pa$14.99
Steamed catfish & tilapia with herbs and seasonings on a banana leaf served with a side of sticky rice
SUSHI
- Cucumber Roll$7.00
- Avocado Roll$8.00
- Veggie Roll$7.50
Lettuce, carrots, avocado, cucumber
- California Roll$9.00
Imitation crab, avocado, cucumber
- *Tuna Roll$8.00
Tuna and cucumber
- *Spicy Tuna Roll$10.00
Spicy tuna and cucumber
- *Spicy Crab Roll$10.00
Spicy crab and cucumber
- *Salmon Roll$8.00
Salmon and cucumber
- *Spicy Salmon Roll$10.00
Spicy salmon and cucumber
- *Philly Roll$11.50
Salmon, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo-sriracha
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$11.50
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce
- Eel Roll$11.50
Eel, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce
- *Dynamite Roll$10.00
- Volcano Roll$16.00
Spicy salmon, cream cheese, avocado, tempura, deep fried with masago, scallions, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo and siracha sauce
- Caterpillar Roll$16.00
Crab, shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce, wasabi mayo
- Island Roll$16.00
Crab, cucumber, cream cheese, shrimp tempura, baked w/scallions, masago, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo sauce
- Fatty Roll$16.00
Crab, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, deep fried with scallions, masago, eel sauce, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo
- *Rainbow Roll$14.00
Crab, spicy tuna, salmon, cucumber, ebi, cucumber
- Dragon Roll$16.50
Crab, shrimp tempura, eel, cucumber, avocado, masago, eel sauce, wasabi mayo
- *Wok and Roll$18.00
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, tuna, avocado, cucumber, w/scallions, fried shallots, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, eel sauce
- Tsunami Roll$22.00
Soft shell crab, crab meat, cucumber, eel, ebi, avocado, w/scallions, masago, sweet aiolo
- *Flame Roll$18.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado, seared salon, jalapeno, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, siracha
- Salmon (8 pieces)$16.00
- Tuna (8 pieces)$16.00
- Nigiri (2 pieces)$7.00
- Combo Sashimi$19.00
Tuna, salmon
- Combo Nigiri (4 pieces)$12.00
Tuna, Ebi, Salmon, Eel *No substitutions
- Poke Bowl$14.50
DESSERT
BAR
- Mojito$9.00
Rum, lime juice, simple syrup & fresh mint Add mango OR lemon grass
- Moscow Mule$11.00
Vodka, ginger beer, Ice & lime
- Margarita$10.00
Tequila, lime juice & orange liqueur
- Morning Sunrise$11.00
Mio sparkling sake, orange juice & grenadine syrup
- Old Fashion$12.00
Whiskey, bitter, sugar & garnish
- Mai Tai$10.00
Rum, fresh lime juice, orange liqueur & syrup
- Red Sangria$9.00
Red wine, brandy, orange liqueur, pineapple & orange juice
- Green Tea Shot$7.00
Jameson whiskey, peach schnapps & lemon lime
- Jager Bomb$11.00
- Lub Paj Rose$12.00
- Corona$6.00
- Heineken$6.00
- Chang$6.50
- Beer Lao$7.00
- Kirin Ichiban$6.50
- Truly$6.00
- High Noon$6.00
- Stella Artois$6.50
- Bud Light$5.00
- Coors$5.00
- Blue Moon$6.50
- Sapporo$6.50
- Summit EPA$7.00
- Corona$75.00
- Heineken$75.00
- Chang$90.00
- Beer Lao$95.00
- Blue Moon$20.00
- Bud Light$15.00
- Coors$15.00
- Sapporo$20.00
- Stella$20.00
- Summit EPA$25.00
- Beer Lao$35.00
- Chang$32.00
- Corona$30.00
- Heineken$30.00
- Kirin Ichiban$32.00
- House Red Cabernet Sauvignon Glass$6.00
- House White Pinot Grigio Glass$6.00
- Hana Yuzu Sake Glass$9.00
- Hana Fuji Apple Sake Glass$9.00
- Hana Lychee Sake Glass$9.00
- Mio Sparkling Sake Glass$12.00
- House Red Cabernet Sauvignon BTL$24.00
- House White Pinot Grigio BTL$24.00
- Hana Yuzu Sake BTL$26.00
- Hana Fuji Apple Sake BTL$26.00
- Hana Lychee Sake BTL$26.00
- Mio Sparkling Sake BTL$40.00
- Sho Chiku Bai Sake BTL$14.00
- Bacardi Light$5.00
- Captian Morgan$8.00
- Cruzan Dark$5.00
- Malibu Coconut$6.00
- Grey Goose$10.00
- Stoli$6.00
- Titos$7.00
- Casamigos$11.00
- Don Julio Anejo$14.00
- Don Julio Blanco$11.00
- Patron Reposado$11.00
- Patron Silver$10.00
- Sauza Silver$4.00
- Don Julio 1942$25.00
- Southern Comfort$5.00
- Makers Mark Bourbon$9.00
- Jameson Irish$8.00
- Jack Daniels Black$8.00
- Johnie Walker Blue$25.00
- Johnie Walker Blue - Chinese New Year$25.00
- Tanqueray$7.00
- Botanist Islay$11.00
- Hennessy$10.00
- Malibu Coconut$7.00
- Cruzan Dark$6.00
- Captian Morgan$9.00
- Bacardi Light$6.00
- Botanist Islay$13.00
- Tanqueray$8.00
- Hennessy$12.00
- Sauza Silver$5.00
- Patron Silver$12.00
- Patron Reposado$13.00
- Don Julio Blanco$13.00
- Don Julio Anejo$16.00
- Casamigos Blanco$13.00
- Titos$8.00
- Stoli$7.00
- Grey Goose$12.00
- Southern Comfort$6.00
- Makers Mark Bourbon$11.00
- Jameson Irish$9.00
- Jack Daniels Black$9.00
- Jagermeister$9.00
- Christian Bros$5.00
- Phillips$4.50
- Bacardi Rum Light$5.50
- Captian Morgan$6.50
- Cruzan Dark$5.50
- Malibu Coconut$6.50
- Phillips$4.50
- Southern Comfort$5.50
- Makers Mark Bourbon$9.50
- Jameson Irish$8.50
- Jack Daniels Black$8.50
- Phillips$4.50
- Grey Goose$10.50
- Stoli$6.50
- Titos$7.50
- Botanist Islay$11.50
- Phillips$4.50
- Tanqueray$7.50
- Casamigos Blanco$11.50
- Don Julio Anejo$14.50
- Don Julio Blanco$11.50
- Patron Reposado$11.50
- Patron Silver$10.50
- Sauza Silver$4.50
- Christian Bros$4.50
- Mio Sparkling$6.32
- Hennessy$10.50
- Christian Bros$4.50
- Jagermeister 1000ML$130.00
- Jameson 1000ML$150.00
- Hennessy 1000ml$160.00
- Patron Blanco 750ml$130.00
- Don Julio Blanco 750ml$140.00