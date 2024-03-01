2x points now for loyalty members
Southern Cup Coffee & Cafe
PASTRIES
Muffins
Pastries
- Cinnamon Roll- Cream Cheese Icing$4.00
A sweet and gooey cinnamon swirl wrapped in a flaky, golden crust. Topped with a delightful cream cheese buttercream frosting.
- Cinnamon Roll- Honey Glazed$4.00
A sweet and gooey cinnamon swirl wrapped in a flaky, golden crust. Topped with an outstanding honey glaze.
- Glazed Donut Holes$5.99
A dozen cake donut bites coated in a honey glaze,
- Choccy Chip Cookie$4.00
A perfectly soft, gooey & chocolately cookie.
- Sugar Cookies$3.99Out of stock
2 freshly baked and glazed cookies.
- Cake Pops$3.75Out of stock
COFFEE
Espresso
- Americano$3.00+
Dark Roast
- Cappucino$3.50+
2 Shots of Espresso with equal parts steamed milk and foam.
- Dirty Hippie$5.00+
Espresso, spiced chai and milk.
- Frappe$5.50+
Espresso, milk, ice and your favorite flavors blended to perfection.
- Latte$4.50+
Espresso, milk and syryp by request.
- Mocha$4.80+
Espresso, milk and mocha sauce by request.
- Espresso$1.10
Single espresso.
- Thelma & Louise$6.49
Brown Sugar Cinnamon, Chai and 1 shot of Espresso.
Cold Brew
Drip Coffee
Tea
DRINKS
Bottled Drinks
Drinks
Smoothies
BREAKFAST
Sandwiches
- Breakfast Sandwich
A fried egg, your choice of meat, cheese and bread
- Breakfast Biscuit$3.00
A fried egg, your choice of meat, and cheese
- B.L.T. Sandwich$6.00
Crispy thick-cut Applewood Smoked bacon with crisp lettuce, fresh tomatoes and mayo- on your choice of bread.
- Fried Egg & Guacamole$4.00
A flavorful guacamole with a fried egg sandwiched between the bread of your choice.
- Breakfast Burrito$5.99
Your choice of meat, 2 scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla with a side of Fire Roasted Jalapeno Salsa.
Plates
- Hash Bowl$8.50
Crispy, homestyle potatoes paired with a sweet & spicy smoked sausage, topped off with 2 eggs cooked to your liking and a sprinkle of cheese.
- Biscuit & Gravy$5.99
Homemade sausage gravy over a warm fluffy biscuit with 2 eggs cooked to order.
- French Toast Meal$8.50
Two eggs cooked to order, choice of meat and 2 slices of locally baked Mennonite Sour Dough bread cooked perfectly golden. Sprinkled with powdered sugar. Add a side of Hash for $2.50.
- Breakfast Plate$7.99
Two eggs cooked to order, choice of meat and 2 slices of locally baked Mennonite bread. Add a side of Hash for $2.50.
Breakfast Sides
- Side of Bacon$2.50
2 Slices of thick-cut Applewood Smoked bacon.
- One Egg$1.25
One Egg cooked to order.
- Side of Toast
2 Slices of locally baked Mennonite bread.
- Side of Sausage$1.50
Your choice between (1) mild pork sausage patty or (1) smoked sausage link.
- Side of Guac$1.50
Haas avocados mixed with jalapeno, onion, garlic and a pinch of salt.
- Side of Salsa$1.25
Fire Roasted Jalapeno Salsa.
LUNCH
Special
Sandwiches
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.00
A delectable feast of succulent chicken, adorned with the spellbinding sweetness of grapes and the enchanting aroma of herbs. Lettuc and Tomato upon request. Your choice of bread.
- Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Wrap$9.50
A delicious grilled chicken wrap made with spinach tortilla, applewood-smoked bacon, ranch dressing, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
- Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork$9.00Out of stock
Enjoy the succulent taste of locally smoked pork, hand-pulled and served on a pretzel bun with a Mississippi Honey BBQ sauce.
- Pimento Cheese & Bacon Sandwich$7.50
A combination of Pimento Cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato on Mennonite Sourdough creates a symphony of flavors.
- Turkey & Swiss Sandwich$9.00
A delicious roasted turkey and Swiss cheese sandwich with honey mustard, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served on Mennonite Sourdough bread.
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$6.50
A combination of melted American cheese on toasted Mennonite Jalapeno Cheddar Bread. Add crispy bacon for an extra $1.50.
- Lunch Wrap$8.00
Make Your Own Lunch Wrap
- B.L.T. Meal$7.99
Crispy thick-cut Applewood Smoked bacon with crisp lettuce, fresh tomatoes and mayo- on your choice of bread. Lays Original chips and a Dill pickle spear on the side.
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$7.99
Homemade sweet relish tuna salad on your choice of bread. Lettuce and Tomato upon request.
Extras
- Chips$1.25
Lays Original.
- Extra Pickle$0.75
Dill pickle spear.
- Side of Guac$1.50
Haas avocados mixed with jalapeno, onion, garlic and a pinch of salt.
- Extra Sauce
- Cup of Chicken Salad$5.00
A delectable feast of succulent chicken, adorned with the spellbinding sweetness of grapes and the enchanting aroma of herbs.