Southern Dishes Seafood and Desserts 1231 East Main Street
Main Menu
Chicken
- (3)Crispy Southern Fried Whole Wing Dinner$17.99
3 whole or 5 pc chicken wings w/2 sides
- (5)Crispy Southern Fried Wing Dinner$17.99
- Crispy Southern Fried Chicken Tender Dinner$17.99
3 large tenders served w/2 sides
- Mama's "Finger-Lickin" Sticky Wings$18.99
5 pc wing served with your choice of sauce & cole slaw
Pork
- Crispy Southern Fried Pork Chop Dinner (M)$19.99
1 pc served with your choice of 2 sides
- Crispy Southern Fried Pork Chop Dinner (L)$21.99
2 pcs served with yourchoice of 2 sides
- Mama's Homemade Smothered Pork Chop w/gravy (M)$19.99
1 pc - hand dipped pork chop smothered in homemade gravy served over a bed of white rice
- Mama's Homemade Smothered Pork Chop w/gravy (L)$21.99
2 pcs - hand dipped pork chops smothered in homemade gravy served over a bed of white rice
Beef
Seafood
- Catfish Dinner$22.99
Dad's Catch - Crispy fried catfish served with 2 sides
- Catfish Basket$19.99
Dad's Catch - Crispy fried catfish served with fries
- Whiting Dinner$19.99
Mom's Catch - Crispy fried whiting served with 2 sides
- Whiting Basket$18.99
Mom's Catch - Crispy fried whiting served with fries
- Shrimp Dinner$19.99
Chef's favorite - Crispy fried shrimp served with 2 sides
- Shrimp Basket$18.99
Chef's favorite - Crispy fried shrimp served with fries
- Seafood Combo Dinner$24.99
The "Tide"- Your choice of fish served with shrimp & 2 sides
- Seafood Combo Basket$22.99
The "Wave" - Your choice of fish served with shrimp & fries
- Fish Sandwich$12.99
Meat Only Sides
- Fried Catfish$11.99
Dad's Catch - 1 large catfish only
- Fried Whiting$10.99
Mom's Catch - 3-5 pcs of whiting only
- Fried Shrimp$10.99
Chef's favorite - 8pcs shrimp only
- 4 Whole Crispy Southern Fried Chicken Wings$10.99
4 whole or 8 pc chicken only
- 8 Piece Crispy Southern Fried Chicken Wings$10.99
- Crispy Southern Fried Chicken Tenders$10.99
3 large tenders only
- Crispy Southern Fried Pork Chop$10.99
2 crispy fried pork chops only
- Uncle Jimmy's Chopped BBQ$10.99
1 large portion of chopped BBQ only
- Nana's "Finger-Lickin" Sticky BBQ Beef Ribs$10.99
3-5 Short Beef BBQ ribs served with 2 sides
Sides
- Aunt Milly's Baked Beans (L)$5.49
- Candied Yams (S)$5.49
- Candied Yams (L)$8.49
- Cabbage (S)$5.49
- Cabbage L)$7.99
- Collard Greens w/ Smoked Turkey (S)$5.49
- Collard Greens w/ Smoked Turkey (L)$7.99
- Baked Mac & Cheese (S)$5.99
- Baked Mac & Cheese (L)$8.99
- Rice (w/or without gravy) (S)$3.49
- Rice (w/or without gravy) (L)$5.49
- Sweet Honey Cornbread$1.50
- Sweet Potato Cornbread$3.00
- Mama's Homemade Potato Salad (S)$5.49
- Mama's Homemade Potato Salad (L)$7.99
- French Fries$3.49
- Onion Rings$2.99
- Cole Slaw$1.99
- Aunt Milly's Vegetarian Baked Beans (s) (Sunday's Only)$4.99
- Aunt Milly's Vegetarian Baked Beans (L) (Sunday's Only)$7.99
- Aunt Milly's Hearty Baked Beans (S)$5.49
- Aunt Milly's Hearty Baked Beans (L)$8.99