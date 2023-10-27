Southern Flour Bakery
CUSTOM CAKE
SWEET BREADS
PIES
CASSEROLES
BAKLAVA
OTHER
BANANA PUDDING SMALL
$4.00
BANANA PUDDING LARGE
$7.25
BANANA PUDDING 2LB
$14.50
BANANA PUDDING CASSEROLE SIZE
$32.50
BIG HOPPA COOKIE BOX
$18.25
BLUEBERRY MUFFIN
$3.25
STRAWBERRY MUFFIN
$3.25
MORNING GLORY MUFFIN
$3.25
CHOCOLATE MUFFIN
$3.25
CHOCOLATE CHIP MUFFIN
$3.25
BROWNIE
$3.50
BROWNIE PAN
$12.99
BOOK BROWNIE
$4.25
BROWNIE CHRISTMAS TREE
$2.75
BUCKEYES
$2.00
BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP
$8.00
BUTTERMINTS
$0.75
CAKE BALL
$2.25
CAKE POP
$2.25
CAKE JAR
$9.99
CAKE SANDWICH
$4.99
CAKE SICKLE
$4.00
CANDY TIN
$24.99
CANNOLI
$3.75
CARAMEL APPLE
$8.00
CARAMEL APPLE PLAIN
$6.00
CARAMEL CAKE BAR
$15.50
CHANTILLY CAKE REG 8"
$65.00
CHEESE BISCUITS
$0.65
CHEESE BISCUITS DZ
$5.00
CHESS BAR PAN
$15.50
CHESS BAR SLICE
$3.50
CHEX MIX
$5.95
CHOC COVERED CHERRIES
$2.00
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
$2.00
CHOCOLATE CRINKLE COOKIE
$2.00
OATMEAL COOKIE
$2.00
PEANUT BUTTER
$2.00
ROYAL COOKIES
$2.00
CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRIES 6
$25.00
CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRIES 1 DZ
$45.00
OREO TRUFFLES
$2.00
CHOCOLATE DIPPED OREOS
$2.50
CHICKEN SALAD
Bagel box 6-Count (plus 6 spreads)
$15.00
Bagels
$2.00
Board
$10.00
Board
$15.00
Boo box
$12.00
Box
$2.00
Box
$1.00
Box
$1.00
Bread Pudding
$4.50
Bread Pudding
$8.75
Bread Sale
$1.50
Breakable heart
$42.50
Breakable heart gift box
$65.00
Broccoli rice and cheese
$29.99
Brownie cookie heart
$2.75
Brownie Pan Iced
$12.99
Cheesecake Bombs
$2.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$5.99
PITA CHIPS
$1.50
Chocolate covered Rice Krispie
$3.00
Chocolate Pie
Chocolate shoe
$45.00
Chocolate Strawberry Single
$3.95
Christmas Crack
$4.99
Christmas topper cupcakes
$3.00
Christmas tree cookie platter
$29.99
Cinnamon rolls
$13.00+
Coal
$2.50
Cobbler 13x9
$26.99
Coco w/ Santa
$35.00
Coconut Cake
$45.00
Coconut cream Mini pie
$2.75
Coconut Pie
Coffee black
$2.00
Coffee Cake Muffin
$3.25
Cookie Box Dsc
$19.95
Cookie Kit 5ct
$12.50
Cookie sandwich
$4.00
Cream Horn
$3.75
Cupcake
$3.00
cupcake bouquet
$35.00
Cupcake bouquet white box
$19.99
Cupcake Plastic 6-pack
$10.00
Cupcake with edible image
$3.50
Dairy free cupcakes (vegan)
$4.00
Decorated sugar cookie
$3.00
Decorated Sugar Cookie Fancy
$4.00
decorated sugar cookie kits
$25.95
Decorated sugar cookie with image
$3.50
Decorated Sugar Cookies storefront
$3.00
Delivery
$25.00
Delivery
$10.00
Delivery Starkville
$50.00
Delivery West Point
$50.00
Dip and cracker tray
$75.00
Doggy bday cake (pumpkin and peanut butter)
$45.00
Dr Seuss fish bowl cookie
$5.00
Drinks
$1.95
Dsc tin
$3.00
edible image
$10.00
Egg crate pyo
$10.00
Elf box
$15.00
Extra Berries
$10.00
Extra Color
$5.00
Extra icing
$2.00
Extra kids
$20.00
Fairy bread
$3.50
Fancy bagged pretzels (wedding)
$3.00
Fancy decorated sugar cookie
$4.50
Finger sandwich large tray
$75.00
Floral cupcake (heartshaped pans)
$19.95
Four count cookies
$13.00
French loaf
$5.00
Fruit tray
$75.00
Fudge single piece
$2.95
German Chocolate 8
$65.00
German chocolate cake 6
$55.00
Gift box
$18.95
Gift box dsc gingerbread men
$17.95
Gift box fudge large
$21.95
gift box stocking dsc
$21.95
Gingerbread Men Large
$2.00
Gingerbread Men Small
$1.75
Half dozen yeast rolls
$5.50
Halloween House Kit (Paint Your Own)
$29.99
Heart cinnamon rolls
$12.99
Heart Cookie Cake
$15.95
Holiday Cookie Box
$11.00
Home size Cupcakes
$2.50
Hot chocolate bomb
$6.99
Hummingbird Cake 6
$55.00
Individual bags
$0.25
individually bagged
$5.00
Italian cheesy bread
$9.99
Italian Cream Cake 6
$55.00
Italian Sugar Cookies
$1.50
Keto 6" carrot cake
$65.00
Keto Blueberry Muffin
$3.50
Keto Brownie
$4.00
Keto Cookie Dough
$8.50
Keto Cupcake
$4.00
Keto Muffins
$3.00
Kings cake
$32.50
Large Custom Sheet cake
$290.00
Large Donation Gift Box
Large sourdough bread loaf
$7.00
Latte
Lemon balls
$1.75
Lemon bar slice
$2.75
Lemon Bars
$13.95
Lemon Crinkle cookies
$2.22
Lemon Meltaway Cookie
$0.75
Lemonade
$2.00
Lemonade frozen
$2.50
Mac and cheese (kids)
Macaron
$2.95
Macaron gift box
$15.50
mallow bars
$13.50
Massive Gingerbread Man
$29.99
Massive Reindeer Gingerbread Man
$39.99
Meat and cheese tray
$75.00
Mexican Wedding Cookies
$0.75
Milk and cookie
Mini 6" kings cake
$12.99
Mini pies
Mini fruit tart
$3.00
Mini King Cakes
$2.75
Mini Loaf Pound Cakes
$2.00
mini muffins
$2.00
Mini pecan praline pound cake
$3.95
Mini Pound Cakes
$2.75
Mini Quiche
$3.00
Mini Sausage Cheese Biscuits
$2.25
Mississippi mud pie
$15.95
Morning Glory Muffins
$3.25
Mothers dsc Day kit
$19.99
Mothers day cookie bouquet box
$22.95
Multigrain bread
$4.00
Nougat
$1.25
Oatmeal Whoopi pie
$2.75
Ooey gooey balls
$1.75
Ooey Gooey Butter Bar Pan
$15.50
Ooey Gooey Cookies
$2.00
Ooey Gooey Slice
$2.75
Orange Cranberry Cookies
$2.00
Paint Your Own Cookies
$4.50
Parfait
$6.50
parties
Party tray
$50.00
Party Tray
$75.00
Party Tray Large
$95.00
Party Tray Small
$45.00
Peach cobbler
$22.50
Peanut Butter Bars (sheet Cake)
$15.50
Peanut butter fudge
$3.95
Peppermint bark
$3.99
petite four small
$2.25
petite fours large
$3.75
Pie Slice
$3.50
Pimiento Cheese
$8.75
Pineapple cheese dip
$6.45
Pistachio Shortbread
$1.50
Pita chips
$1.50
Pop up shop
$25.00
pound cake large
$24.50
Pound cake sliced
$3.00
pound cake small
$13.95
pretzel sticks
$2.00
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Roll
$22.00
Pumpkin Crinkle Cookie
$2.25
Pumpkin Muffin
$3.00
Pumpkin spice latte bar (half sized)
$8.50
Pumpkin spice latte bars
$16.50
Pyo Fathers Day Set
$19.95
Rainbow bread
$5.00
Rainbow cinnamon rolls
$8.95
Ranch Cheese dip
$6.45
Reeses Brownie Pan
$13.99
Reeses cake 6
$55.00
Reeses cake 8"
$65.00
Reindeer poop
$2.75
Rice Krispy Eyes
$1.50
Rice krispy hearts
$2.50
rice krispy treat
$3.00
Rice krispy treats colored chocolate drizzle
$3.50
Rkt Custom Eggs
$3.00
Rocky Road Bar Pan
$12.95
Salted Caramel Bar
$16.50
Salted caramel slice
$3.00
Sandwich (Finger sandwiches)
$75.00
Sausage Cheese Biscuit
$3.25
School bus bags
$7.75
Scone
$2.75
Seeded wheat
$5.00
Soft iced sugar cookies
$2.00
Sourdough Bread
$4.00
Strawberry crinkle cookie
$2.25
Suzie Q
$5.00
Tasting
$25.00
Tiramisu pan
$75.00
Tiramisu slice
$8.25
Toffee mix
$4.50
Trash Cake
$2.50
Trash Cake
$3.50
Trash Cake
$4.00
Trash Cake
$5.00
Tray
$5.00
Turkey cookie platter
$29.99
Turtle bar slice
$3.00
Turtle Brownie Pan
$16.50
Turtle candy
$2.00
Turtle candy (pound)
$15.00
Valentine cookies set
$12.99
Valentine DSC bag
$9.99
Valentine DSC box kit
$19.50
Valentine gift set
$21.99
Valentines Box Vintage
$25.00
Vampire teeth
$3.50
Vintage style drinks
$2.25
Wedding strawberries (tuxedo-bridal) 1dz
$40.00
Wheat Bread
$4.00
White Bread
$3.50
White Chocolate Macademia
$3.00
Yeast Rolls
$10.50
Southern Flour Bakery Location and Ordering Hours
(662) 798-0942
Closed