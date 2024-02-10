Southern Fuel Coffee and Eats - Easley SC
Fuel
Gasoline
Espresso
Specialty Coffee
- Muddy Tires$6.50+
Chocolate: Carmel: Toffee Crunch
- Salty White Pick-Up$6.50+
White Chocolate: Vanilla: Salted Caramel
- Back Roads$6.50+
Irish Crème: White Chocolate: White Chocolate Drizzle
- Bonfire S'mores$6.50+
Toasted Marshmallow: Chocolate Drizzle
- The Countryside$6.50+
Cinnamon Dolce: Brown Butter
- Southern Sweetness$6.50+
Butter Pecan: Caramel
- Redneck Crazy$6.50+
White Chocolate: Caramel: Sea Salt Caramel Toffee
- Front Porch Sippin'$6.50+
Vanilla: Cinnamon Dulce
- Hillbilly Hazelnut$6.50+
White Chocolate: Hazelnut
- Southern Cinnamon$6.50+
White Chocolate: Cinnamon Bun
Fountain Drinks
Sodas
Fall Fuels
Christmas Drinks
- Candy Cane Lane$5.90+
- Peppermint Bark$5.90+
- Gingerbread Latte$5.90+
- Gingerbread Spiced Cookie$5.90+
- Eggnog Latte$5.90+
- Santa's Sugar Cookie$5.90+
- Santa Berry$5.90+
- Peppermint Cold Brew$5.90+
- Salted Maple Cold Brew$5.90+
- Grinch Stole Christmas Drink$4.50
16 oz Green Apple Syrup, Sprite, red Heavy Whipping Cream
Spring Fuels
Mornin' Truckloads
Specialty Sandwiches
- Farm House$9.00
Toasted Cheese Bagel: Sausage: Egg: Cheddar Cheese: Strawberry Crème Cheese
- Jalapeno Honey Sunrise$9.00
Toasted Jalapeno Cheese Bagel: Peppered Bacon: Cheddar Cheese: Jalapeno Crème Cheese: Mike's Hot Honey
- A.M. Oinky$9.00
Toasted Cheddar Bagel: Ham: Egg: Cheddar Cheese: Brown Sugar Cinnamon Crème Cheese
- Front Porch Swingin'$9.00
Toasted Flapjack Bagel: Maple Syrup Bacon: Egg: Brown Sugar Cinnamon Crème Cheese
- Mornin' Redneck$9.00
Toasted Cheddar Bagel: Fried Bologna: Egg: Bullet Hole Swiss: Pimento Cheese