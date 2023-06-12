Southern Gourmet Kitchen - Food Truck 507S. Lake Dallas Dr


Shots

Bacardi Rum

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$15.00

Casamigos

$17.00

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00

Crown Apple

$12.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Cruzun Rum

$9.00

Deep Eddy's Lemon

$9.00

Don Julio

$14.00

Don Julio Resposado

$16.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Green Tea shot

$11.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Hennessy

$18.00

Herradura Tequila

$12.00

Hypnotic

$10.00

Jack Daniel Honey

$9.00

Jack Daniel's

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$10.00

Malibu Rum

$9.00

Patron

$16.00

Peach Crown

$12.00

Peach Me Shot

$12.00

Peach Crown , Pineapple Juice, splash of Peach Tea

Rainbow Shot

$22.00

Strawberry Patch Shot

$11.00

MELON, RUM,PINEAPPLE JUICE, STRAWBERRY PUREE

The Princess Shot

$13.00

VODKA, WATERMELON PUCKER, SOUR MIX , JAMESON

Tito's

$11.00

White Tea Shot

$10.00

Tanqueray Gin

$9.00
D'UssE'

D'UssE'

$15.00
NYAK

NYAK

$10.00

Signature Cocktails

Apple Martini

$13.00

Apple Pucker, Vodka, sweet& sour mix. It's crisp and cold mixed with wonderful flavors giving it a fresh juicy Apple feel

Bahama Mama

$11.00

Light Rum, Dark Rum, Lime Juice, Orange Juice, PineApple Juice. The Feel of a Island Breeze Leaving you with a Tasty Treat

Blackberry Margarita

$13.00

Black Berry Puree, sweet & Sour, Triple sec., Lime Juice, Tequila. Refreshing Flavors leaving you wanting more a mix of sweetness Hint of Sour

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Vodka, Tomato Juice, Worcestershire sauce, Lime and Lemon Juice. With a Spicy Rim..Gives you a Kick in The Right Direction With All The Enjoyable Ingredients!

Blue Hawaiian

$12.00

Light Rum, PineApple Juice, Blue Curaçao, Vodka, Sweet& Sour Mix....All the Wonderful Flavors Of The Beach . Light and Refreshing Not to Strong !

Chef G Thang

$13.00

Vodka, Limeade, Grand Marnier, sweet & Sour mix ... Gives A Good Bite, Not Sweet But Just The Right Feel

Dazzling Desire

$13.00

Tequila, Peach Schnapps, Raspberry Purée, Blue Curaçao, it's Amazing Twist of Sweet & Strong !! Gives you a Dazzling Feeling

Dominate Diamond

$13.00

Tequila, Peach Schnapps, Strawberry Purée, Bar Lemonade...Gives you All the Feels of Refreshing Strawberries...

Down South Lean

$18.00

Blue Curacao, strawberry puree, Grenadine, Tequila, Light Rum, lemon Juice, Grand Marnier... Its A Really Good mix Topped with A Sucker, Orange and Nice Juicy Cherry !!! It will leaving wanting to Down South Swing !! See Ya At The Swing

Hurricane Margarita

$16.00

Tequila, Dark Rum, Passion Fruit, OJ, Grenadine... it's A really Good mix Between Margarita It takes You to TOP

Jacked Up Tea

$12.00

Jack Honey & Our Signature Peach Tea !! Topped with a Peach It's a Really Good mix of our Peach Tea !!!

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Vodka, Lime Juice , Sweet & Sour, Triple Sec., And Nice Sugar Rim!!

Long Island

$13.00

Vodka, Rum, Tequila, Gin, Triple Sec.,Bar Lemonade and Top with Coke!!! It Gives You a Long Lasting Refreshing Feeling!!

Oh S!#%

$15.00

Vodka, Limeade, Guava Purée , PineApple Juice... Its A Not so Sweet Drink Gives you that Hint of Guava & PineApple !! Make u want to say OH Sh!+...

Old Fashion

$15.00

Bourbon, sugar Cube, Bitters, Black Cherry and a orange.... It's A nice Wind Down to the Day !!

Pucker Punch

$12.00

Deep Eddys Lemon , Grand Marnier, Sweet & Sour, Grenadine, Top with Red Cream Soda... It's such A Refresher!!

Regular Margarita Frozen

$14.00

Our Good House Made Margarita!!! With the Best Limes taste !

Regular Moscow Mule

$10.00

Vodka, Limeade, Sweet & Sour , Simple syrup, Topped with Ginger Beer!!! Very Refreshing Taste Won't Disappoint

Sidecar

$12.00

Hennessy, Lemon Juice , Grand Marnier, Peach Schnapps, and Splash of Lime Soda !! P

Sparkling Punch

$13.00

TEQUILA, WATERMELON PUCKER, WATERMELON JUICE, RASPBERRY PUREE

Strawberry Hennessey

$18.00

Hennessy, Strawberry Purée, Lime Juice and Slight Twist. It's a Very pretty Drink but yet Gives the Perfect Twist To Hennessy

Sweet Pickle

$14.00

RUM, VODKA, GRENADINE, PINEAPPLE JUICE, OJ , BLUE CURACAO

The Big Apple

$11.00

CRANBERRY JUICE, APPLE PUCKER, CROWN APPLE

Top Shelf Margarita Rocks

$15.00

Watermelon Tini

$11.00

Watermelon pucker, vodka ,Sweet& Sour

Blue Hennessy

$18.00

Hennessy , Peach Schnapps , sweet& sour

Dirty Martini

$13.00
Sip Me Slow

Sip Me Slow

$25.00

Don Julio, Malibu Rum, Mango purée, peach Triple Sec. , Pineapple Juice , and a Shot of 151!! It will Have you 🔥

Mind Reader

1 Tear

$50.00

2 Tear

$75.00

3 Tear

$125.00

Beers

Modelo

$8.00

Dos XX

$8.00

IPA Emerial Voodoo 13.2%

$9.00

Cali Squeeze

$8.00

Manhattan IPA 7%

$8.00

Miller Light

$8.00

Flavors

Strawberry purée

$1.00

Peach Purée

$1.00

Mango purée

$1.00

Raspberry purée

$1.00

Birthday Drinks

Birthday rainbow shots

Malibu rum

Deep eddy lemon

Deep Eddys

Margarita Ville Tequila

Wine

Red Wine (Menage a Trois

$10.00

Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Prosecco

$5.00

Mimosas

$6.00

Bottle of wine

$30.00

420 Drink Specials

Liquid Marijuana Drink

$12.00

"Leaf You Days" Liquid marijuana mixed with malibu rum, melon liquor, and juice cocktail