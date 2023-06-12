Southern Gourmet Kitchen - Food Truck 507S. Lake Dallas Dr
Shots
Bacardi Rum
Buffalo Trace
Casamigos
Casamigos Reposado
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Cruzun Rum
Deep Eddy's Lemon
Don Julio
Don Julio Resposado
Grand Marnier
Green Tea shot
Grey Goose
Hennessy
Herradura Tequila
Hypnotic
Jack Daniel Honey
Jack Daniel's
Jameson
Lemon Drop Shot
Malibu Rum
Patron
Peach Crown
Peach Me Shot
Peach Crown , Pineapple Juice, splash of Peach Tea
Rainbow Shot
Strawberry Patch Shot
MELON, RUM,PINEAPPLE JUICE, STRAWBERRY PUREE
The Princess Shot
VODKA, WATERMELON PUCKER, SOUR MIX , JAMESON
Tito's
White Tea Shot
Tanqueray Gin
D'UssE'
NYAK
Signature Cocktails
Apple Martini
Apple Pucker, Vodka, sweet& sour mix. It's crisp and cold mixed with wonderful flavors giving it a fresh juicy Apple feel
Bahama Mama
Light Rum, Dark Rum, Lime Juice, Orange Juice, PineApple Juice. The Feel of a Island Breeze Leaving you with a Tasty Treat
Blackberry Margarita
Black Berry Puree, sweet & Sour, Triple sec., Lime Juice, Tequila. Refreshing Flavors leaving you wanting more a mix of sweetness Hint of Sour
Bloody Mary
Vodka, Tomato Juice, Worcestershire sauce, Lime and Lemon Juice. With a Spicy Rim..Gives you a Kick in The Right Direction With All The Enjoyable Ingredients!
Blue Hawaiian
Light Rum, PineApple Juice, Blue Curaçao, Vodka, Sweet& Sour Mix....All the Wonderful Flavors Of The Beach . Light and Refreshing Not to Strong !
Chef G Thang
Vodka, Limeade, Grand Marnier, sweet & Sour mix ... Gives A Good Bite, Not Sweet But Just The Right Feel
Dazzling Desire
Tequila, Peach Schnapps, Raspberry Purée, Blue Curaçao, it's Amazing Twist of Sweet & Strong !! Gives you a Dazzling Feeling
Dominate Diamond
Tequila, Peach Schnapps, Strawberry Purée, Bar Lemonade...Gives you All the Feels of Refreshing Strawberries...
Down South Lean
Blue Curacao, strawberry puree, Grenadine, Tequila, Light Rum, lemon Juice, Grand Marnier... Its A Really Good mix Topped with A Sucker, Orange and Nice Juicy Cherry !!! It will leaving wanting to Down South Swing !! See Ya At The Swing
Hurricane Margarita
Tequila, Dark Rum, Passion Fruit, OJ, Grenadine... it's A really Good mix Between Margarita It takes You to TOP
Jacked Up Tea
Jack Honey & Our Signature Peach Tea !! Topped with a Peach It's a Really Good mix of our Peach Tea !!!
Lemon Drop
Vodka, Lime Juice , Sweet & Sour, Triple Sec., And Nice Sugar Rim!!
Long Island
Vodka, Rum, Tequila, Gin, Triple Sec.,Bar Lemonade and Top with Coke!!! It Gives You a Long Lasting Refreshing Feeling!!
Oh S!#%
Vodka, Limeade, Guava Purée , PineApple Juice... Its A Not so Sweet Drink Gives you that Hint of Guava & PineApple !! Make u want to say OH Sh!+...
Old Fashion
Bourbon, sugar Cube, Bitters, Black Cherry and a orange.... It's A nice Wind Down to the Day !!
Pucker Punch
Deep Eddys Lemon , Grand Marnier, Sweet & Sour, Grenadine, Top with Red Cream Soda... It's such A Refresher!!
Regular Margarita Frozen
Our Good House Made Margarita!!! With the Best Limes taste !
Regular Moscow Mule
Vodka, Limeade, Sweet & Sour , Simple syrup, Topped with Ginger Beer!!! Very Refreshing Taste Won't Disappoint
Sidecar
Hennessy, Lemon Juice , Grand Marnier, Peach Schnapps, and Splash of Lime Soda !! P
Sparkling Punch
TEQUILA, WATERMELON PUCKER, WATERMELON JUICE, RASPBERRY PUREE
Strawberry Hennessey
Hennessy, Strawberry Purée, Lime Juice and Slight Twist. It's a Very pretty Drink but yet Gives the Perfect Twist To Hennessy
Sweet Pickle
RUM, VODKA, GRENADINE, PINEAPPLE JUICE, OJ , BLUE CURACAO
The Big Apple
CRANBERRY JUICE, APPLE PUCKER, CROWN APPLE
Top Shelf Margarita Rocks
Watermelon Tini
Watermelon pucker, vodka ,Sweet& Sour
Blue Hennessy
Hennessy , Peach Schnapps , sweet& sour
Dirty Martini
Sip Me Slow
Don Julio, Malibu Rum, Mango purée, peach Triple Sec. , Pineapple Juice , and a Shot of 151!! It will Have you 🔥