Southern Junction 365 Connecticut Street
Booze
Cans/Bottles
- Athletic N/A$7.50
- CBW The Whale$6.50
- DownEast Cider$7.00
- Corona$7.50
- Coronita$4.50
- Fiddlehead$6.50
- Genny Cream$5.50
- Resurgence Green Heart$6.50
- Guiness$7.50
- Happy Dad$7.00
- Big Ditch Hayburner$7.00
- High Life$5.00
- High Noon$6.50
- Left Hand Milk Stout$8.00
- Long Drink$6.50
- Minkey Boodle$8.50
- Modelo$6.00
- Shiner Bock Octoberfest$7.00
- Ommegang 3 Philosophers$9.50
- Prison City Crispy Bois$7.00
- Rohrbach Scotch Ale$7.00
- Pressure Drop Sticky Trees$8.50
Cocktails
Wine
Whiskey
- Angels Envy$5.00+
- Balcones Lineage$7.00+
- Buffalo trace$5.00+
- Bulleit Rye$5.00+
- Crown Apple$6.00+
- Crown Peach$6.00+
- Elijah Craig$6.00+
- Four Roses$5.00+
- Hartman's Barrel Aged$6.00+
- Hartman's Bourbon$6.00+
- Hartman's Cotter Rye$8.00+
- Hercules Mulligan$7.00+
- Johnny Drum$7.00+
- Maker's French Oak$9.00+
- Michter's American$7.00+
- Michter's Bourbon$7.00+
- Michter's Rye$7.00+
- Noble Oak$6.00+
- Quality House$5.00+
- Sazerac Rye$6.00+
- Tullamore Dew$6.00+
- TX$6.00+
- Whistlepig 6$8.00+
- Woodford Reserve$7.00+
- Yellow Rose$5.00+
- Zachariah Harris$6.00
Tequila/Mezcal
Vodka
Scotch
Non Alcoholic
Southern Junction 365 Connecticut Street Location and Ordering Hours
(716) 262-0575
Closed