Southern Kitchen and Grill
Combo Meals
- 2 pcs Southern Fried Fish Meal$20.40
2 pcs fried fish, 2 sides and a muffin
2 pcs fried fish, 2 sides and a muffin
- 5 pcs Chicken Tenders Meal$21.25
5 tenders, 2 sides, and a muffin
5 tenders, 2 sides, and a muffin
- 8 pcs Fried Party Wings Meal$23.00
8 party wings, 2 sides, and a muffin
8 party wings, 2 sides, and a muffin
- 8 pcs Smoked Party Wings Meal$23.00
8 party wings, 2 sides, and a muffin
8 party wings, 2 sides, and a muffin
- Chicken And Waffle$14.50
Pick a waffle and 5 party wings
Pick a waffle and 5 party wings
- Fish and Grits Combo Meal$12.50
1 piece of catfish and grits
1 piece of catfish and grits
- Meatloaf Meal$19.50
meatloaf and 2 sides with muffin
meatloaf and 2 sides with muffin
- Pit Master Trio Meal$39.50
3 meats (Ribs, pulled pork and 5 Smoked Wings) and 2 sides with muffin
3 meats (Ribs, pulled pork and 5 Smoked Wings) and 2 sides with muffin
- Pulled Pork Meal$21.50
Pulled pork and 2 sides with muffin
Pulled pork and 2 sides with muffin
- Rib Meal$23.50
Ribs and 2 sides with muffin
Ribs and 2 sides with muffin
- Shrimp and Grits Meal$12.50
contains pork
contains pork
- Shrimp and Rice Meal$12.50
contains pork
contains pork
- Sliced Brisket Meal$25.50
Brisket and 2 sides with muffin
Brisket and 2 sides with muffin
- Southern Surf n Turf Meal$24.40
2 Fried fish, 5 party wings and 2 sides with muffin
2 Fried fish, 5 party wings and 2 sides with muffin
- Turkey and Dressing or Rice Only$27.50
Turkey Wing and side with muffin
Turkey Wing and side with muffin
Snack Box
- 1 pc Southern Fried Fish Snack$11.60
1 pc fried fish, 1 side and a muffin
1 pc fried fish, 1 side and a muffin
- 3 pcs Chicken Tenders Snack$12.50
3 pcs Chicken Tenders with side and muffin
3 pcs Chicken Tenders with side and muffin
- 5 pcs Fried Party Wings Snack$14.00
5 party wings, 1 side and muffin
5 party wings, 1 side and muffin
- 5 pcs Smoked Party Wings Snack$14.00
5 wings with side and muffin
5 wings with side and muffin
Family meals
- 15 pcs Chicken Tenders Family Meal$56.50
Includes 2 sides, 6 honey cornbread muffins, and a gallon beverage
Includes 2 sides, 6 honey cornbread muffins, and a gallon beverage
- 22 pcs Fried Party Wings Family Meal$56.50
Includes 2 sides, 6 honey cornbread muffins, and a gallon beverage
Includes 2 sides, 6 honey cornbread muffins, and a gallon beverage
- 22 pcs Smoked Party Wings Family Meal$56.50
Includes 2 sides, 6 honey cornbread muffins, and a gallon beverage
Includes 2 sides, 6 honey cornbread muffins, and a gallon beverage
- Brisket (2lbs) Family Meal$65.00
Includes 2 sides, 6 honey cornbread muffins, and a gallon beverage
Includes 2 sides, 6 honey cornbread muffins, and a gallon beverage
- Ribs (1 slab) Family Meal$65.00
Includes 2 sides, 6 honey cornbread muffins, and a gallon beverage
Includes 2 sides, 6 honey cornbread muffins, and a gallon beverage
- Southern Fried Frish (6pcs) Family Meal$50.00
Includes 2 sides, 6 honey cornbread muffins, and a gallon beverage
Includes 2 sides, 6 honey cornbread muffins, and a gallon beverage
Soups and Stews
- Brisket Chili$13.00
16 oz. of homemade brisket chili. contains no beans. Comes with 1 brown butter honey muffin and optional cheese and sour cream.
16 oz. of homemade brisket chili. contains no beans. Comes with 1 brown butter honey muffin and optional cheese and sour cream.
- Gumbo$13.00
Contains chicken and shrimp, no pork
Contains chicken and shrimp, no pork
- Zuppa Tuscana$12.00
Contains pork
Contains pork
Meats
- 1 piece Southern Fried Fish Only$7.50
One fried fish onluy. Sides sold separately
One fried fish onluy. Sides sold separately
- 2 pieces Southern Fried Fish Only$12.00
Two fried fish. Sides sold separately
Two fried fish. Sides sold separately
- 2 Pound Brisket Only$60.00
- 2 Slabs Ribs Only$55.50
- 3 pcs Chicken Tenders Only$6.50
3 pcs chicken tenders only. Sides sold separately
3 pcs chicken tenders only. Sides sold separately
- 40 pcs Fried Party Wings Only$50.50
- 40 pcs Smoked Party Wings Only$50.50
- 5 pcs Chicken Tenders Only$9.25
5 pcs chicken tenders. Sides sold separately
5 pcs chicken tenders. Sides sold separately
- 5 pcs Fried Party Wings Only$8.50
5 party wings. Sides sold separately.
5 party wings. Sides sold separately.
- 5 pcs Smoked Party Wings Only$8.50
5 pieces smoked wings. Sides sold separately
5 pieces smoked wings. Sides sold separately
- 8 pcs Fried Party Wings Only$12.50
8 party wings. Sides sold separately
8 party wings. Sides sold separately
- 8 pcs Smoked Party Wings Only$12.50
8 pcs smoekd wings. Sides sold separately
8 pcs smoekd wings. Sides sold separately
- Fish and Grits$10.00
1 pc of fish and grits
1 pc of fish and grits
- Meatloaf Only$13.00
- Pit Master Trio Only$27.50
3 meats (Ribs, pulled pork and 5 Smoked Wings). Sides sold separately
3 meats (Ribs, pulled pork and 5 Smoked Wings). Sides sold separately
- Pulled Pork Only$9.50
Pulled pork. Sides sold separately
Pulled pork. Sides sold separately
- Ribs Only$11.50
4-5 rib bones. Sides sold separately
4-5 rib bones. Sides sold separately
- Sliced Brisket Only$15.00
Sliced smoked brisket
Sliced smoked brisket
- Southern Surf and Turf Only$14.80
2 fried fish and 5 party wings. Sides sold separately
2 fried fish and 5 party wings. Sides sold separately
- Turkey and Dressing$14.50
Turkey includes the flat of the wing and wing tip only. Comes with dressing or rice. Other sides are sold separately
Turkey includes the flat of the wing and wing tip only. Comes with dressing or rice. Other sides are sold separately
Sides
- 4 Cheese Macaroni Sides$7.50
- Baked Beans with Ground Turkey Side$6.50
- Blacked Eyed Peas with Smoked Turkey Side$6.50
- Broccoli and Cheese Casserole Side$6.50
- Brown Butter Honey Muffins - Dozen$15.50
- Brown Butter Honey Muffins - Half Dozen$8.00
- Brown Butter Honey Muffins - Single$2.00
- Candied Yams$7.50
- Collards with Smoked Turkey Sides$7.50
- Cornbread Dressing Sides$7.50
- Dirty Rice$6.50
contains ground bee
contains ground bee
- French Fries Side$6.50
- Garlic Mashed Potato$6.50
- Green Beans with Smoked Turkey Sides$6.50
- Grits$6.50
- Potato Salad$7.50
- Sautéed Cabbage$6.50
Vegetarian
Vegetarian
- Veggie Plate$19.50
- White Basmati Rice$4.00
- Yellow Rice$4.00
Desserts
- Banana Pudding$8.00
- Banana Pudding (without banana)$8.00
- Biscoff Cheesecake$8.00
- Blue cheese popcorn$8.65
- Brown Sugar Poundcake$8.00Out of stock
- Butterfinger Poundcake$8.00Out of stock
- Caramel Apple Poundcake$8.00
- Caramel Cupcake$4.50
- Caramel Popcorn$7.50
- Carrot Cupcake$4.50
contains walnuts
contains walnuts
- Cheddar Cheese Popcorn$7.50
Cheddar Popcorn
Cheddar Popcorn
- Chicago Mix Popcorn$7.50
- Cinnamon Roll Cheesecake$8.00
- Classic Poundcake$8.00
- Classic Yellow Cupcake$4.50
- German Chocolate Cupcake$4.50
Contains Nuts.
Contains Nuts.
- Keylime Cupcake$4.50
- Lemon Blueberry Poundcake$8.00Out of stock
- Oreo Cheesecake$8.00Out of stock
- Oreo Cupcake$4.50
- Oreo Popcorn$7.50Out of stock
Oreo Popcorn
Oreo Popcorn
- Peach Bread Pudding$8.00
Contains nuts
Contains nuts
- Peach Cobbler$8.00Out of stock
- Peach Cobbler Cheesecake$8.00
- Peach Cobbler Poundcake$6.50Out of stock
- Peanut Butter Chocolate Cupcake$4.50Out of stock
- Red Velvet Cupcake$4.50
with Pecans
with Pecans
- Red Velvet Cupcake (without pecans)$4.50
without Pecans
without Pecans
- Strawberry Cobbler$8.00
- Strawberry Crunch Cheesecake$8.00
- Strawberry Cupcake$4.50
- Strawberry Poundcake$8.00Out of stock
- Sweet Potato Pie Cheesecake$8.00Out of stock
- Sweet Potato Poundcake$8.00Out of stock
- Triple Chocolate Cupcake$4.50
- Triple Chocolate Poundcake$8.00
- Turtle Cupcake$4.50
with Caramel and Nuts
with Caramel and Nuts